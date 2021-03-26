China retaliates after sanctions by U.K., other Western countries over Xinjiang abuses

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read

China sanctioned individuals and entities in the United Kingdom on Thursday, claiming they "maliciously spread lies and disinformation" on Chinese government human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Why it matters: The sanctions come after the U.S., U.K., European Union and Canada this week coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials involved in human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The U.S. State Department and several legislative bodies have recognized the abuses against Uyghur Muslims as genocide.

Details: Those sanctioned include five current or former members of parliament, two members of the House of Lords, an academic, a barrister and several entities including the China Research Group, Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, Uyghur Tribunal, and Essex Court Chambers, a law firm.

What they're saying: "China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and warns the UK side not go further down the wrong path," the Chinese foreign ministry said.

  • "Otherwise, China will resolutely make further reactions."

U.K. officials did not immediately comment on the sanctions, but said in a statement earlier this week, "the international community is united in its condemnation of China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang and the need for Beijing to end its discriminatory and oppressive practices in the region."

The big picture: China also retaliated against the EU on Monday, sanctioning 10 Europeans, according to Reuters.

Go deeper: UN report: "Clear evidence" China is committing genocide against Uyghurs

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang

    Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the Chinese backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. China on Friday sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns.

  • Pelosi names D.C. National Guard commander House sergeant-at-arms

    Major General William J. Walker will be the chief law enforcement officer for the U.S. House of Representatives.

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • H&M Stores Vanish From China Maps as Xinjiang Spat Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB outlets appeared not to show up on Apple Maps and Baidu Maps searches in China on Friday after the fashion retailer found itself at the center of an escalating spat over human rights in the contentious region of Xinjiang.Users in Beijing reported that any searches for H&M in either Apple Maps on the iPhone or Baidu Maps returned no results. Competing retailers, such as Uniqlo outlets, continued showing as usual. A similar search in Google Maps showed over a dozen H&M locations in the capital or its vicinity, though that service is only accessible to locals via the use of a virtual private network that skirts a state ban on products from the Alphabet Inc. unit.Apple Inc. sources its mapping data in China from AutoNavi Software Co. -- owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- while Baidu Inc. collects its own. Representatives of the tech companies as well as H&M didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The disappearance of H&M’s physical stores from online maps comes after the retailer was removed from Alibaba’s e-commerce platform earlier this week as the controversy escalated. The company had been blasted by China’s Communist Youth League and the People’s Liberation Army Wednesday after social-media users dug out an undated statement about accusations of forced labor in the region’s cotton-picking industry. The statement appears to have since been removed from H&M’s website as of Friday.Read more: H&M, Nike Face Boycotts in China as Xinjiang Dilemma DeepensIt’s unclear who’s driving the apparent removal of H&M stores from mapping apps, which are operated by privately run enterprises that have recently come under increased scrutiny from regulators. China also has a vast apparatus for censoring online content and its so-called Great Firewall restricts access to websites and apps from global companies like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. Social media is policed, with posts about controversial topics blocked or restricted from view.Foreign brands have, in recent years, had to contend with a more assertive China and its ability to mobilize its 1.4 billion consumers. Lotte Group was among a number of South Korean corporations that took a sales hit or had their stores shut down after China objected to its neighbor’s 2016 decision to deploy a U.S missile defense system. Other companies have also run afoul in the market for infractions like identifying Hong Kong and Taiwan as countries rather than Chinese territories, or for perceived insults to China.(Updates with background starting from fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • House selects Maj. Gen. William Walker to oversee security in chamber

    This move would put a military official as the head of the House's security apparatus following the deadly Jan. 6 riot, which left several dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

  • Pelosi appoints DC National Guard commander as first Black sergeant-at-arms

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday appointed Gen. William J. Walker to serve as the next House sergeant-at-arms, making him the first African American to hold the position.Why it matters: Paul D. Irving, the former sergeant-at-arms, resigned one day after the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Walker is the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, where he is responsible for the strategic leadership and training of Army and Air Force guard.He has 39 years of decorated military experience.He also served as a special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for 30 years.As chair of the National Guard Bureau’s Joint Diversity Executive Council, Walker recommends best practices to diversify the National Guard's senior ranks.What they're saying: “Throughout his long, dedicated career in public service, Gen. William Walker has proven to be a leader of great integrity and experience who will bring his steady and patriotic leadership to this vital role,” Pelosi said in a statement. “His historic appointment as the first Black American to serve as Sergeant-at-Arms is an important step forward for this institution and our nation," Pelosi said.Flashback: Timothy P. Blodgett has been serving as the acting sergeant-at-arms since Jan. 11.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • From slavery to segregation, the Senate filibuster is very much racist

    Most people try not to focus on what the U.S. Senate does, because candidly, it does very little. Over the past decade or more, the Senate has become a hostile, divisive, and ultra political body under the force of now Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell. Simply put, the Senate passes little legislation.

  • Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6bn over election fraud claims

    Conservatives baselessly claimed that Dominion Voting System rigged the 2020 vote against Donald Trump.

  • China sanctions Britons over West's Xinjiang criticism

    China slapped sanctions on several British politicians and organizations Friday after the U.K. joined the European Union and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. In the latest salvo in its full-bore response to Western criticism, China sanctioned four British institutions and nine individuals, including prominent lawmakers who have criticized the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

  • Biden agrees with Obama that the Senate filibuster is a 'Jim Crow relic' and says it's being 'abused in a gigantic way'

    President Biden inched closer to endorsing Democratic efforts to abolish the rule requiring 60 votes to pass legislation.

  • Biden: Democrats should end filibuster 'if there's complete lockdown and chaos'

    President Biden suggested Thursday that he may be open to reforming the legislative filibuster beyond what he has already stated, or even eliminating it entirely.

  • Barristers, MPs, and academics are among the Brits now blacklisted from China

    China's Foreign Minister announced retaliatory sanctions against UK citizens and institutions, including Iain Duncan Smith, Tom Tugendhat, Nusrat Ghani, Geoffrey Nice, Helena Kennedy, Essex Court Chambers, and more.

  • Cornwall plane crash: RAF and Royal Navy ground all Hawk T1 aircraft after pilots forced to eject

    The MoD said operations involving the Hawk T1 will be suspended pending further investigation

  • Cornwall plane crash: Two pilots eject after Royal Navy aircraft goes down

    Public asked to avoid the Helston area as emergency services respond

  • China Celebrities Stoke Nationalist Firestorm Against Foreign Brands Concerned By Xinjiang

    A larger number of Chinese celebrities expressed support on Thursday for a nationalistic backlash against foreign-owned consumer goods brands that have expressed concern over the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang Province. At least 40 Chinese stars canceled high-profile, lucrative sponsorship contracts. Among them were Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Yee, the stars of the best […]

  • Hateful mass shootings terrorize the US. So why aren't more shooters charged with hate crimes or terrorism?

    Mass shootings are often widely denounced as terrorism or a hate crime, but some legal concerns can stand in the way of such charges being filed.

  • Equities, oil prices surge as Suez Canal shutdown continues

    Global equity benchmarks and oil prices jumped on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries dipped as hopes for a global economic recovery overshadowed the continued blockage of one of the world's most vital shipping lanes. More than 30 oil tankers are waiting to traverse the Suez Canal, which has been blocked since Wednesday after a container ship ran aground. The dollar rose to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen of 109.44 yen, reflecting investor expectations of robust U.S. economic growth as the nation accelerates its vaccine rollout.

  • Taiwan Central Bank Insiders Call for Overhaul of Dollar Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Three current and former members of Taiwan’s central bank board are calling for an overhaul of its currency policy, saying efforts to tamp down on the local dollar’s appreciation is increasingly having a negative effect on the economy.Board members Li Yi-ting and Chen Shiu-sheng, and ex-member Wu Tsong-min, have co-authored a book with writer Ariel Chen to be published in April.According to an excerpt of the book seen by Bloomberg News, the authors acknowledge that a devalued currency may have been beneficial to Taiwan’s economic growth in the past, but it’s also driven up costs of imported materials and equipment. That’s inhibited the incentives for businesses to move up the value chain, keeping them tied to a low-cost production model, they say.For the two decades former Governor Perng Fai-nan was at the helm between 1998 and 2018, the central bank closely managed the level of the Taiwan dollar, ensuring it didn’t appreciated beyond 28.5 to the greenback. He also oversaw a more-than 440% increase in Taiwan’s foreign reserves.The central bank’s huge reserves have distorted its decision-making processes, the authors say. The monetary authority inevitably has to consider the impact of any interest-rate decisions on the bank’s balance sheet, rather than focusing purely on what would be best for the economy, they say.Deputy Governor Yen Tsung-ta said in response to queries from Bloomberg News that it would be “more appropriate to respond after reading the whole book.”The authors lay out what they see as the long-term damage caused to the economy by Perng’s rigid and staunchly defended policies. Under Governor Yang Chin-long, who assumed his role three years ago, the bank has eased its grip on the currency and been more open about its intervention in foreign-exchange markets.Read more: Taiwan’s Central Banker Leaves Legacy of Stability, Sharp ElbowsThe authors suggest three main areas of reform: strengthening the bank’s independence and oversight of its reserves, improving transparency and accountability and reforming the bank’s decision-making process on monetary policy.The book concludes with the authors expressing their hope the central bank will implement their recommended changes, which, they predict, will gradually improve the problems caused by Taiwan’s monetary policy over the past 20 years.(Updates with chart and additional background information in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China rare earths extend surge on worries over Myanmar supply, inspection threat

    Looming inspections and concerns over Myanmar supplies are adding fresh momentum to a rally in prices of the rare earth minerals used in industries from turbines to telecoms that are already at their highest in nearly a decade. A price index published by China's rare earths association shot up more than 40% from October last year to the end of January, and has climbed an additional 25% since, fuelled by the risks to supply. These are unrest in neighbouring Myanmar following a Feb. 1 military coup and worries over environmental inspections planned in a key Chinese rare earths production hub.

  • Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top ride-hailing app dropped Swedish fashion retailer H&M from its listings as Chinese celebrities stopped endorsing foreign labels in a growing uproar over Western accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang. H&M faced a public backlash in China when social media users in the country circulated a statement the company made last year announcing it would no longer source cotton from Xinjiang after reports of the use of forced labour by Uighur Muslims.