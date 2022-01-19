China reports fewest daily local confirmed COVID-19 cases in two weeks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported the lowest daily count of local confirmed COVID-19 infections in two weeks on Wednesday after cities sealed up areas of virus risk, quarantined infections and conducted mass testing.

Mainland China reported a total of 55 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, according to official data on Wednesday, lower than 127 a day earlier and marking the fewest since Jan. 4.

The drop was mainly driven by fewer infections in the central city of Anyang, which reported 29 new local symptomatic cases for Jan 18, compared with 94 the prior day, data from the National Health Commission showed.

China has fewer local infections than many other countries, but it insists that any virus flare-up should be curbed as soon as possible. The strategy takes on extra urgency with the Winter Olympics set to open from Feb. 4 in Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province, and amid efforts to make sure no major outbreaks occur during travel for the Lunar New Year.

The city of Beijing reported one local confirmed case for Jan 18. It also reported one local asymptomatic carrier, which China classifies separately.

Beijing Municipal Postal Administration said international mail arriving in the city must be disinfected and kept static for 48 hours - 24 hours for mailbags and 24 hours for the mail separately - before further checks, state television reported on Tuesday.

The measure came after Beijing officials reported one local Omicron case for Jan. 15 and said the possibility that the person was infected via imported goods "cannot be ruled out".

Beijing's local confirmed case on Jan. 18 and a local case reported on Jan. 17 in the city were linked to the Jan. 15 Omicron infection, while the local asymptomatic carrier on Jan. 18 tested positive for the Delta variant, a Beijing city official said on Tuesday.

There were no new deaths for Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 18, mainland China had 105,345 confirmed symptomatic cases, including both local ones and those arriving from abroad.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Stella Qiu, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's mandatory app for Olympians and attendees has security flaws, study finds

    The mandatory app athletes and attendees of the Beijing Winter Olympics will use to report their health and travel data contains an encryption flaw that could expose their passport details, demographic information and medical and travel information, according to a study by Citizen Lab.Why it matters: The security defect could imperil data security for those taking part in this year's Winter Games, which are set to begin on Feb. 4. Censorship mechanisms embedded in the app also raise concerns abo

  • Canada ends contract with Malaysia's Supermax over labour allegations

    Malaysian factories making products ranging from medical gloves to palm oil have increasingly come under scrutiny over allegations they abuse foreign workers, who form a significant part of the manufacturing workforce. Canada had paused imports of Supermax gloves in November, saying it would determine its next steps after receiving an audit report over the firm's labour practices.

  • US, Russia have lowest vaccination rates, highest vaccine skepticism among several major nations: poll

    Among 15 major nations surveyed in a poll by Morning Consult, the United States and Russia have the lowest rates of vaccinated people and the highest rates of vaccine skepticism.In the United States, 66 percent of people polled said that they were vaccinated, while another six percent said they planned on getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and eight percent said that they were "uncertain." Twenty percent of American respondents said that they...

  • Nepal says COVID-19 cases may double as daily infections hit record level

    Nepal recorded 10,258 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, government data showed, the highest number reported in a single day as the government projected the tally could double by the end of the month. Total infections topped 972,198 and COVID-19-related deaths stood at 11,624. The previous daily record was 9,483 cases in May last year.

  • Pandemic hasn't slowed China's love for US lobster

    China is showing no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese demand for the crustaceans grew dramatically during the 2010s in part because of the expansion of the country's middle class. The lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Chinese New Year, which is Feb. 1 this year.

  • The world’s richest 10 men doubled their fortunes to $1.5 trillion during the pandemic, says Oxfam

    The uber-wealthy broke a record for getting richer during the pandemic, says a new report from Oxfam.

  • Tianjin reports fewer COVID-19 cases; curbs affect some Boeing employees

    Tianjin, a key port in northern China, reported 18 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Monday, National Health Commission (NHC) data showed on Tuesday. NHC official He Qinghua said on Saturday the risk of the Tianjin outbreak spreading to other areas was gradually declining, as new cases in the past three days were mainly in people who had been quarantined. The China unit of U.S. planemaker Boeing said on Tuesday that a small number of employees has been impacted by various "community-level lockdowns" during the Tianjin outbreak.

  • Exposed to Environmental Toxins in the Military? A House Committee Wants to Hear from You

    Ahead of a hearing on military exposures, the House Veterans Affairs Committee is seeking feedback from vets.

  • U.S. cautions Russia against invading Ukraine as potential military conflict looms

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Russia will face "severe economic consequences" if the country invades Ukraine. U.S. officials maintain Russia is preparing a pretext for invasion that could take place as soon as this month. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.

  • Omicron has broken through Beijing’s covid-free fortifications

    Beijing identified its first locally-transmitted case of the omicron variant on Saturday (Jan. 15), prompting swift action from a city that has spent months fortifying itself against a raging pandemic as it invites an infected world into its borders for the Winter Olympics, set to begin on Feb. 4. Within a day, Chinese authorities had swept into—and sealed off—the infected person’s workplace and residential compound, tested more than 2,400 people the person may have come into contact with. The government is aiming for a “green, safe, and simple” Olympics in Beijing, as Xi Jinping put it during a recent visit to games venues, though attempts to limit the spread of covid have required complex controls of the city and citizenry even more stringent than those in place for the summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

  • Yao Ming invites China critic Enes Kanter to visit

    Former basketball star Yao Ming on Monday invited staunch Beijing critic Enes Kanter Freedom to visit China after the Boston Celtics player urged athletes to boycott the Winter Olympics in the capital.

  • Russian Authorities Say They’ve Dismantled REvil Ransomware Group at US Request

    Russia’s top domestic intelligence agency says REvil – the Russia-based ransomware gang tied to the Colonial Pipeline attack – has “ceased to exist” after the agency arrested 14 alleged members of the criminal organization last week.

  • Winter Olympics 2022: China sells Xinjiang as a winter sports hub

    Many foreign firms hoping to ride the Olympics boom are investing heavily in the troubled region.

  • Australian pro-democracy writer imprisoned in China since 2019 says he's being 'tortured'

    Supporters of Dr. Yang Hengjun, the Australian writer detained three years ago on espionage charges in China, have called on Beijing to release the democracy activist on bail since his health has been deteriorating inside a Chinese prison. A close friend and supporter of Yang, 56, shared that his family and friends “are concerned Yang is being systematically deprived of proper medical treatment” while imprisoned, according to The Guardian.

  • Musk and Bezos among world's 10 richest men who doubled their wealth in pandemic

    The 10 richest now have six times more wealth than the poorest 3.1 billion people, according to an Oxfam study.

  • SecDef draws ire of GOP after missing Afghanistan weapons report deadline

    SecDef draws ire of GOP after missing Afghanistan weapons report deadline

  • Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack

    Israel has offered security and intelligence support to the United Arab Emirates against further drone attacks after a deadly strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to a letter released on Tuesday by Israel's leader. Three people were killed and six wounded on Monday when three tanker trucks exploded in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. On Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned what he described as a "terrorist drone attack".

  • Tonga Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami: Satellite Images Reveal Damage

    Satellite images show parts of the Pacific nation of Tonga before and after a tsunami triggered by an underwater volcanic eruption damaged the archipelago’s coastline. Vast areas were blanketed in ash. Photos: Maxar Technologies/Reuters

  • Stevie Wonder slams lawmakers over voting rights: ‘Cut the bulls—’

    Stevie Wonder called out lawmakers on MLK Day for refusing to act on passing legislation on voting rights protection. “Any […] The post Stevie Wonder slams lawmakers over voting rights: ‘Cut the bulls—’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Naomi Osaka laughed off whiffing an overhead shot, then said the response reflected her changed mindset

    "I'm here because I want to be here and because I find that it's fun for me," Osaka said. "So I might as well enjoy it while I still can."