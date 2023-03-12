China Retains Yi Gang as Central Bank Governor in Surprise Move

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China retained several of its top economic officials, including central bank Governor Yi Gang, in a surprise move as it looks to navigate the post-Covid recovery.

Yi, 65, will remain as the head of the People’s Bank of China, according to a list of names nominated to the National People’s Congress — the annual parliamentary gathering — on Sunday. Liu Kun was retained as finance minister, while Wang Wentao will also stay on as commerce minister.

He Lifeng, 68, a long-time Xi associate and former head of the nation’s economic planning agency, was named vice premier — a post widely expected to put him in charge of economic policy.

Yi was expected to step down, having reached the retirement age for ministers and after being left off a list of top ruling party officials last year.

