China reports latest COVID situation in meeting with WHO

People wait in line to get their swab test as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing
1
·2 min read

HONG KONG/GENEVA (Reuters) - China gave a presentation on its COVID-19 situation in an online meeting with the World Health Organization and its member states, China's national health commission and diplomats said on Thursday, as it seeks to fend off criticism about its recent reporting on the outbreak.

During the meeting Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention officials and experts from Southeast University reported on China's latest COVID-19 prevention and control measures, its monitoring of mutated virus strains, vaccination efforts and the treatment of infections, China's national health commission said in a statement.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated the agency's concern about the risk to life in China at the private meeting on Thursday afternoon Geneva time, a WHO statement showed. He added that four colleagues from the Chinese Center For Disease Control and Prevention were present to discuss the situation.

A WHO official said on Wednesday that China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there, in its clearest criticism yet of Beijing since it reversed its "zero-COVID" policy last month.

A diplomat who attended the meeting told Reuters that the Chinese representatives' presentation lasted for about an hour and included information about vaccines and virus sequencing and was followed by a question and answer session.

"There was an effort on the China side to be proactive to allow an exchange of views," he said. Several delegations raised transparency issues with China's reporting about the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak, he added, without giving details.

The WHO's 194 member states meet regularly to discuss global health matters and its emergencies chief Mike Ryan previously said that Thursday's meeting was called to discuss the COVID situation globally, with a specific update on China.

A WHO spokesperson declined to give further details on what was discussed.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Ethan Wang; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • China COVID data doesn’t show ‘true impact’ -WHO

    STORY: "We believe the current numbers being published from China underrepresent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, particularly in terms of death," said Mike Ryan, WHO's emergencies director.He told a briefing in Geneva that the WHO believes the Chinese government's definition for death is "too narrow".Earlier in the briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated that the agency is "concerned" about the surge in COVID-19 infections in China and urged Beijing again to deliver rapid and regular data on hospitalization and death there."We continue to ask China for more rapid, regular, reliable data on hospitalizations and deaths, as well as more comprehensive, real-time viral sequencing," he said at a media briefing. "WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalization, severe disease and death."

  • Bond hearing postponed for man accused of ordering Young Dolph’s murder

    The man accused of planning and ordering the murder of Young Dolph will have to wait to see if he is given bond.

  • Videos show bodies in China being burned on the streets as crematoriums fill up due to COVID surge

    Families in China are resorting to unauthorized cremations on streets as hospitals and funeral homes are overcrowded due to the spiraling COVID-19 surge. After China terminated most COVID-19 restrictions last month in response to protests, the virus has been spreading at an uncontrollable rate. Beijing has confessed that tracking the outbreak’s magnitude is no longer feasible, reported the AFP news agency.

  • Teddy Roosevelt's Teen Descendant Sworn In as D.C.'s Youngest Elected Official

    President Theodore Roosevelt's great-great-great-grandson Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, took office Monday

  • WBZ News update for January 5

    More wet weather; Mail carrier robbed; Teacher hurt in student fight; Man shot by Cambridge police

  • UK govt urges unions to end strikes, vows to curb walkouts

    The British government on Thursday dangled the prospect of public-sector pay hikes next year in an attempt to end strikes by nurses and ambulance staff that have piled pressure on an already overburdened health system. The government invited union leaders for talks on 2023-24 pay rates and promised a “cooperative spirit” – while also saying it will introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make it harder for key workers to walk out. Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the new law would “restore the balance between those seeking to strike and protecting the public from disproportionate disruption.”

  • WHO says China releases COVID hospital data after reporting gap

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization received data from China on new COVID-19 hospitalisations after a reporting gap, with figures on Thursday showing a nearly 50% increase in the week to Jan. 1. The U.N. health agency received no data from China in the weeks after Beijing lifted its zero-COVID policy in early December, prompting some health experts to question whether it might be hiding information on the extent of its outbreak. The WHO's latest report showed 22,416 new hospitalisations for mainland China in the week to Jan. 1 versus 15,161 the previous week.

  • Ex-CFO pleads guilty to stealing from SPACs to trade meme stocks, cryptocurrencies

    A former chief financial officer of multiple special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $5 million from them, and losing almost all of it trading meme stocks and cryptocurrencies. Cooper Morgenthau, 35, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan federal court. Morgenthau faces a possible prison sentence of about six to 7-1/4 years, under recommended federal guidelines, at his scheduled April 25 sentencing.

  • China COVID data shows no new variant but under-reports deaths, WHO says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Data from China shows that no new coronavirus variant has been found there, but also that the country under-represents how many people have died in a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Wednesday. Global unease has grown about the accuracy of China's reporting of an outbreak that has filled hospitals and overwhelmed some funeral homes since Beijing abruptly reversed its "zero COVID" policy. China has been reporting daily COVID deaths in single figures.

  • US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China, major cruise line follows suit

    The U.S. joins a few other nations imposing travel restrictions because of a surge of infections in China.

  • Pope Benedict's secretary soon to publish inside story of his papacy, 'Nothing but the Truth'

    Archbishop Georg Gänswein, prefect of the papal household and personal secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, will be publishing an inside account of the late pontiff's time at the Vatican.

  • China's CanSino: 'positive' interim data on COVID mRNA vaccine booster trial

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's CanSino Biologics Inc reported on Thursday "positive" interim data on its experimental COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine in a mid-stage clinical trial. This is the first early data on one of China's first home-grown potential vaccines based on mRNA technology as the country races to tame a severe outbreak of infections after abandoning its strict "zero COVID" policy last month.

  • Former Fed chair Alan Greenspan warned a US recession is on its way and slammed failed crypto exchange FTX in a recent Q&A. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    "A recession does appear to be the most likely outcome at this time," the 96-year-old economist said in his 2023 investment outlook.

  • China to open border with Hong Kong for first time in 3 years on Sunday

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will reopen the border with its special administrative region of Hong Kong on Sunday for the first time in three years, as it accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID rules that have battered its economic growth. The opening will bring the resumption of quarantine-free travel between the financial hub and the mainland, although it would be done in a "gradual and orderly" way, China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in a notice on Thursday. China is set to reopen to the world on Sunday, welcoming international travellers and returning residents without the need to quarantine for the first time since 2020, even as infections surge after it scrapped its COVID curbs.

  • China defends its COVID response after WHO, Biden concerns

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China defended on Thursday its handling of its raging COVID-19 outbreak after U.S. President Joe Biden voiced concern and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Beijing was under-reporting virus deaths. The WHO's emergencies director, Mike Ryan, said on Wednesday that Chinese officials were under-representing data on several fronts, some of the U.N. agency's most critical remarks to date. China scrapped its stringent COVID controls last month after protests against them, abandoning a policy that had shielded its 1.4 billion population from the virus for three years.

  • Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry Lead All-Star Cast on 80 for Brady Single

    Dolly Parton, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, the Go-Go’s‘ Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, and Gloria Estefan have teamed to record the new single “Gonna Be You,” which will appear in the upcoming film 80 for Brady. The track was written by Oscar-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winner Diane Warren and will arrive on Jan. 20. 80 for Brady is … Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry Lead All-Star Cast on 80 for Brady Single Read More » The post Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry Lead All-Star Cast on <i>80 for Brady</i> Single appeared

  • Carlos Correa Mets contract will be dramatically different, Ken Rosenthal says

    The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal anticipates Carlos Correa's final contract agreement with the Mets being "dramatically different" from the original 12-year, $315 million agreement.

  • WHO is ‘concerned’ about coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 and its apparent growth advantage

    COVID cases rose globally in December, according to WHO data, and BA.5 and its subvariants remained dominant

  • Hong Kong has the world’s highest covid death rate—again

    It’s unclear how many people have died in mainland China as covid tears through its population.

  • Acerinox (ANIOY) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock

    Acerinox (ANIOY) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.