China Roundup: Beijing is tearing down the digital 'walled gardens'

Rita Liao
·4 min read

Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world.

This week, China gets serious about breaking down the walled gardens that its internet giants have formed for decades. Two major funding rounds were announced, from the newly established autonomous driving unicorn Deeproute.ai and fast-growing, cross-border financial service provider XTransfer.

Tear down the walls

The Chinese internet is infamously siloed, with a handful of "super apps" each occupying a cushy, protective territory that tries to lock users in and keep rivals out. On Tencent's WeChat messenger, for instance, links to Alibaba's Taobao marketplace and ByteDance's Douyin short video service can't be viewed or even redirected. That's unlike WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal that offer friendly URL previews within chats.

E-commerce platforms fend off competition in different ways. Taobao uses Alibaba's affiliate Alipay as a default payments option, omitting its arch rival WeChat Pay. Tencent-backed JD.com, a rival to Alibaba, encourages its users to pay through its own payments system or WeChat Pay.

But changes are underway. "Ensuring normal access to legal URLs is the basic requirement for developing the internet," a senior official from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said at a press conference this week. He added that unjustified blockages of web links "affect users' experience, undermine users' rights, and disrupt market orders."

There is some merit in filtering third-party links when it comes to keeping out the likes of pornography, misinformation and violent content. Content distributors in China also strictly abide by censorship rules, silencing politically sensitive discussions. These principles will stay in place, and MIIT's new order is really to crack anticompetitive practices and wane the power of the bloated internet giants.

The call to end digital walled gardens is part of MIIT's campaign, started in July, to restore "orders" to the Chinese internet. While crackdowns on internet firms are routine, the spate of new policies announced in recent months -- from new data security rules to heightened gaming restrictions -- signify Beijing's resolution to curb the influence of Chinese internet firms of all kinds.

The deadline for online platforms to unblock URLs is September 17, the MIIT said earlier. Virtually all the major internet companies have swiftly issued statements saying they will firmly carry out MIIT's requirements and help promote the healthy development of the Chinese internet.

Internet users are bound to benefit from the dismantling of the walled gardens. They will be able to browse third-party content smoothly on WeChat without having to switch between apps. They can share product links from Taobao right within the messenger instead of having their friends copy-paste a string of cryptic codes that Taobao automatically generates for WeChat sharing.

Robotaxi dream

Autonomous driving startup Deeproute.ai said this week it has closed a $300 million Series B round from investors including Alibaba, Jeneration Capital, and Chinese automaker Geely. The valuation of this round was undisclosed.

We've seen a lot of publicity from Pony.ai, WeRide, Momenta and AutoX but not so much Deeproute.ai. That in part is because the company is relatively young, founded only in 2019 by Zhou Guang after he was "fired" by his co-founders at the once-promising Roadstar.ai amid company infighting.

Investors in Roadstar.ai reportedly saw the dismissal of Zhou as detrimental to the startup, which had raised at least $140 million up to that point, and subsequently sought to dissolve the business. It appears that Zhou, formerly the chief scientist at Roadstar, still commands the trust of some investors to support his reborn autonomous driving venture.

Like Pony.ai and WeRide, Deeproute is trying to operate its own robotaxi fleets. While the business model gives it control over reams of driving data, it's research- and cash-intensive. As such, major Chinese robotaxi startups are all looking at faster commercial deployments, like self-driving buses and trucks, to ease their financial stress.

Cross-border trade boom

The other major funding news this week comes from Shanghai-based XTransfer, which helps small-and-medium Chinese exporters collect payments from overseas. The Series C round, led by D1 Partners, pulled in $138 million and catapulted Xtransfer's valuation to over $1 billion. The proceeds will go towards product development, hiring and global expansion.

Founded by former executives from Ant Group, XTransfer tries to solve a pain point faced by small and medium exporters: opening and maintaining bank accounts in different countries can be difficult and costly. As such, XTransfer works as a payments gateway between its SME customer, the party that pays it, and their respective banks.

As of July, XTransfer's customers had surpassed 150,000, most of which are in mainland China. The company of over 1,000 employees is also expanding into Southeast Asia.

While business-to-business export is booming in China, more and more products are also being directly sold from Chinese brands to consumers around the world. Some of the most successful examples, like Shein and Anker, use a different set of payments processors for their direct-to-consumer sales, which tend to be in bigger volume but smaller in average ticket value.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans Chide IMF Chief Over China Data Manipulation Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican lawmakers blasted the chief of the International Monetary Fund on Friday after a report that she pressured staff of the World Bank, when she was working at that institution, to boost China’s position in a ranking of global economies.Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee called on the U.S. to “demand accountability,” saying that Kristalina Georgieva “masterminded a corrupt scheme” to manipulate the World Bank’s Doing Business report. Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing, sayi

  • Pelosi: U.S. Must Work with China on ‘Overriding’ Climate Issue Despite Uyghur ‘Genocide’

    Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged international cooperation with China to curb climate change while acknowledging the regime's perpetration of "genocide" in the Xinjiang region and "suppression of democracy" in Hong Kong.

  • Iron Ore’s Brutal Collapse Below $100 Flags More Trouble Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore fell below $100 a metric ton for the first time in 14 months as China’s moves to clean up its heavy-polluting industrial sector drive down demand for the steel.Futures prices sank to as low as $99.50 on the Singapore Exchange and wavered around $100 through the overnight trading session, which is daytime trading hours in the U.S. Iron ore has plunged more than 55% since peaking in May as the world’s biggest steelmaker intensifies production curbs to meet a target for lowe

  • 'Quad' countries to agree on secure microchip supply chains-media

    Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will agree to take steps to build secure semiconductor supply chains when they meet in Washington next week, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday, citing a draft of the joint statement. U.S. President Joe Biden will host a first in-person summit of leaders of the "Quad" countries, which have sought to boost co-operation to push back against China's growing assertiveness. The draft says that in order to create robust supply chains, the four countries will ascertain their semiconductor supply capacities and identify vulnerability, the Nikkei said, without unveiling how it had obtained the document.

  • China losing battle to sell its 'win-win' deals to Congolese

    Much has ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, but not the march of Sino-Congolese friendship. Or so the Chinese embassy in Kinshasha is keen to show, amid growing scrutiny of Beijing's activities in the mineral-rich nation.

  • Elon Musk Pulls His Mediterranean-Style Mansion Near San Francisco Off the Market

    The home was listed for $37.5 million and is the Tesla co-founder’s last remaining dwelling after he sold off numerous properties and declared his desire to “own no house”

  • China's Xi urges Afghanistan to stamp out terrorism, vows more aid

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping urged "relevant parties" in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism and promised to provide more help to the war-torn nation, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday. China shares a land border with Afghanistan, where the Taliban named a new government this month. Afghanistan should be guided to be more open and inclusive, and pursue moderate domestic and foreign policies, Xi told a meeting of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and another regional grouping, the agency said in a report.

  • Britain may revert back to the imperial system as part of its plans to 'capitalize on new Brexit freedoms'

    A return to the system that uses pounds and ounces has been especially popular with pro-Brexit Britons.

  • In Russian Far East city, discontent smolders amid election

    The handful of demonstrators gathering each evening in Khabarovsk are a shadow of the masses who took part in an unusually sustained wave of protests last year in the Russian Far Eastern city, but they are a chronic reminder of the political tensions that persist. The demonstrators have been demanding the release of the region’s popular former governor, Sergei Furgal, who was arrested last year on charges of being involved in killings. Now, his Kremlin-appointed replacement, Mikhail Degtyaryov, is on the ballot for governor in the three days of regional voting that concludes Sunday.

  • Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance

    Six executives of China's heavily indebted Evergrande had redeemed some of the company's investment products in advance earlier this year, the property group said on Saturday. Between May 1 and Sept. 7, the six executives made early redemptions of 12 investment products, Evergrande said in a statement on its website, without identifying the executives or giving details on the nature of the products. "Regarding the early redemption of Evergrande wealth investment products by some managers, the group company views the matter seriously," the company said.

  • U.S. shipping 2.58 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday. The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, bring the total number of vaccines sent to the Philippines to just over 9 million, the official said. Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries worked together to ensure prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccine lots to the Asian nation, the official added.

  • Chicago mayor proposes anti-gang ordinance threatening fines and property seizures

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed an ordinance Tuesday that would allow civil lawsuits to seize property from gang members and fine them if they have taken part in street violence.

  • Deutsche boss says sorry for report criticising German government

    The boss of Germany's largest lender, Deutsche Bank, has been forced to apologise to politicians days before a general election after one of its analysts criticised the government with views that were "not authorised" by its management.

  • Beijing Winter Olympics to Implement 'Rigorous' COVID-19 Measures, IOC Says

    The Winter Games are scheduled to kick off in Beijing on Feb. 4, 2022

  • U.S. banking lobby groups oppose proposed tax reporting law

    In a letter to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the lobby groups said the proposal would create "reputational challenges" for large financial services firms, increase the cost of tax preparations for Americans and small businesses, and create serious "financial privacy concerns". "We urge members to oppose any efforts to advance this ill-advised new reporting regime," the groups said in the letter.

  • Hamilton (Ariz.) football team stuns national power Bishop Gorman with 18-point comeback in final minute

    Nicco Marchiol threw two touchdown passes in the final 30 seconds and score on a 2-point run to stun Bishop Gorman 25-24.

  • Europe Faces Bleak Winter Energy Crisis Years in the Making

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is bracing for a tough winter as an energy crisis that’s been years in the making leaves the continent relying on the vagaries of the weather.Faced with surging gas and electricity prices, countries from the U.K. to Germany will need to count on mild temperatures to get through the heating season. Europe is short of gas and coal and if the wind doesn’t blow, the worst-case scenario could play out: widespread blackouts that force businesses and factories to shut.The unpreced

  • Fear of foreign terrorists seems misplaced when some in US want to destroy our democracy

    Saturday’s Capitol rally: It’s time to redefine terrorism by to include those in the US who thwart democracy. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Nursing homes are now facing a COVID resurgence, and a staffing shortage will only make it worse

    Kathy Pacheco’s photographs tell the story of her husband’s life in a Philadelphia nursing home. In one photo, Joe Pacheco appears gaunt, with long hair and a bushy beard —nothing like the muscular, well-groomed man he was before entering the nursing home in late 2019, Kathy says. Other photos, some of them screen shots from FaceTime calls with her husband while the facility was locked down due to COVID-19, show dirt caked under his fingernails, food residue stuck to his shoulders, and his toenails a greenish color.

  • Philip Morris wants to sell you inhalers for your asthma

    Philip Morris, the maker of Marlboros, has bought an asthma inhaler manufacturer, as part of its effort to turn itself into a pharma company. Healthcare advocates don't like it.