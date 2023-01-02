Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections

14
Josh Arslan and Martin Quin Pollard
·4 min read

By Josh Arslan and Martin Quin Pollard

BEIJING/WUHAN (Reuters) - Some people in China's key cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan braved the cold and a spike in COVID-19 infections to return to regular activity on Monday, confident of a boost to the economy as more recover from infections.

Among those who gathered to sled or ice skate on a frozen lake in the capital's Shichahai Lake Park were some upbeat about the opening-up, after China dropped stringent "zero-COVID" measures on Dec. 7 to adopt a strategy of living with the virus.

However, a wave of infections has since erupted nationwide, after borders had been kept all but shut for three years amid a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing.

"The epidemic ... has given us no opportunity to come and play," said Yang, one of those in the park, who gave only one name.

"After the end of this lockdown we don’t have to scan the health code any more nor do we have to check the travel code. So we are free now."

Zhong, a 22-year-old college student, who was also at the lake, said he did not leave home for two or three weeks after he had been infected.

"Now I can go out and it’s good timing for the New Year's Day holiday. I want to go around in Beijing, have a look and feel the festive mood."

Traffic is building again on the capital's roads as people quickly return to outdoor sites, such as lakes, rivers and shopping malls. But business is still slow at some smaller, confined places such as restaurants, owners said.

"Work production, life and entertainment are all getting back to normal levels," a man surnamed Wu told Reuters by the riverside in the central city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began three years ago.

People who had been infected were not as anxious anymore, added Wu, a tutor at a private education training centre.

China's biggest holiday, Lunar New Year, begins on Jan 21 this year, when the railway network is expected to carry 5.5 million passengers, state broadcaster CCTV has said.

Amid the expected surge of holiday travel, authorities at Tibet's spectacular Potala Palace said it would open again for visitors from Jan 3, after shutting in August last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Some hotels in the tourist attraction of Sanya on the southern island of Hainan are already fully booked for Lunar New Year, media have said.

In recent days state media have sought to reassure the public that the COVID-19 outbreak was under control and nearing its peak.

More than 80% of those living in the southwestern province of Sichuan have been infected, its Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

But Monday's one new COVID death - flat with the previous day - among China's population of 1.4 billion does not match the experience of other countries after they re-opened.

China's official death toll of 5,250 since the pandemic began compares with more than 1 million in the United States. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million, has reported more than 11,000 deaths.

Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID, health data firm Airfinity, which is based in Britain, said last week.

Cumulative deaths in China since Dec. 1 have probably reached 100,000, with infections at 18.6 million, it said.

Airfinity expects China's COVID infections to reach their first peak on Jan. 13, with 3.7 million daily infections.

China has said it only counts deaths of COVID patients caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure as COVID-related.

The relatively low death count is also inconsistent with surging demand reported by funeral parlours in several cities.

The lifting of curbs after November's widespread protests, has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes, with public concern fuelled by scenes of people on intravenous drips by the roadside and queues of hearses outside crematoria.

(Additional reporting by the Beijing newsroom and Nori Shirouzu; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands celebrate the new year in Wuhan amidst China's COVID wave

    Thousands gathered in central Wuhan on Saturday night to count down to the start of what many hoped would be a much better year after a "tough" 2022 filled with lockdowns and in December a major new outbreak of the coronavirus. "In the past year, I feel that COVID-19 was very serious and some of my family members have been hospitalised,” 17-year-old Wuhan high school student, surnamed Wang, told Reuters from the riverside shortly after midnight. Some came in fancy dress and almost everyone present wore masks as the country sees a wave of COVID which accelerated after curbs were dropped and which has since infected large swathes of the population with deaths now reaching an estimated 9000 a day according to UK-based health data firm Airfinity.

  • Blinken discusses U.S.-China ties in call with new foreign minister Qin

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke on Sunday with incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, appointed last week to the post following his role as ambassador to the United States. On Twitter, Blinken said he discussed the U.S.-China relationship and efforts to maintain open lines of communication in a telephone call with Qin. On Friday China appointed Qin, its ambassador to the United States and a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping, to be its new foreign minister, as Beijing and Washington seek to stabilise rocky relations.

  • Japan's emperor gives first public New Year's greeting since 2020

    Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Monday gave a New Year's address and greeted members of the public for the first time in three years as the country eases COVID-19 pandemic restrictions amid a year-end surge in infections. "The spread of the coronavirus has been difficult for everyone, but I am very pleased to be able to greet you again," Naruhito told the flag-waving crowd at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. "We face many difficulties, but I hope for a peaceful and good New Year for all, and as the year begins, I pray for the happiness of people in Japan and around the world," he added.

  • U.S. cuts off Burkina Faso from Africa duty-free trade program

    The Biden administration is "deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change" in government in Burkina Faso, according to the statement. Burkina Faso, one of the world's poorest countries, is in the grips of an Islamist insurgency, in which militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have killed thousands of civilians and created one of the continent's fastest-growing humanitarian crises. The U.S. African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) provides sub-Saharan African nations with duty-free access to the United States if they meet certain eligibility requirements, such as eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment and making progress toward political pluralism.

  • Yoon says South Korea, U.S. discussing exercises using nuclear assets

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States are discussing possible joint planning and exercises using U.S. nuclear assets in the face of North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a newspaper interview. The Chosun Ilbo newspaper quoted Yoon as saying the joint planning and exercises would be aimed at a more effective implementation of the U.S. "extended deterrence."

  • Venezuela and Colombia fully reopen shared border

    Venezuela and Colombia will fully reopen their shared border on January 1 to allow passage of cargo and passenger transport via the cross-border Tienditas bridge, Colombia Migration said in a statement on Saturday. The South American countries already reopened in September their border crossing in the Tachira state, in western Venezuela, after political ties strengthened under Colombia's new president, Gustavo Petro.

  • Chinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19

    In Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified at the end of 2019, residents said anxieties about the impact of easing strict zero-COVID restrictions to live with the disease had now abated - at least for the young and healthy.

  • Power outage forces Philippines to suspend flights, shut airspace

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine authorities halted flights in and out of Manila on New Year's Day due to a malfunction of air traffic control, which also prevented airlines bound to other destinations from using the country's airspace. A total of 282 flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to other regional airports, affecting around 56,000 passengers at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the airport operator said on Sunday. Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista apologized for the inconvenience to passengers as he blamed a power outage for the breakdown of the central air traffic control system that also affected operations at other airports in the country.

  • Macao eases COVID rules, but tourism, casinos yet to rebound

    Only a few tourists crisscrossed the wavy black and white paving of Macao's historic Senado Square on a recent weekday and many of the shops were shuttered. The gaming hub on China’s south coast near Hong Kong has endured some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls for nearly three years, and a loosening of border restrictions after China rolled back its “zero-COVID” strategy in early December is widely expected to boost its tourism-driven economy. Last week, China announced it would resume issuing passports for tourism, potentially setting up a flood of Chinese going abroad, but also spicing up competition for Macao.

  • Who Are the Richest People in the World at the End of 2022?

    As 2022 comes to a close, there have been subtle shifts in ranking the world's richest people. In December 2022, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk ceded his title as the richest person in the world to...

  • Watch How Close Chinese Fighter Jet Flies To U.S. Air Force Plane

    Despite the danger, the U.S. "will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace," vowed America's Indo-Pacific Joint Force in a statment.

  • The Astonishing Way COVID Could Actually Help Us Cure Cancer

    Getty ImagesThe novel coronavirus could help us cure cancer. Well, certain cancers.The COVID pandemic gave the pharmaceutical industry the push it needed to finally finish developing messenger-RNA technology so that companies such as Moderna and Pfizer could use the tech for its COVID vaccines.Now the pharmaceutical industry is using the same mRNA platforms for cancer vaccines. Dozens of these new vaccines are in development—and experts say there’s a chance they’ll drive the biggest decrease in

  • Xi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in China

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping said tough challenges remain in China’s fight against Covid-19 and acknowledged divisions in society that led to rare spontaneous protests, after weeks of silence on a virus policy pivot that’s infected hundreds of millions and delivered a severe blow to economic activity.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaTesla Kicks Off New Year in China by Extending In

  • Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with "necessary assistance" to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability. In an abrupt change of policy, China last month began dismantling the world's strictest pandemic regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, meaning COVID-19 is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts. Tsai, in her traditional new year message, delivered at the presidential office, said everyone had seen the rise in cases in China, which views Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military pressure to assert those claims.

  • The Hanes sweatshirt Amazon shoppers are 'living in' is down to $11

    Here's why this No. 1 bestselling top has a wild 34,000+ five-star reviews.

  • Conservatives vying to derail Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid may not be able to stop him. But forcing multiple votes — the record is 133 — could still make for a historic fight.

    House conservatives can dictate where Kevin McCarthy falls on the contested speaker continuum based on how long they drag out the leadership votes.

  • Lula takes over in Brazil, slams Bolsonaro

    STORY: Brazilian leftist Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva was sworn into the presidency on Monday, completing a stunning comeback to assume office of a divided country, and delivering a searing indictment of far-right Jair Bolsonaro, the incumbent who lost to Lula in October. Lula won just three months after he left prison – he had been charged with corruption – and more than a decade after his first two terms in power. He has vowed a drastic change for a Brazil plagued by hunger, poverty and racism. In a speech to Congress after he officially took the reins, he made a veiled threat toward his predecessor without mentioning Bolsonaro by name. “We do not carry any spirit of revenge against those who tried to subjugate the nation to their personal and ideological purposes,” he said, “but we will guarantee the rule of law. Those who made mistakes will answer for their mistakes.” Bolsonaro rattled Brazil’s young democracy with baseless claims of electoral weakness that spawned a violent movement of election deniers, some of which have camped out in front of army barracks and called for a military coup.Bolsonaro left for the United States on Friday after refusing to concede defeat. Without presidential immunity, he now faces mounting legal risks for his anti-democratic rhetoric and handling of the pandemic. Lula said Bolsonaro committed quote ‘genocide’ by failing to respond to the COVID-19 virus properly. However, his Florida trip insulates him from any immediate legal peril. On Monday after Lula’s swearing-in, he drove in a Rolls Royce to the presidential palace, where he walked up the ramp with a diverse group: a Black child, a disabled man, and the chief of the Kayapo tribe. He was handed the presidential sash by Aline Sousa, a Black garbage collector. The sash handover is a hugely symbolic act in Brazil – and Bolsonaro said he would never do it for Lula. Lula wiped away tears during a subsequent speech. “It's time to reconnect with friends and family, the ties broken by hate speech and the spread of so many lies,” he said. “No more hate, fake news, guns and bombs. Our people want peace to work, study, take care of the family and be happy.” In his first decisions as president, Lula restored the power of Brazil’s environmental protection agency to fight illegal deforestation, which had been weakened under Bolsonaro. He also revoked Bolsonaro’s looser gun policies, which saw gun ownership soar in Brazil.

  • Extinction Rebellion UK to halt disruptive protests

    The British arm of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group said on Sunday it would take a break from acts of public disruption in order to bring more people on board its campaign for urgent action to counter climate change. The grassroots group's protests have previously included closing key roads and bridges in central London, blockading oil refineries, smashing windows at Barclays bank headquarters and spraying fake blood over the finance ministry building. In a statement entitled "We quit", Extinction Rebellion UK said that in the four years it has been taking direct action, very little had changed, with emissions continuing to rise.

  • Canada to require negative COVID-19 tests for air travellers from China

    The upcoming measures follow similar rules recently implemented in countries like the U.S., U.K. and Japan.

  • Could Medical Properties Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that has been achieving some solid growth over the years. As it has expanded its list of healthcare properties, which center around hospitals and behavioral health facilities, revenue has soared from $785 million in 2018 to more than $1.5 billion just last year. Has Medical Properties Trust become an excellent buy, and could investing in this healthcare stock today set you up to eventually become a millionaire?