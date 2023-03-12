China Retains Yi Gang as Central Bank Governor in Surprise Move
(Bloomberg) -- China retained several of its top economic officials, including central bank Governor Yi Gang, in a surprise move as it looks to navigate the post-Covid recovery.
Most Read from Bloomberg
From Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around World
SVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During Pandemic
Silicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups Flee
Yi, 65, will remain as the head of the People’s Bank of China, according to a list of names nominated to the National People’s Congress — the annual parliamentary gathering — on Sunday. Liu Kun was retained as finance minister, while Wang Wentao will also stay on as commerce minister.
He Lifeng, 68, a long-time Xi associate and former head of the nation’s economic planning agency, was named vice premier — a post widely expected to put him in charge of economic policy.
Yi was expected to step down, having reached the retirement age for ministers and after being left off a list of top ruling party officials last year.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Next Big Job Cuts Will Be in Finance and Health Care, Data Show
The Biggest Winner of the Gas Stove Fight Is Induction Ranges
Even Wealthy Landlords Are Skipping Payments on Office Buildings
America’s $52 Billion Plan to Make Chips at Home Faces a Labor Shortage
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.