China Retail Sales Shrink as Covid Outbreaks Strain Economy

8
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy weakened in October as worsening Covid outbreaks across the country hurt consumer sentiment and disrupted business activity while a slump in the property market showed no signs of easing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Retail sales contracted for the first time since May, dropping 0.5% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey was for 0.7% growth.

Growth in industrial output slowed to 5% from 6.3% in September, below the median estimate of 5.3%. Fixed-asset investment increased 5.8% in the first 10 months of the year, slightly below expectations. The surveyed jobless rate was unchanged at 5.5%.

Covid cases soared in October, with authorities tightening controls to combat infections ahead of the Communist Party’s congress, including shutting businesses and discouraging travel during the weeklong National Day holidays.

The government has taken more concerted steps in recent days to reduce the economic burden of the Covid Zero policy and also rescue the property market. However, the measures are unlikely to provide a significant lift to growth just yet given plummeting business and consumer confidence.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index of stocks gained 0.8% as of 10:27 a.m. local time. The yield on 10-year government bonds dropped 2 basis points after jumping in the previous two sessions. The yuan traded 0.25% stronger in the onshore market at 7.0532 per dollar.

The NBS said the foundation for the economy’s recovery is not yet strong, adding that China will “scientifically and efficiently” coordinate Covid controls and economic development.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

Covid Zero and a sinking property market “have made the recovery increasingly vulnerable, especially now that exports are contracting. The raft of policy shifts in recent days is unlikely to turn the tide immediately, but risks are now pointing more to the upside for next year’s growth.”

Eric Zhu, China economist

For the full report, click here

Aside from Covid controls and a property slump, other former growth pillars are also struggling: bank lending is at the lowest in five years and exports dropped in October for the first time since May 2020.

“It is clear that new policies to boost domestic demand are needed to refuel China’s fragile recovery,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist and head of research for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. “Sluggish consumption and faltering property investment remain dawdlers, due to still-weak expectations on household income and macro growth.”

Infrastructure investment was a bright spot, expanding 8.7% in the first 10 months of the year from a year earlier, as the government ramps up stimulus. Property investment continued to weaken though, contracting 8.8% in the period.

China’s growth outlook into next year remains uncertain given its Covid policy. Economists in a Bloomberg survey say China’s exit from pandemic-era restrictions and controls could run through the end of 2023, with reopening only starting sometime from April. Annual GDP growth is expected to slow to 3.3% this year and rebound to 4.8% next year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Authorities are stepping up support measures to help businesses. On Monday, the central bank announced a loan repayment holiday for smaller companies that have been hit by Covid restrictions. The banking regulator also allowed property developers to access more of the money homebuyers pay in advance for homes.

At the same time, the People’s Bank of China on Tuesday injected less cash than expected via one-year loans this month but supplemented it with other liquidity tools to ensure ample cash levels in the banking system to boost the economy. Some economists still expect the PBOC to lower the reserve requirement ratio, or the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve, to aid the economy.

“It is still possible that the central bank may lower the reserve requirement ratio in the fourth quarter to showcase it’s loosening to boost the economy,” said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group Ltd.

--With assistance from Fran Wang.

(Updates with comments from economists)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China's property investment falls at a faster clip in Jan-Oct

    China's property investment fell at a faster pace during January-October, declining 8.8% from a year earlier after slumping 8.0% in the first nine months of the year. Property sales by floor area dropped 22.3% during January-October from the same period a year earlier, compared with the 22.2% plunge in the first nine months of the year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). New construction starts measured by floor area fell 37.8% year-on-year in the first 10 months of the year, a slightly smaller decline than the 38% drop in the first nine months period.

  • China's factory output, retail sales miss forecasts, economy losing steam

    China's factory output grew more slowly and retail sales fell in October, the latest sign that the world's second-largest economy is losing momentum as it struggles with protracted COVID-19 curbs and a property downturn. Property investment also fell at a faster pace in the January-October period, pointing to further weakness in a key pillar of China's economy. Industrial output rose 5.0% in October from a year earlier, missing expectations for a 5.2% gain in a Reuters poll and slowing from the 6.3% growth seen in September, official data showed on Tuesday.

  • For Women At The Leading B-Schools, 2022 Was Another Year Of Progress

    When the Forté Foundation was founded in 2002, MBA programs at the leading business schools averaged less than 28% women — a problem thrown into sharp relief by comparison with law schools and medical schools, which had largely already achieved gender parity. Twenty years later, the nonprofit dedicated to advancing women in graduate business education reports that a record 17 of its 56 member schools have reached at least 45% women enrolled in full-time MBA programs, up from 10 schools in 2021, two in 2017 and none in 2012. Progress has not been uniform, however: Amid a decline in MBA applications worldwide, the percentage of women enrolled among Forté member B-schools grew only incrementally, to 41.4% in 2022 from 41.2% in 2021.

  • Philippine central bank to raise rates by 75 bps- Reuters poll

    The Philippine central bank will opt for a jumbo 75 basis point interest rate hike on Thursday to combat soaring inflation and limit weakening in the peso from the U.S. Federal Reserve's own rate moves, a Reuters poll showed. With inflation at 7.7% in October, well above the central bank's target range of 2%-4%, and the Fed was not expected to stop hiking anytime soon, economists predicted the overnight borrowing rate will go even higher than previously thought. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) signalled earlier this month it planned to hike by that amount at this month's meeting to match the Fed, leading to unanimity among economists in a Nov. 8-14 Reuters poll predicting it would.

  • Boeing wants U.S. FAA to approve paint fix for 787 wing peeling

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Monday that operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked U.S. regulators to approve its plan to address the issue. The announcement is the most recent evidence of exterior problems on the latest carbon-composite jets as Europe's Airbus faces a $2 billion London court battle with Qatar Airways over the deteriorating surface of its competing A350. Airbus argues it is a generic but harmless problem stemming from the way paint and carbon interact, while Qatar Airways, which operates both competing types, blames a deeper A350 defect potentially weakening lightning protection on those jets alone.

  • The Waltons: World’s Richest Family Trims Exposure to Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The investment firm that manages the Walton family’s fortune decreased its holdings in emerging-market funds and US municipal bonds, while adding new stakes in Snowflake Inc. and Verve Therapeutics Inc.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Lame

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Marke

  • G-20 Latest: Jokowi Warns of Looming Crisis on Fertilizer Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of 20 leaders began their formal summit Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia, with host Joko Widodo warning that 2023 could be an even more challenging year unless action is taken on food security including fertilizer scarcity.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plan

  • Saudi defense officials rented suites at Trump's DC hotel that cost $10,500 right before MBS visited White House

    Saudi officials spent nearly $86,000 at Trump's DC hotel in March 2018. That same month, the Trump admi approved massive arms sales to Riyadh.

  • All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump's wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.

    The Trump children gathered on Saturday to celebrate Tiffany Trump's marriage to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Kremlin comments on video of murder of Wagner Group mercenary for surrendering to Ukrainian army

    The Kremlin has distanced itself from the scandal over the video recording of the extrajudicial killing of Wagner Group mercenary Yevgeny Nuzhin for being captured by the Ukrainian military.

  • Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown in video

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private military group, was responding to an unverified video distributed on Telegram that showed a man identified as a former Wagner mercenary being executed after admitting that he had changed sides in September to "fight against the Russians". In the footage, the man, who gave his name as Yevgenny Nuzhin, 55, was shown with his head taped to a brick wall.

  • Donald Trump throws drowning Kari Lake an anchor

    Trump said what we knew he would say about Kari Lake's election results, what he's been saying since 2020. No proof required. And no credence.

  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'

    Bezos advised consumers and businesses to delay unnecessary purchases and build their cash reserves in case economic conditions worsen.

  • Sri Lanka govt takes over $1.7 bn in debt owed to China

    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka said Monday it would take responsibility for $1.7 billion owed to China by state enterprises as it seeks to sell them off and restructure its foreign debt to secure an IMF bailout.

  • Russia reveals execution of convict using sledgehammer as he had surrendered to Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Russian Telegram channels posted a video of the execution of Evgeniy Nuzhin, a former prisoner of the Ryazan Penal Colony-3 and a member of the Wagner Private Military Company, who surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after being sent to the war against Ukraine; the man's head was smashed with a sledgehammer.

  • Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race

    The secretary of state will turn Arizona's governor seat blue after triumphing over Lake, a 2020 election denier who's already casting doubt on the validity of the 2022 midterms

  • Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse

    "I think Sam lied to his employees, his users, his shareholders, regulators all around the world and all the users. So yes, he should take most of the blame."

  • Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Other Foreign Governments Balled Out at Trump Hotel, New Docs Reveal

    Records obtained by the House Oversight Committee reveal how dignitaries flooded the D.C. hotel with cash

  • Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents

    Prosecutors, Trump battle over claims many seized records were personal, but also covered by executive privilege.