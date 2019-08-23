China retaliates against the US with tariffs on $75B worth of American goods

The trade war between the U.S. and China escalated further Friday as China announced a new set of tariffs on American products.

The China State Council announced Friday that it would impose tariffs ranging from 5% to 10% on an additional $75 billion in U.S. goods, according to state media outlet Global Times.

The new tariffs are poised to go into effect in stages, with the first round beginning Sept. 1 and the second Dec. 15.

This development comes after President Donald Trump earlier this month threatened to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports -- 10% on $300 billion in products.

The two sides have so far failed to reach an agreement on a comprehensive trade pact.

Tariffs on U.S. goods exported to China could make it more expensive for Chinese consumers to purchase American items and hurt sales for the American companies.

Trump's latest China tariffs: How they affect the economy

In this Aug. 9, 2019, photo, a man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo. Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 after the U.S. said it would hold off on tariffs of Chinese imports of mobile phones, toys and several other items typically on holiday shopping lists. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) More

Conversely, tariffs on Chinese products exported to the U.S. could increase prices for American consumers and hurt sales for the Chinese companies.

"China has ammunition to fight back. The US side will feel the pain," Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said Friday on Twitter.

Based on what I know, China will take further countermeasures in response to US tariffs on $300 billion Chinese goods. Beijing will soon unveil a plan of imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain US products. China has ammunition to fight back. The US side will feel the pain. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 23, 2019

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trade war escalates: China to impose new tariffs on U.S.