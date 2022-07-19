China reports one human infection of bubonic plague in northwestern region of Ningxia

BEIJING (Reuters) - The northwestern Chinese region of Ningxia reported one human infection of plague, state television said late on Tuesday.

The caseload of human plague infection, a highly infectious and severe disease, is low in China, with just one in 2021 and no deaths, down from four infections and three deaths in 2020, according to data from the National Health Commission, which does not specify the types of plague for each person.

The infected person had arrived in Ningxia from an outside area, state television said. It did not provide further details.

The latest case was bubonic plague, state television said. Bubonic plague is the most common plague form of human plague and less severe than a lung-based type, which can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated early, the World Health Organization said.

