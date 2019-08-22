Is China Resources Pharmaceutical Group (HKG:3320) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKG:3320) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for China Resources Pharmaceutical Group

How Much Debt Does China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 China Resources Pharmaceutical Group had HK$53.9b of debt, an increase on HK$36.9b, over one year. However, it does have HK$44.7b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$9.28b.

SEHK:3320 Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

How Healthy Is China Resources Pharmaceutical Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, China Resources Pharmaceutical Group had liabilities of HK$103.4b due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$12.4b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$44.7b as well as receivables valued at HK$53.9b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling HK$17.2b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because China Resources Pharmaceutical Group is worth HK$51.1b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While China Resources Pharmaceutical Group's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.78 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 4.7 last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. One way China Resources Pharmaceutical Group could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 12%, as it did over the last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if China Resources Pharmaceutical Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.