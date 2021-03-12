China reports nine new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

People getting nucleic acid test in Beijing
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Mainland China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on March 11, down from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 10, matching the tally from a day earlier,

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,027, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee in Washington; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

