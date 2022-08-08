China resort lockdown: Escaping to Sanya only to face fresh curbs

Melissa Zhu - BBC News
·4 min read
A beach in Sanya, China
Sanya, known as "China's Hawaii", is a popular tourist destination

Kyle Newton was hoping for a break in the resort of Sanya on Hainan island - known as "China's Hawaii" - after enduring a harsh two-month Covid lockdown in Shanghai.

His Hainan trip was due to last less than a week and was the teacher's first holiday in China since arriving just as the pandemic broke out. The island lies in the South China Sea just off China's southern coast.

But on Saturday, after 263 positive cases were confirmed in Sanya, authorities cancelled all flights and trains out of the city.

On Monday the lockdown was extended to cover several cities after 504 cases were recorded on the island.

The provincial capital Haikou with a population of nearly three million has been locked down and about seven million people have been told not to leave home except for food and Covid tests, state media said.

Travellers must now present five negative PCR tests over seven days before they can leave - if they are able to book a flight out. About 80,000 tourists have been stranded in Sanya, according to the city's deputy mayor. The vast majority are Chinese, including numerous people from Shanghai.

Mr Newton, from the UK, says he has had to queue for about two hours every morning to get a Covid test, which means he's been forced to cancel work meetings.

The situation is "obviously disappointing", he said, especially for those from Shanghai who had already suffered the extended restrictions there.

"Everyone else who also came from Shanghai are all in pretty low spirits," he told the BBC.

While those whose flights were cancelled on Saturday were reportedly offered free hotel rooms, Mr Newton said the hotel only offered him a 50% discount on the room rate for extending his stay due to the lockdown.

"I'm ok, but there's a lot of families here who haven't been told what happens after they can't afford it anymore, and why the hotel won't also give them the same offer as the new guests," he said.

Mr Newton said that information was scarce for foreigners unable to read Chinese, and he is not completely sure whether guests are allowed to leave the hotel.

"It's a case of having to join WeChat groups full of other stranded foreigners, all trying to piece information together," he said, referring to the popular Chinese app, which combines messaging, payments and social media.

"If there is official information, it hasn't been relayed to foreigners by anyone."

The view from Kyle Newton's room in Sanya
The view from Kyle Newton's quarantine hotel room in Sanya

Brian Hall, a professor at New York University Shanghai, also said it was unclear how long guests would have to remain in their rooms. His room is booked until Wednesday, and there has been no confirmation of the arrangement after this, he said.

Dr Hall said it was his fourth period of confinement this year alone.

Just four days after Shanghai lifted its lockdown at the beginning of June, Dr Hall's residential area was sealed again for another two weeks due to a suspected close contact case in a neighbouring compound.

When he was allowed out, he immediately travelled to Sanya, where he had to do 10 days of quarantine.

"My intention was to remain outside of Shanghai due to the ongoing lockdown and testing regime there," he said.

A Covid testing site in Sanya
A Covid testing site in Sanya

Dr Hall, a global mental health researcher, said that while lockdowns have demonstrated effectiveness in reducing the spread of the virus they also take a "significant toll" on mental health and wellbeing.

"I am concerned about how these lockdowns may affect people's livelihoods, which have knock-on effects on their mental health, especially among those with precarious working conditions, migrants, and young adults," he said.

Meanwhile, for residents such as Simon Vericel, the food supply remains "annoying but so far not impossible".

Mr Vericel relocated his family from Beijing to Sanya in May to avoid Covid control measures in the capital, which were then comparatively stricter.

The Frenchman, who is a managing director for a PR firm, said they had been able to get food through delivery apps - but it can take more than 12 hours to arrive.

Still, Mr Vericel says he has suffered minimally compared to tourists.

"We have a place to stay indefinitely if needed," he said. "We are in lockdown in our residence, but can roam in the yard."

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands stranded in China resort city amid COVID lockdown

    Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in the southern Chinese beach resort of Sanya, after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and imposed a lockdown. The restrictions came into force on Saturday morning, as authorities sought to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the city on tropical Hainan Island. There were 229 confirmed cases on Friday and an additional 129 on Saturday.

  • U.S. House lawmakers look to jump-start self-driving legislative push

    Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives are launching a bipartisan effort to help revive legislative efforts to boost self-driving vehicles. Representatives Robert Latta, a Republican, and Debbie Dingell, a Democrat, told Reuters in a joint interview they are unveiling the bipartisan Congressional Autonomous Vehicle Caucus to help educate fellow lawmakers on the importance of self-driving vehicles as they work to revive legislation. "We're working hard to find that common ground to get something that we can pass," Dingell said, adding the United States must update motor vehicle safety standards written decades ago assuming human drivers are in control and "cannot afford to have a patchwork of laws either across 50 states."

  • Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

    A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband the police department and fire the department's chief and assistant chief.

  • Becoming Elizabeth’s Alicia von Rittberg Reveals Which Royal’s Closet She Would Raid

    Plus, what she wants to do with Justin Timberlake.

  • COVID lockdown turns Chinese tourist hotspot Sanya into nightmare for stranded tourists

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -When Chinese businesswoman Yang Jing was planning this year's summer holiday in 2021, she chose the tropical southern island of Hainan because of its nigh-perfect COVID track record. The island in the South China Sea recorded just two positive symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the whole of last year. Fast forward to this month, however, and the number of cases has suddenly soared, prompting a lockdown in the city of Sanya and leaving tens of thousands of tourists like Yang stuck on the island.

  • Taiwanese 'not worried' as China drills end

    STORY: Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over the island's capital for the first time and the cutting of communication links with the United States. However, twenty-four-year-old Hsinchu resident, Chen, who was at the Hsinchu Air Force Space to watch the military aircrafts, told Reuters that Taiwanese people are not worried.The Chinese exercises, centered on six locations around the island that China claims as its own, began on Thursday (August 4) and were scheduled to last until midday on Sunday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported last week.Taiwan's transport ministry said on Sunday afternoon it was gradually lifting restrictions on flights through its airspace, saying notifications for the drills were no longer in effect.

  • Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures were down $1.54, or 1.6%, at $93.38 a barrel by 1128 GMT. Both contracts recouped some losses on Friday after jobs growth in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, unexpectedly accelerated in July.

  • Taste Test: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s Whiskey Collab Is Worth Trying Even If You Don’t Like the Band

    This whiskey is more than just a rock band tie-in marketing ploy.

  • Companies in China distance themselves from Taiwan amid Pelosi backlash

    From a Chinese soy sauce maker to an Asia-focused asset manager, companies in China are rushing to distance themselves from geopolitical tensions over Taiwan following last week's visit to the island by a high-profile U.S. official. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and the visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei last week - in defiance of Beijing's warnings - has sparked a wave of Chinese nationalism and huge military drills. Chinese social media users have targeted companies and celebrities they see as unpatriotic or supportive of Taiwan's independence with strong criticism - such as candy brand Snickers, whose owner apologised last week for a product launch that was seen as suggesting Taiwan is a country.

  • Clu Gulager, Star of The Tall Man and The Virginian, Dead at 93

    Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his starring roles in ’60s Westerns such as The Tall Man and The Virginian, has died of natural causes. He was 93. The news was confirmed by the actor’s son on Facebook, in addition to a statement released by his daughter-in-law Diane Goldner. She said the actor was […]

  • U.S. Congresswoman embroiled in spat with Zelenskyy refused to meet with Yermak, reports CNN

    U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-IN), who had previously lambasted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief-of-staff, Andriy Yermak, refused to meet with Yermak after being invited, CNN reported on Aug. 5.

  • Russia ready to discuss prisoner swap following Griner verdict

    After WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison, the country is now ready to discuss a prisoner swap.

  • Man arrested after 1 dead, 2 critically injured in Mirage hotel room shooting on Vegas Strip

    The shooting prompted a lockdown at the iconic casino resort. It began as an argument with several family members inside the hotel room, police said.

  • Russia keeps investors from 'unfriendly' nations frozen out

    The Moscow Exchange said on Friday it would allow clients from "friendly" jurisdictions - or those that have not imposed sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine - to start trading after an almost six-month hiatus. But it later said this would apply only to the derivatives market, not the main stock market, and did not say when the wider access would be permitted. Analysts said the delay was partly due to concerns that investors from the European Union, United States and Britain - which are currently banned from trading in Moscow - might be able to use the resumption of trading by "friendly" nations as a back-door to offload any Russian stocks they still hold.

  • China foreign ministry: Military drills in 'our own waters' open, transparent

    The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that Taiwan is part of China, and China is conducting normal military exercises "in our own waters" in an open, transparent and professional way. The relevant departments have also issued announcements in a timely manner, and this is in line with both domestic and international law, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the ministry, at a regular media briefing. Wang was asked whether or not China's continuation of its military drills abides by international law, and if a new warning for civilian ships and aircraft will be issued.

  • Global stocks edge up after jobs data soothes concerns over the US economy; oil slips as Ukraine-related gains fade

    US futures traded cautiously higher Monday as investors assessed what the surprisingly strong July US jobs report means for the path of interest rates.

  • What a Massive Voter Survey Tells Democrats About What They’re Doing Wrong

    A survey shared exclusively with TIME details how Democrats can catch up to Republicans on the issue of the economy.

  • New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city

    Pompeii's archaeological park, one of Italy's top tourist attractions, announced the recent finds on Saturday. Its director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said the excavation of rooms in a “domus,” or home, first unearthed in 2018 had revealed precious details about the domestic environment of ordinary citizens of the city, which was destroyed in 79 A.D. In past decades, excavation largely concentrated on sumptuous, elaborately frescoed villas of the Pompeii's upper-class residents.

  • Italy’s Center-Left Coalition Collapses Days After Agreement

    (Bloomberg) -- An Italian centrist party quit its alliance with the Democrats, days after agreeing to join forces in a bid to prevent a right-wing landslide in September elections triggered by the fall of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democra

  • China finds hundreds more COVID cases after locking down beach resort

    Another 259 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, where some 80,000 tourists have been stranded by pandemic restrictions.