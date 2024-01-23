China Rescue to Buoy Asia Stocks; US Hits New High: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- China-related stocks are poised for healthy gains on Wednesday, buoyed by Beijing’s latest market rescue efforts and tracking Wall Street after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed at all-time highs for a second straight day.

Futures point to early gains of about 2% in Hong Kong stocks and 1% in China’s benchmark index, while Australian shares edged higher. Stocks in Japan may start slightly down. A gauge of US-listed Chinese shares surged almost 5% on Tuesday after Bloomberg News reported Beijing is considering a package of measures to stabilize its falling stock market.

US equities gained Tuesday ahead of an onslaught of company reports that promise insight into the state of the global economy. United Airlines Holdings Inc., Procter & Gamble Co. and Verizon Communications Inc. all advanced on upbeat earnings reports while 3M Co. and Johnson & Johnson fell following disappointing guidance.

In late trading, Netflix Inc. jumped more than 7% after reporting subscriber growth that topped estimates. Texas Instruments Inc. tumbled roughly 4% after a disappointing revenue forecast, its chipmaking rivals also slid.

Equities have largely been immune to the Federal Reserve’s warnings that interest-rate cuts are some way off. Instead investors have cheered the economy’s resilience even after the most aggressive policy-tightening cycle in decades. But some corners of Wall Street are starting to question if the rally will endure as swaps traders in the US rein in bets of a March rate cut.

“The excitement is kind of gone at this point and everybody’s sobering up a little bit after the pivot party,” Emily Roland, the co-chief investment strategist of John Hancock Investment Management, said by phone. “Multiple expansions are starting to get a little tapped out here.”

The positive mood on Wall Street in recent months has been in stark contrast with traders in the world’s second-largest economy, where uncertainties over Beijing’s long-term policy roadmap have exacerbated a torpid post-pandemic recovery.

While a rare mix of positive news including a stabilization fund in the works and Premier Li Qiang’s order to calm markets sent equity benchmarks rallying on Tuesday, concern remains with disillusioned investors saying any rebound will prove fleeting without a fundamental fix for China’s ailing economy.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.8% Tuesday to cap its best day this year, while a benchmark for mainland Chinese stocks ended up 0.4% after sliding to a five-year low.

Elsewhere in the Asian region, investors in Japan will be watching reactions after central bank Governor Kazuo Ueda said the certainty of achieving its projections has continued to gradually increase. That language supports the prevailing view among economists that the Bank of Japan will raise rates at some point in the first part of this year.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is planning to announce changes to tax cuts due to come into effect in July that are set to favor middle-income earners over those in the top tax bracket.

Back in the US, Treasury yields mostly edged higher Tuesday with the benchmark 10-year at 4.13%. The rate on policy-sensitive two-year fell 1 basis point to 4.37%.

“The bounce in 2-year yields off the YTD lows achieved last week should embolden dip buyers,” BMO Capital Markets’ Vail Hartman wrote.

Investors are also awaiting the results from the Republican presidential primary after voters in New Hampshire hit the polls Tuesday.

On Thursday, investor attention will shift to the European Central Bank’s meeting and whether officials there may indicate a start to policy easing. The US will also get some of final pieces of data ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting with a fourth-quarter GDP readout Thursday and the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation on Friday.

Bitcoin slumped for a second day — retail investors have been growing more bearish on the world’s largest cryptocurrency, according to a Deutsche Bank report.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude dipped below $75 a barrel after the US advised caution for vessels transiting the Red Sea, but didn’t advise pausing shipping traffic.

Corporate Highlights

Apple Inc., reaching a make-or-break point in its decade-old effort to build a car, has pivoted to a less ambitious design with the intent of finally bringing an electric vehicle to market.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped after the New York Times reported that founder Jack Ma has been buying up shares in the company.

Johnson & Johnson shares slid after the company said drug sales will be lower in the second half of the year than the first.

Verizon gave guidance for 2024 adjusted earnings per share that topped the average analyst estimates.

Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. sank after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly orders.

Coinbase Global Inc. fell after JPMorgan cut its recommendation on the cryptocurrency platform operator’s stock to underweight.

Key events this week:

New Hampshire holds first-in-the-nation presidential primary, Tuesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services & Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

US S&P Global Services & Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

Germany IFO business climate, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, durable goods, wholesale inventories, new home sales, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

US personal income & spending, Friday

Bank of Japan issues minutes of policy meeting, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 2.1% as of 8:21 a.m. Tokyo time

CSI 300 futures rose 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0858

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.30 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1653 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $39,579.72

Ether rose 1.4% to $2,233.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.13%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.25%

Commodities

West Texas Imtermediate crude rose 0.2% to $74.53 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

