China Rules Out Commission Probe Into H.K. Police, SCMP Says

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities responded negatively to the idea of launching a commission to examine police conduct during six months of social unrest, South China Morning Post reported Saturday.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam sought feedback during her four-day trip to Beijing last week, the Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper said, citing an unidentified person close to the government. Protesters have been demanding an independent inquiry into police conduct, something Lam fears could alienate the police force.

Several retired judges approached by the government have also declined to chair an independent review committee to probe the underlying causes of the protests, the person told the South China Morning Post.

Lam’s spokespeople did not immediately answer a phone call and email seeking comment.

