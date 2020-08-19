China reports seven new coronavirus cases on August 19, fourth day of zero local cases

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported seven new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 19, the national health authority said Thursday, down from 17 the day before and the fourth straight day of zero new locally transmitted infections.

All seven new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, up from 14 a day earlier.

As of August 19, mainland China had a total of 84,895 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.





