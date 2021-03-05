China sets modest GDP growth target as economy improves

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Friday set a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6%, and pledged to create more jobs in cities than last year, as the world's second-biggest economy emerged from a year disrupted by the effects of COVID-19.

In 2020, China dropped a gross domestic product growth target from the premier's work report for the first time since 2002 after the pandemic devastated its economy.

"As a general target, China's growth rate has been set at over 6% for this year," Premier Li Keqiang said in his 2021 work report. "In setting this target, we have taken into account the recovery of economic activity."

China's GDP expanded 2.3% last year, the only major economy to see growth.

But the 2021 target was significantly below the consensus of analysts, who expect growth could beat 8% this year. Chinese shares fell.

"If sequential growth averages zero from Q1 to Q4 this year, we will get around 6.1% annual growth this year," Nomura said in a note.

"Beijing does not want to set a growth target too close to 8.0% as it does not want to slash the growth target next year."

Aninda Mitra, senior sovereign analyst at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said the modest growth target will allow the authorities to emphasise the quality of growth rather than its quantity.

"In the aftermath of the pandemic, a low bar should allow most provinces to cross the hurdle without over-stretching themselves financially," Mitra said.

In 2020, China will target the creation of more than 11 million new urban jobs, Li said in his report delivered at the opening of this year's meeting of parliament.

That's up from a goal of over 9 million new urban jobs last year, and in line with recent years.

In line with an improving economy, the government is targeting a 2021 budget deficit of around 3.2% of GDP, less than a goal of above 3.6% last year.

The quota on local government special bond issuance was set at 3.65 trillion yuan ($563.65 billion), also down from 3.75 trillion yuan last year.

China also has no plan to issue special treasury bonds this years, after issuing such bonds for the first time last year to support the virus-hit economy.

The government has set its 2021 target for consumer price inflation at around 3%, compared with a target of around 3.5% last year.

($1 = 6.4756 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Judy Hua, Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • China Sets Conservative GDP Growth Target of Above 6%

    Mar.04 -- Chinese Premier&nbsp;Li Keqiang set a conservative economic growth target of above 6% for the year and outlined ongoing fiscal support to keep the recovery going at the opening of the&nbsp;National People’s Congress.&nbsp;Tom Mackenzie reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • China announces 'over 6%' economic growth target, tech plans

    China’s top economic official announced a healthy growth target for the nation Friday and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights. The ruling Communist Party is aiming for economic growth of “over 6%” as it rebounds from the coronavirus, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech to China’s ceremonial legislature.

  • Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

    American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70% of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages economic ties. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 2,500 Americans conducted in February said they saw China, the world's second largest economy, as a competitor or enemy rather than a partner, the U.S.-based center said. "Americans want more focus on human rights – even at the expense of economic ties – in bilateral relations with China," the report said.

  • EXPLAINER: What to look for at China's annual Congress

    China’s legislature begins its annual meeting this week with economic growth, climate and a crackdown on political opponents in Hong Kong expected to be on the agenda. The gathering of the National People’s Congress and its advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, brings handpicked delegates from across the country to discuss governing priorities and receive instructions from the ruling Communist Party leadership. Party leader and head of state Xi Jinping has eliminated limits on his term, potentially putting him in control for life.

  • TikTok owner ByteDance is said to be making a Clubhouse-style app for China after the country blocked the uncensored invite-only platform

    Many audio apps similar to Clubhouse are being launched in China. Some users were paying $60 for Clubhouse invites before Beijing banned the platform.

  • U.S. economy got off to modest start in 2021, Fed says

    The U.S. economic recovery continued at a modest pace over the first weeks of this year, with businesses optimistic about the months to come and demand for housing "robust," but the job market showing only slow improvement, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday. "Economic activity expanded modestly from January to mid-February for most" of the Fed's 12 regional districts, the U.S. central bank said in its latest "Beige Book" compendium of anecdotes about the economy. The Fed, however, reported that the labor market, which remains about 10 million jobs short of where it was before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, was not gaining as much traction as had been hoped.

  • Slovakia to get 15,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from France: Slovak prime minister

    Slovakia will get 15,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from France, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Thursday. Slovakia has been among the countries worst-hit by the pandemic, reporting the world's highest number of COVID-related deaths per capita over the past week as the government's restrictions have so far failed to tame the spread of the virus. "France has made a gesture of friendship and European solidarity for Slovakia today in a serious epidemic situation," Matovic said on Facebook.

  • China sets economic-growth target of 6%, aims to be more self-reliant on tech

    China’s top economic official announced a healthy growth target for the nation and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights.

  • Slovak coalition in turmoil over Russian vaccine purchase

    Slovakia's four-party coalition was in turmoil on Wednesday after Prime Minister Igor Matovic bypassed his partners and ordered in shipments of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The coalition has frequently disagreed over how to tackle the pandemic, and Matovic made his decision despite demands from his party's partners not to use the Russian vaccine until it is registered by the European Union's medicines watchdog EMA. Slovakia is the second EU country after Hungary to buy Sputnik V vaccine, whose maker has not filed for registration with EMA but has been offering it to individual EU members.

  • Lawmakers aim to prevent sea-based nuclear cruise missile

    Two Democratic lawmakers are introducing legislation to kill the nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile set to begin development next year and its associated warhead.

  • The pope, the ayatollah and the hopes of millions: Iraq trip brings risks — and rare promise

    “I long to meet you, see your faces, visit your land, ancient and extraordinary cradle of civilization,” Pope Francis said ahead of his visit.

  • Tencent boss to call for tighter governance on China's internet economy: state media

    Pony Ma will make the proposal at the National People's Congress (NPC), which starts on Friday, the report said. "It is recommended to carry out government guidance and development in specific areas such as online education, online healthcare and financial technology," CNR cited Ma's proposal as saying.

  • Clergy leads rare Christian revival in Iraqi town

    Mazen Shemes's nine-year-old son was killed by a mortar as Islamic State advanced across northern Iraq in 2014.That night, the family buried him and fled Qaraqosh, a Christian enclave near Mosul, along with thousands of others.Five years later, the farmer is back on his land, replanting trees and coaxing it back to life.His community is growing back too, encouraged by an active local clergy, which helped Shemes and others rebuild."When we came back, we filed an application at the church, we went to Father Georges, and they finished our house."Pope Francis will visit Qaraqosh on Sunday (March 7), as part of a four-day tour of Iraq, the first ever by a pope.About half the town's Christians have returned, a rare ray of hope for a community devastated by years of Islamist violence.That's down to church leaders, who hatched a plan to encourage families back to the town of 50,000 people, by rebuilding houses first, then churches.Funds came mainly from Christian organisations abroad. Father Georges Jahola was put in charge."We have this piece of land. We have inherited this small patch of land from our ancestors. If we lose it, we lose our identity."Qaraqosh boasts the Grand Immaculate Church, Iraq's biggest, restored now after it was damaged and burned.Pope Francis's visit is a source of pride for a community that remains vulnerable.And morale was high for the volunteers who danced and sang as they cleaned and decorated it in preparation.

  • China Vows Oversight of Fintech, Financial Holding Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to step up oversight of financial holding companies and the nation’s booming fintech industry, Premier Li Keqiang said, setting the tone for closer scrutiny over the next five years of behemoths including Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.The authorities will also expand an anti-monopoly crackdown and prevent the “unregulated” expansion of capital to create fair competition, Li said Friday at the opening of the National People’s Congress. The fintech sector should be developed in a “prudent” manner and China aims to create a “deviation correction” mechanism to fix and suspend innovative financial products when needed, according to a separate plan covering policies for 2021 to 2025.China’s policymakers are walking a fine line of trying to curb risks at home while encouraging local champions as the economy opens wider to foreign capital. Fintech has become the latest target of scrutiny since the nation’s leaders pledged in 2017 to clean up threats to its $53 trillion financial industry, tackling property loans, opaque wealth management products and fraud-riddled peer-to-peer lending.“We will improve the mechanism for managing financial risks, see responsibilities are fulfilled by all the stakeholders, and ensure that no systemic risks arise,” Li said. “Financial institutions must serve the real economy.”All three financial watchdogs have made it their primary goal this year to curb the push of technology firms into finance, taking aim at a sector where loose oversight fueled breakneck growth for firms such as Ant and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Wechat Pay.Regulators has introduced a raft of measures to curb fintech’s growing influence over China’s financial plumbing since late last year, targeting monopolistic practices and tightening scrutiny in areas from credit scoring to payments. New rules on online microlending and financial holding companies have hit billionaire Ma’s Ant particularly hard, derailing its $35 billion initial public offering abruptly and forcing the firm to restructure its sprawling businesses.Ant is in talks with regulators to restructure into a financial holding company, people familiar with the matter said earlier, a move that will subject it to more capital restrictions and ownership scrutiny.Meanwhile, China will balance its derisking campaign with efforts to revive economic growth. The government plans to extend policies allowing small businesses to delay repayments and have financial institutions further reduce lending rates and forgo profits to help the economy. Big banks should boost their small business loans by 30% this year, Li said.The lenders were put on the front-line in helping millions of struggling businesses during the pandemic and required to forgo a combined 1.5 trillion ($232 billion) in earnings by reducing borrowing costs and allowing delayed repayments. That helped China become the only major economy to achieve economic growth last year.The banking industry reported a 3% decline in combined profit in 2020, the worst performance in at least a decade, according to official data. Lenders disposed of a record 3 trillion yuan of non-performing loans last year and are under pressure to carve out more soured credit in 2021 as a payment holiday ends at the end of March. The pandemic’s extraordinary relief measures hid the true state of asset quality in the banking sector, which reported an unexpected decline in its bad loan ratio last year.(Adds details from the 14th five-year plan in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil extends gains on OPEC+ supply restraint

    Oil prices rose early on Friday, adding to big gains overnight after OPEC and its allies agreed to not increase supply in April as they await a more solid recovery in demand from the coronavirus pandemic. Both contracts soared more than 4% on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, extended oil output curbs into April, with small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan. "It just goes to show how much of a surprise the OPEC+ discipline is," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis under fire over January vaccinations at upscale enclave in Florida Keys

    Bruce Rauner, the former Republican governor of Illinois with a residence in Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Fla., subsequently donated $250,000 to DeSantis, according to reports by Chicago and Miami newspapers.

  • Nasdaq Sinks to Two-Month Low as Bond Yields Jump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The renewed bout of Treasury volatility spurred a surge in bond yields on Wednesday, dragging down stocks as investors grappled with concern over stretched valuations.A selloff in high-flying giants such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. outweighed gains in banks and energy producers. The Nasdaq 100 slumped to a two-month low, bringing its losses from a February peak to about 8%. The S&P 500 extended its slide into a second day, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed. Benchmark U.S. government yields approached 1.5%, with bonds pricing in the highest five-year inflation expectations since 2008. Traders also assessed data pointing to a slow and uneven economic recovery from the depths of the pandemic.The rout in Treasuries has rattled nerves across the globe amid warnings of excessive optimism among equity investors after the S&P 500 surged 70% in 11 months, notching the best start for a bull market in nine decades. While there haven’t been any signs of panic, concerns over lofty valuations have emerged. The stock benchmark’s earnings yield was about 1.7 percentage points above 10-year rates: the smallest advantage in three years.“Volatility has picked up a little bit, we’ve had bigger up days and down days,” said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson. “The focus is still on rising interest rates and how that’s impacting valuations on some of the higher multiple sectors.”Data Wednesday showed that growth at U.S. service providers slowed to a nine-month low in February, when severe winter weather gripped much of the nation and limited activity. Meanwhile, the number of employees at U.S. businesses rose by less than expected, underscoring the jobs market’s struggle to recover despite a decline in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks.The U.S. economy expanded modestly in the first two months of the year and sentiment among business owners is picking up as vaccinations bolster the prospects for growth, according to the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book. President Joe Biden has agreed to moderate Democrats’ demands to narrow eligibility for stimulus checks, but party leaders in the Senate are resisting a push to trim extra unemployment benefits as they try to consolidate support for the $1.9 trillion relief-bill, a Democratic aide said.Elsewhere, oil jumped on a government report showing a record drop in domestic fuel inventories in the aftermath of a deep freeze that shuttered refineries in the U.S. South.Some key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 slid 1.3% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 1.1%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.3%.The euro decreased 0.2% to $1.2066.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.3% to 106.97 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped eight basis points to 1.47%.Germany’s 10-year yield climbed six basis points to -0.29%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose nine basis points to 0.779%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude advanced 2.6% to $61.28 a barrel.Gold slid 1.4% to $1,714.77 an ounce.Silver fell 2.3% to $26.16 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Vs. Nio Vs. Xpeng Vs. Li Auto: What's Driving Chinese Consumers' Choice?

    Consumers in China focus on factors such as the price and driving range the most while buying an electric car, according to a report by CNBC. What Happened: As per the CNBC report, which is based on conversations from around China and not on qualitative research, some consumers prefer to buy local electric cars due to their cheaper prices, customer care service and the driving range on a single battery charge. While Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the market leader for high-end vehicles in China, the world’s largest auto market, Chinese car start-ups such as Nio Limited (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) saw deliveries jump last year. Li Auto’s Li One SUV is priced at 328,000 yuan, according to the company’s website, almost half the price of a similar car from Nio, which focuses on the premium market. In addition, the Li One also comes with a fuel tank for charging the battery on the go, which boosts the vehicle’s driving range to 498 miles from 111 miles on a single charge. The extra range is an attraction for consumers due to the absence of public charging infrastructure in China’s remote regions. While Nio sells several car features as a subscription model, the company’s customer care service was an attraction for buyers, according to the CNBC report. Nio's founder, chairman and CEO William Li said the company doesn't prefer to emulate Tesla in cutting prices and boosting order backlogs. Tesla’s Model 3 sells for nearly $39,000 in China following a series of price cuts made by the company last year. Online stories about Tesla’s poor customer service also apparently deterred some from buying the U.S. electric car maker’s vehicles. See Also: Nio Says Chip Shortage Will Hit EV Production In Q2 Why It Matters: Electric vehicles are seeing strong demand from consumers in China after the government launched subsidy programs and announced the development of a national charging network. The government has also made it cheaper to get license plates for electric vehicles as part of its efforts to reduce pollution in Chinese cities. Chinese companies, including Li Auto and Xpeng, are working on developing electric vehicle technologies, including ultra-fast charging, next generation computing platforms and autonomous driving technologies. Read Next: Top 10 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Should Know About See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's SpaceX Building Starlink Factory in TexasTesla's Share Of European EV Market Reduced To 3.5%© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bank of Japan Shares End Their Puzzling Rally, Dropping by Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s head-scratching surge this week came to a halt on Friday, as the stock erased earlier gains to fall by its limit.The shares traded at 44,000 yen as of 10:50 a.m. in Tokyo, dropping 19% after rising by the limit in each of the four previous sessions.The volatile moves in the shares, or subscription certificates as the BOJ refers to them, has baffled market participants. While the BOJ is unusual in being a listed central bank, the stock pays a tiny dividend and holds no voting rights. In fact, the central bank doesn’t even hold shareholders’ meetings. The stock traded at an all-time low just in January.Usually little noticed or commented on, the central bank’s stock became a topic of conversation in parliament on Friday, where BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was delivering his semi-annual report on currency and monetary control.“The Bank of Japan’s subscription certificates are completely different from the normal shares of listed companies,” Kuroda said in response to a question about the long-term decline in the stock price during his time as governor. Unlike a normal stock, he said, the share price doesn’t reflect profits or the state of its balance sheet. “The price is not the responsibility of the bank.”Speculative MovesWhile technically a listed entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Jasdaq, the nature of the stock and its speculative moves are a long-standing mystery of Japan’s financial markets. A speculative surge was also witnessed in late 2012 and early 2013, when optimism over the Abenomics program of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was at its peak.The government holds a 55% stake, while individual investors have 40%. The subscription certificates can’t be bought at online securities firms, as they weren’t subject to the 2009 digitalization of traditional paper stock certificates. It’s the only issue for which Japan Securities Clearing Corp., the entity that clears transactions for all equities in the country, still requires physical delivery of paper certificates, which remain valid even now.This week’s short-lived rally comes after the Nikkei 225 Stock Average briefly touched its highest levels since the bubble era of the 1980s. In those days, when the benchmark traded at around 70 times earnings, some investors collected BOJ’s stock and framed their certificates as a collectible which were then worth 745,000 yen ($6,945) apiece.The moves have come ahead of a closely-watched policy review by the central bank on March 19, which may lead to changes in how it buys exchange-traded funds -- because as well as being listed, the BOJ is itself the largest single owner of Japanese shares.(Updates with share slide on Friday.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s CSI 300 Index Pares Losses as Moutai Bounces Back

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s CSI 300 Index pared an earlier loss of as much as 2%, boosted by gains in mainland’s largest stock Kweichow Moutai Co.The liquor maker climbed as much as 2.7%, reversing an earlier decline of 2.2%. Its peer Wuliangye Yibin Co. also rose. The CSI gauge was down 0.4% as of 11:25 a.m. in Shanghai. The rebound could help it avoid entering a correction after it earlier extended losses from a recent Feb. 10 peak to more than 10%.“Today the sentiment is one of buying the dip, with Moutai’s hitting 2000 yuan being a trigger,” said Zhang Fushen, senior analyst at Shanghai PD Fortune Asset Management (LLP). “All of the expensive sectors have fallen significantly and are threatening to destroy their uptrend but without a massive change in fundamentals and expectations, there’s no reason for them to fall further and reverse from bull to bear.”Moutai’s $113 Billion Tumble Is Hammering Chinese Mutual FundsThe recent rout in the Chinese benchmark has been driven by consumer staples, with the subgauge falling about 20% since Feb. 10. Investors, concerned about liquidity tightening and possible asset bubbles, are taking fresh cues from the National People’s Congress that began today.The CSI 300 sank the most since July on Thursday, while a measure of two-week volatility spiked to a seven-month high.‘Overly Pessimistic’China set an economic growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast, and outlined ongoing fiscal support with prudent monetary policy. The government will narrow the budget deficit to 3.2% of gross domestic product this year from 3.6% in 2020, Premier Li Keqiang said Friday at the opening of the NPC.The GDP target is “by no means a low figure and earnings in the nation’s top companies are sure to well exceed that,” said Chen Shi, a fund manager at Shanghai Jade Stone Investment Management Co. “Markets globally have become overly pessimistic on liquidity and in reality, they might be scaring themselves too much.”Meanwhile, things were quiet Friday in the currency land, with the onshore yuan little changed at 6.4736 per dollar. The yield on China’s 10-year bonds was steady at 3.27%.(Recast throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.