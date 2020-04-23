China Resources Cement Holdings (HKG:1313) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (HKG:1313) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is China Resources Cement Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that China Resources Cement Holdings had debt of HK$7.93b at the end of December 2019, a reduction from HK$12.5b over a year. But on the other hand it also has HK$12.8b in cash, leading to a HK$4.92b net cash position.

A Look At China Resources Cement Holdings's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that China Resources Cement Holdings had liabilities of HK$11.3b due within a year, and liabilities of HK$7.58b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$12.8b and HK$4.17b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling HK$1.89b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given China Resources Cement Holdings has a market capitalization of HK$68.8b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, China Resources Cement Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that China Resources Cement Holdings has increased its EBIT by 4.2% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine China Resources Cement Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While China Resources Cement Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, China Resources Cement Holdings recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 92% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.