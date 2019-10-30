Has China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (HKG:1313) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

When China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (SEHK:1313) announced its most recent earnings (30 September 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well China Resources Cement Holdings has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see 1313 has performed.

How 1313 fared against its long-term earnings performance and its industry

1313's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of HK$7.7b has increased by 8.7% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 28%, indicating the rate at which 1313 is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, China Resources Cement Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 20% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 14% exceeds the HK Basic Materials industry of 10%, indicating China Resources Cement Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for China Resources Cement Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 5.2% to 21%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 72% to 23% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though China Resources Cement Holdings's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While China Resources Cement Holdings has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research China Resources Cement Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

