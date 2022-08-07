China to run new drills in Yellow and Bohai seas - Chinese authorities

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes in Taiwan & Alys Davies in London - BBC News
·3 min read

China says it is carrying out new military exercises in the Yellow and Bohai seas after a barrage of drills that encircled Taiwan in recent days.

The initial exercises were triggered by Beijing's fury at a visit to Taipei by the US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan has accused China of practising for an invasion of the island, which Beijing sees as its own.

On Sunday a senior Chinese military analyst said China would now conduct "regular" military drills near Taiwan.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually be under Beijing's control. But Taiwan is a self-ruled island that sees itself as distinct from the mainland.

Any hint of recognition of this by world leaders, however, enrages China.

With the series of military drills around Taiwan expected to finish on Sunday, the Chinese maritime authorities announced that a number of other military drills are being carried out in other locations.

In the Yellow Sea - located between China and the Korean peninsula - new daily military drills were due to start from Saturday until the middle of August, and include live-fire exercises.

In addition, a month-long military operation in one area of the Bohai sea - off China's east coast - started on Saturday. A separate military drill also took place in the northern part of the Bohai sea.

The announcements come as a senior military analyst quoted in Chinese state media said China would conduct "regular" military drills on the eastern side of the median line in the Taiwan Strait from now on. The median line is an unofficial buffer separating the two sides.

The exercises were expected to end by midday on Sunday, but neither China nor Taiwan has confirmed their conclusion.

Taiwan's transport ministry, however, said most of its airline and sailing routes could gradually resume as of midday on Sunday.

But it added that it would continue to direct flights away from one of the drill zones until Monday morning.

In Taiwan, people have largely reacted to China's actions over the last four days with a large shrug.

Videos posted on social media showed hundreds of people enjoying a large street party on Saturday night in one of Taiwan's outlying islands close to the Chinese coast.

The collective message to Beijing seems to be that its intimidation will not work.

But military analysts have not been so sanguine.

China and Taiwan: The basics

  • Why do China and Taiwan have poor relations? China sees the self-ruled island as a part of its territory and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary

  • How is Taiwan governed? The island has its own constitution, democratically elected leaders, and about 300,000 active troops in its armed forces

  • Who recognises Taiwan? Only a few countries recognise Taiwan. Most recognise the Chinese government in Beijing instead. The US has no official ties with Taiwan but does have a law which requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself

Taiwan's own defence ministry says the last four days of drills are a practice run for a future invasion.

And the US has again condemned the drills saying their objective is to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Washington has also condemned Beijing for breaking off cooperation with the US on combating climate change.

In a statement, the US government called China the world's largest emitter, and said by refusing to engage on critical steps to control climate change, China was not punishing America, it was punishing the world.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high-seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the U.S. house speaker. Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over the island's capital for the first time and the cutting of communication links with the United States. Some 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese vessels crossing the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

  • Bangladesh seeks China help to repatriate Rohingya refugees

    Bangladesh on Sunday sought cooperation from China to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar during a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who promised better trade ties, investment and support for infrastructure development in the South Asian nation. China had used its influence in Myanmar to broker a November 2017 agreement to repatriate about 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar in August that year. Despite attempts to send them back, the refugees refused, fearing danger in Myanmar, which was exacerbated by the military takeover last year.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of shelling nuclear plant again

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine accused Russia on Sunday of again shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia, and called for new international sanctions on Moscow for "nuclear terror". Ukraine's state nuclear power firm said Russian forces damaged three radiation sensors at the facility in renewed shelling on Saturday night, wounding a worker with shrapnel.

  • Canadian government doesn’t believe Ukrainian gas route can replace Nord Stream

    The Canadian government does not believe that gas transit through Ukraine could be an alternative to the Nord Stream gas pipeline, news agency Bloomgerg reported on Aug. 4, citing Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson.

  • Taiwan Vows Not to Bow to Pressure With China Drills Due to End

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan reiterated it won’t succumb to pressure from China after days of military drills in the air and seas surrounding the island, with hostilities set to continue even as world leaders urge an end to the strife.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over

  • Ten Russian generals killed in Ukraine, UK intelligence says

    The Ukrainian army has managed to eliminate at least 10 Russian generals over the course of the war, the UK’s Military Intelligence said in their daily Twitter update on Aug. 7.

  • ‘Highly unusual’ rain showers hit Fresno, forecaster says. Any more rain coming?

    There were reports of lightning, meteorologist said.

  • Moscow seeks to freeze war to recoup losses and regroup, Ukrainian official says

    The Kremlin is looking to take a a six-month pause in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in order to build up fresh reserves and replenish its units, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview with German newspaper Tagesspiegel on Aug. 7.

  • Zelenskyy demands additional sanctions after strikes on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 14:31 In a conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant and demanded fresh sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry.

  • Blinken Visits Philippines to Boost Alliance Amid China Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seek to bolster America’s alliance with the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a two-day visit to Manila as tensions between the US and China spike.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Ja

  • Apple asks suppliers to follow labeling policy amid China-Taiwan tension

    The tech giant has informed Taiwan that orders sent to China must follow customs labeling rules.

  • Gross nets his, Brighton's second v. Man United

    David de Gea turns away Solly March's initial effort, but Pascal Gross slams home the rebound with aplomb to double Brighton's advantage over Manchester United.

  • We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Passed With Ease

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Senate Democrats slog through marathon voting session with their $740 billion climate and tax bill nearing the finish line

    As of Sunday morning, senators have been voting for nearly seven hours after some Republicans vowed to make the process "hell."

  • SUV drives into Native American parade in New Mexico

    On Thursday, a large SUV drove through a Native American parade in western New Mexico, causing multiple injuries. Police have taken the driver into custody.

  • North Korea calls Pelosi 'destroyer of international peace'

    North Korea on Saturday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,” accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week. Pelosi traveled to South Korea after visiting Taiwan, which had prompted China to launch military exercises including missile strike training in waters near the self-governed island. China views Taiwan as part of its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

  • Lawyer wants Mallory Beach attorney removed, subpoenas phone records with SC reporters

    Both sides dispute who leaked images of Mallory Beach’s body to journalist Vicky Ward in a lawsuit connected to the Murdaugh case.

  • Blinken commits U.S. to defending Philippines against armed attacks

    MANILA (Reuters) -Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured the Philippines on Saturday that the United States would come to its defence if attacked in the South China Sea, seeking to allay concerns about the extent of the U.S. commitment to a mutual defence treaty. In meetings in Manila dominated by discussion on simmering U.S.-China tensions over the Taiwan visit of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Blinken said a 70-year-old defence pact with the Philippines was "ironclad".

  • Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. lands $33.8 million Air Force contract

    The deal will bring a substantial amount of new work to the company's Dayton-area facility, bolstering its local operations.

  • U.S. says it supports Israel's right to defend itself, urges no more escalation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States fully supported Israel's right to defend itself, the State Department said on Saturday, and it urged all sides to avoid further escalation as Israeli air strikes pounded Gaza while the militant Islamic Jihad group fired rockets into Israel. The State Department also said it was concerned by reports of civilian deaths and called for "a timely and thorough" probe into those casualties. Palestinian militants fired over 400 rockets at Israel - most of them intercepted, setting off air raid sirens and sending people running to bomb shelters.