China reports 990 new COVID cases for Sept 18 vs 1,189 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 990 new COVID-19 infections for Sept. 18, of which 147 were symptomatic and 843 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compares with 1,189 new cases a day earlier – 154 symptomatic and 1,035 asymptomatic infections - which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sept. 18, mainland China had confirmed 248,326 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no local symptomatic cases and asymptomatic cases, the same as a day before, according to local government data.

Financial hub Shanghai reported zero local symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and asymptomatic cases the day before, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which had eased anti-virus restriction measures after a strict lockdown for most residents, reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with two a day earlier.

The southwestern metropolis Chengdu reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with five a day earlier, data from the local government showed. The city is returning to normal after recent strict lockdowns.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)