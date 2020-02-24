Will China Rule 5G Wireless? Can America or Europe Do Anything About It?

Last week’s Munich Security Conference (MSC) heralded several positive developments on China and Huawei, but also a depressing stalemate on specific actions. According to Tufts University’s Daniel Drezner, a keen observer who attended the conference, for the first time China dominated the discussion in the formal sessions as well as the side panels: “#MSC 2020 was all about ‘China, China, China’.” He argues that a “consensus” on the China threat is clear and that this could provide the “first step in forming transatlantic cooperation.”

A second striking reality, underscored at the MSC, is the strong bipartisan congressional support for challenging Beijing and a hard line on Huawei and 5G wireless. Members of Congress from both parties attended the conference, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Given the poisonous partisan Washington environment and the venomous personal relationship between the speaker and President Trump, Pelosi’s powerful affirmation of the need to counter Huawei and potential Chinese domination of 5G set the world on notice that the US is politically united.

