China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKG:3320) Is Trading At A 20.27% Discount

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKG:3320) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for China Resources Pharmaceutical Group by following the link below.
What’s the value?
I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.
5-year cash flow estimate
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF (HK$, Millions)
|HK$3.09k
|HK$6.31k
|HK$7.94k
|HK$8.64k
|HK$9.39k
|Source
|Analyst x5
|Analyst x4
|Analyst x1
|Est @ 8.76%
|Est @ 8.76%
|Present Value Discounted @ 11.17%
|HK$2.78k
|HK$5.10k
|HK$5.78k
|HK$5.66k
|HK$5.53k
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= HK$25b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.2%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$9.4b × (1 + 2%) ÷ (11.2% – 2%) = HK$105b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = HK$105b ÷ ( 1 + 11.2%)5 = HK$62b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is HK$86b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$13.75. Compared to the current share price of HK$10.96, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 20% discount to what it is available for right now.
The assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at China Resources Pharmaceutical Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.147. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For 3320, there are three relevant aspects you should further research:
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.