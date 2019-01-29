Has China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:291) Got Enough Cash?

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:291), a large-cap worth HK$89b, comes to mind for investors seeking a strong and reliable stock investment. Most investors favour these big stocks due to their strong balance sheet and high market liquidity, meaning there are an abundance of stock in the public market available for trading. These companies are resilient in times of low liquidity and are not as strongly impacted by interest rate hikes as companies with lots of debt. Today I will analyse the latest financial data for 291 to determine is solvency and liquidity and whether the stock is a sound investment.

How does 291’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

291’s debt levels have fallen from CN¥3.5b to CN¥3.1b over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, 291 currently has CN¥6.4b remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, 291 has generated CN¥4.6b in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 149%, meaning that 291’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 291’s case, it is able to generate 1.49x cash from its debt capital.

Can 291 pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at CN¥22b, the company arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.58x.

Can 291 service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 16%, 291’s debt level may be seen as prudent. 291 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders.

291 has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. But, as shareholders, you should try and determine whether this level of debt is justified for 291, especially when liquidity may also be an issue. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 291’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research China Resources Beer (Holdings) to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

