China Kicks Off Reform of State Food Giants Cofco, Sinograin

Alfred Cang

(Bloomberg) -- China has kicked off a long-anticipated overhaul of its massive state-owned agriculture companies to help secure food supply for the world’s most populous nation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Food giant Cofco Corp. and national stockpiler China Grain Reserves Group, also known as Sinograin, will set up two joint ventures. The first is a grain storage business to be controlled by Sinograin, and the second for oilseed crushing and processing will be managed by Cofco.

The move will play to the strengths of the respective firms and contribute to China’s broader goal of improving food security, according to a government statement late Thursday.

The revamp has been considered since at least 2019 and is part of President Xi Jinping’s drive to streamline industrial capacity among state-owned companies. It will take Cofco closer to its ambition of rivaling the storied ‘ABCD’ group of international commodity traders who dominate flows of agricultural products -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc. and Louis Dreyfus Co.

Transfer Assets

The government could transfer Sinograin’s trading assets and oilseed crushing capacity to Cofco, Bloomberg reported in 2019. For Sinograin, the restructuring will allow it to fulfill its role of “managing the granary of a big country,” said the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

The move will improve the efficiency of resource allocation and the ability of enterprises to withstand risks, the commission, which oversees China’s state-run companies, said in the statement. This will support a stable grains and oilseeds supply chain, and help maintain national food security, it added.

Food security remains at the forefront of China’s political agenda after floods, epidemics and trade tensions raised pressure on the government to safeguard food supply for its 1.4 billion people. The nation’s imports of corn, soybeans, wheat and meat have soared to record levels in recent years, driving global prices higher and stoking worries over food inflation.

Transferring Sinograin’s crushing capacity would reinforce Cofco’s position as China’s top crusher of soybeans as it competes with Wilmar International Ltd.’s units in the world’s biggest oilseed importing nation.

Cofco currently owns 30 processing plants across China, with annual processing capacity of over 20 million tons and refining capacity of more than 6.7 million tons. It has nine listed units in Hong Kong and seven on mainland Chinese stock exchanges, according to its website.

Sinograin imports grains, soybeans and edible oils for state reserves, but it also has commercial oilseeds crushing and refining capacity that makes it one of the five biggest processors in China, according to its website.

(Updates with details of the restructuring from second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tokyo Inflation Slows, Bolstering BOJ Case for Standing Pat

    (Bloomberg) -- Momentum in Tokyo inflation weakened in January for the first time since April, slipping more than analysts expected and bolstering the Bank of Japan’s case for continued stimulus. Consumer prices in the capital, excluding those for fresh food, rose 0.2%, slowing from December’s 0.5% gain, the ministry of internal affairs reported Friday. Economists had forecast a 0.3% pace for the leading indicator of national price trends.Inflation cooled as recent gains in hotel prices petered

  • Fed Fallout Triggers Global Yield Spike as Tighter Policy Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds tumbled across the world on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest hawkish pivot, with yields from Wellington to London breaching multi-year highs. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yie

  • North Korea Steps Up Missile Barrage With Two More Test-Launches

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired what were believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles, adding to one of its biggest barrage of tests since Kim Jong Un took power a decade ago. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones

  • Fidelity Files to Start ETFs Tied to Metaverse, Crypto Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to create a pair of exchange-traded funds that will track companies engaged in the metaverse and cryptocurrency industries. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine M

  • U.S. focused on existing metals talks, Tai tells S. Korean trade chief

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told South Korea's trade minister on Thursday the United States was focused on "existing conversations" on steel and aluminum access and that domestic industry's concerns were influencing the Biden administration's approach, her office said. South Korea is seeking relief from U.S. tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum after Washington reached a quota deal in October with the European Union.

  • Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

    Foreign investors are piling into China at the start of 2022, seeing it as a haven from the inflation, growth and pandemic problems plaguing most other markets. Despite seeing returns last year eroded by Beijing's regulatory and policy purge, global fund managers are pumping money into mainland equities and bonds, betting China's stability pledges, monetary and fiscal easing and subdued inflation could shield them against volatility in other markets. Major central banks are preparing to withdraw the excess stimulus measures of the past couple of years, and the Federal Reserve is hastening monetary tightening to tame runaway inflation, potentially undermining stock values and earnings.

  • Gold Holds Near Two-Month High Ahead of Fed Policy Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held near the highest level in more than two months as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could offer more clues on the outlook for monetary policy tightening. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayS

  • Results: HomeStreet, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    A week ago, HomeStreet, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HMST ) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead...

  • The story behind the picture of this lone survivor

    Juan Esteban Montoya's younger sister was among dozens lost in the migrant boat tragedy.

  • Musk's bets on Tesla: human-like robots and self-driving cars

    (Reuters) -Tesla's most important products this year and next will not be cars, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday, but software that drives them autonomously and a humanoid robot. Tesla and other auto technology companies have missed their targets to deploy self-driving cars for years. Musk has built a career on defying skeptics with businesses in electric cars and rockets.

  • Crypto tax firm CoinTracker raises $100 million for expansion

    CoinTracker, which tracks consumers' cryptocurrency taxes and portfolios, said on Thursday it has raised $100 million in funding from a slew of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. CoinTracker enables consumers to track their crypto portfolios across exchanges and wallets, helping users monitor their market value, investment performance, transactions and taxes. The funding round was led by venture capital firm Accel, according to a statement from CoinTracker, with investors such as Initialized Capital, General Catalyst, Y Combinator Accuity, and Seven Seven Six, the venture firm of Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, also participating.

  • Micron to shut DRAM chip design operations in Shanghai

    In a statement given to Reuters, the company said that it will close its DRAM Engineering Group from its Shanghai Design Center over the next year, with completion expected by December 2022. Micron makes NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market as well as DRAM chips that are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Taiwan-based chip maker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) and China's Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd, alleging the companies conspired to steal trade secrets from Micron.

  • Inflation and retirement: Here's how retirees can navigate rising prices

    Living expenses climb with inflation, so investment income must do so, too. Here’s how retirees should face the highest inflation in 40 years.

  • London is top global finance centre but lags in key areas, says study

    London remains the top global financial centre, according to a study from its own financial district, but is outgunned by New York and Singapore in access to talent, while Paris is adding competition from the European Union. The study from the City of London Corporation selected seven centres that feature in other research on financial hubs, such as Z/Yen, which consistently puts New York in the top spot and London second. The study, which added Paris this year, looked at five areas like digital skills, regulation and talent.

  • U.K. Has Botched Crypto, Chancellor-Turned-Adviser Hammond Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingNasdaq 100’s Gains Evaporate as Tesla Plunges 8%: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayThe U.K. has less than 12 months to regain its footing on crypto or face a loss of talent and even its status as a global financial-services lead

  • Politics Are Turning Against Copper Miners, Freeport-McMoRan CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The task of ramping up copper supply to meet growing demand in the clean-energy transition is getting harder as societies and communities resist new mines and politicians seek a bigger share of the profit, said Freeport-McMoRan Inc. boss Richard Adkerson.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot N

  • 3 takeaways from Tesla's big quarter

    Data: FactSet and company filings; Chart: Axios VisualsTesla's fourth quarter earnings revealed its largest profit by a large margin while highlighting the supply chain crunch that the electric automaker has weathered but can't outrun.Catch up fast: The company beat Wall Street estimates, reporting $17.72 billion in revenues and $2.54 earnings per share. It netted $2.32 billion in Q4 profits on the strength of record deliveries.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • SoftBank COO to Leave After Seeking $1 Billion in Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is making preparations to depart the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a

  • Icahn Acts to Remove Roadblocks in Southwest Gas Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn plans to revamp his tender offer for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. to remove any potential roadblocks to a takeover and ensure shareholders get paid once he wins his boardroom fight. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years Aw

  • Tesla forecasts 2022 growth above 50%, despite supply chain challenges

    Tesla Inc on Wednesday forecast vehicle deliveries would comfortably grow by more than 50% year-over-year in 2022 despite persistent supply chain issues that it expects to be alleviated only next year. The upbeat outlook from CEO Elon Musk came after the world's most valuable automaker posted record quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. But the cautious note about supply chain woes showed that even Tesla cannot avoid the shortages that were pitfalls for many larger automakers last year.