Is China Resources Gas Group Limited (HKG:1193) Spending Too Much Money?

If you are currently a shareholder in China Resources Gas Group Limited (HKG:1193), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I will take you through 1193’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

Is China Resources Gas Group generating enough cash?

China Resources Gas Group’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for China Resources Gas Group to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

I will be analysing China Resources Gas Group’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Although, China Resources Gas Group generate sufficient cash from its operational activities, its FCF yield of 5.54% is roughly in-line with the broader market’s high single-digit yield. This means investors are being compensated at the same level as they would be if they just held the well-diversified market index.

What’s the cash flow outlook for China Resources Gas Group?

Can 1193 improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a low single-digit rate of 2.5%, increasing from its current levels of HK$8.8b to HK$9.0b in three years’ time. Although this seems relatively robust, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, 1193’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 0.5% in the upcoming year, to -4.2% by the end of the third year. But the overall future outlook seems relatively optimistic if 1193 can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

The yield you receive on China Resources Gas Group is in-line with that of holding the broader market index. However, you are taking on more risk by holding a single-stock rather than the well-diversified market index. This means, in terms of risk and return, it’s not the best deal. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, You should continue to research China Resources Gas Group to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is 1193 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 1193 is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on China Resources Gas Group’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

