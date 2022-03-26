China, Russia cool to US aim for more N. Korea sanctions

JENNIFER PELTZ
·2 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea's test of a big new intercontinental ballistic missile prompted the United States to press Friday for stiffer U.N. sanctions, but China and Russia showed little appetite for tightening restrictions that they have been trying to ease.

A day after North Korea's first long-range test since 2017, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged the council to condemn the launch and encourage North Korea to return to negotiations.

“It was an egregious and unprovoked escalation” that threatens the world, said Thomas-Greenfield, whose country joined Albania, France, Ireland, Norway and the United Kingdom in calling for the meeting.

Thomas-Greenfield added that the U.S. would propose a measure “to update and strengthen” sanctions. She declined after the meeting to give specifics.

The Security Council originally imposed sanctions after the North’s first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and has tightened them over the years, in response to further nuclear tests and increasingly sophisticated nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Britain agreed Friday more sanctions should be considered, and several other members urged action of some kind.

But veto-wielding China and Russia proposed last fall to lift sanctions that bar their neighbor from exporting seafood and textiles, limit its imports of refined petroleum products and prohibit its citizens from working overseas and sending home their earnings.

Russian Deputy Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva said Friday that further sanctions would “threaten North Korean citizens with unacceptable socioeconomic and humanitarian problems," while Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun urged the council “to consider how to accommodate the DPRK’s justified security concerns.”

He suggested that the U.S. didn’t do enough to respond to the North’s 2018 self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests.

“It is right and proper for the U.S. side to show its goodwill, take actions that have practical relevance and work harder to stabilize the situation, build mutual trust, and relaunch dialogue," Zhang said. “Are they going to come up with concrete actions that can actually solve problems, or are they going to continue to use the (Korean) Peninsula as a bargaining chip in their geopolitical strategy?”

Many council members expressed alarm at the launch and appealed to North Korea to stop.

“The world can ill afford to have multiple crises at this time,” said Ghanian Ambassador Harold Adlai Agyeman, pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. urges China and Russia to send strong message to North Korea after missile launch

    China and Russia should tell North Korea to avoid more "provocations" after it resumed intercontinental ballistic missile testing this week, U.S. State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday. "China and Russia should send a strong message to (North Korea) to refrain from additional provocations," Porter told a regular news briefing ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the launch later on Friday. North Korea said it launched a big, new ICBM on Friday, a test its leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves.

  • Russia may boost support for N. Korea, says analyst

    STORY: State media said leader Kim Jong Un directly guided the test of the Hwasong-17, a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile that is North Korea's biggest ever. He said it was key to deterring nuclear war. Ian Williams, deputy director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project in Washington, said he expects the U.S. and others to slap North Korea with more sanctions, but did not expect Russia to go along as it did after the ICBM launch five years ago."I'd be very surprised if we get any diplomatic cooperation from Russia," he said. "In fact, moving forward, Russia is going to be looking at all the pressure points and all the ways it can kind of poke the West and poke the United States and make our situation more complicated."Williams added that he has long suspected Russia of supporting North Korea's missile programs, and noted Russia could continue increasing its support and aid to North Korea in terms of weapons development.On March 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov met with North Korea's ambassador to Russia and discussed developing bilateral relations "in the context of changes happening on the international arena," the Russian foreign ministry said.

  • Marshall Islands says looking at 'expelling' Russian ships on its registry

    The Marshall Islands is considering "expelling" from their ship registry any Russian yachts or boats that have been targeted by Western-led sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, its foreign minister said on Friday. The minister, Casten Nemra, whose country along with Panama and Liberia is popular for registering ships, told reporters on a trip to Taiwan that his Pacific island nation strongly condemned the Russian invasion. "We also are one of the largest ship registry programmes for flagged ships throughout the global shipping industry," he said.

  • Francis Ford Coppola Offers Solution for Ukraine: Tell Putin to “Stop” as He Is “Not an Insane, Deranged Person”

    Upon taking the stage to accept a lifetime achievement award from the Publicists Guild on Friday afternoon, legendary auteur Francis Ford Coppola promptly announced a podium pivot. “I am taking the unprepared speech I was going to unpreparedly give, and I’m throwing that away,” said the 82-year-old after giving a quick shout-out to longtime publicist […]

  • Tell Vladimir Putin to pull troops out of Ukraine, Boris Johnson urges Chinese president

    Boris Johnson told Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, to urge Vladimir Putin to pull out of Ukraine during a "frank and candid" 50-minute call on Friday.

  • War in Ukraine increasing nuclear weapons concerns

    Some defense experts and world leaders are growing increasingly concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use his country's weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons. James Siebens, a fellow in defense strategy and planning at the Stimson Center, speaks with CBS News anchor Lana Zak about the possibility of nuclear war breaking out.

  • Scoop: Ukrainians flock to U.S.-Mexico border

    Nearly 1,000 Ukrainians have shown up at the U.S.-Mexico border so far this month — a jump from the 272 encounters in February, according to Department of Homeland Security documents obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The numbers are low compared to other nationalities arriving at the border in droves — such as the nearly 17,000 Cubans last month. But Russian and Ukrainian migrants present new challenges for border officials, and highlight the desperation of some fleeing Russia's invasion.Get mar

  • Hungary’s Orbán resists emotional appeal by Zelensky to provide weapons to Ukraine and enforce sanctions against Russia

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is viewed as one of Europe's few Putin-aligned leaders as well as one of its least enthusiastic proponents of democracy.

  • Hackers in Russian spy agency's military unit targeted Kansas nuclear power plant, FBI alleges

    Federal prosecutors and the FBI accuse military officers at a Russian spy agency of cyberattacks on the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Kansas.

  • If the Fed Pulls This Off, It’s Party Time

    The Federal Reserve actually accomplished the rarest of economic feats—a soft landing—in 1994. Can it do it again?

  • U.S, EU, allies block Belarus' bid to join WTO

    The United States, the European Union and largely western allies have blocked Belarus' bid to join the World Trade Organization, saying its complicity in Russia's invasion of Ukraine makes it unfit for membership in the global trade group. G7 countries and allies have already stripped Moscow of its privileged trade treatment at the WTO, known as "most favoured nation" status, clearing the way for them to hit Russian imports with higher tariffs or ban them entirely.

  • Zelenskyy criticizes NATO in address to its leaders, saying it has failed to show it can 'save people'

    Zelenskyy told NATO that Russia "wants to go further" than Ukraine and move "against eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states. Poland for sure."

  • Pentagon reconsidering troop levels in Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    More than 90,000 American troops are on the ground in Europe now.

  • Pentagon: Russia has lost partial control of first captured Ukrainian city

    Russian forces are no longer in full control of Kherson, the first Ukrainian city Kremlin troops captured as part of its invasion into the country, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday."We've seen reports of resistance there in areas that were previously reported to be in Russian control," the official told reporters. "We can't corroborate exactly who is in control of Kherson, but the point is it doesn't appear to be as solidly in Russian...

  • Cheap Russian oil is heading to China and India amid sweeping sanctions

    Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer, but demand for the country's products have fallen due to the war in Ukraine.

  • EU-U.S. data transfer deal cheers business, but worries privacy activists

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and the United States announced a preliminary data transfer deal on Friday, seeking to end the limbo in which thousands of companies found themselves after Europe's top court threw out two previous pacts due to concerns about U.S. surveillance. While businesses cheered the news, Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, whose campaign about the risk of U.S. intelligence agencies accessing Europeans' data in a long-running dispute with Meta led to the court vetoes, criticised the lack of details. U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint news conference in Brussels that the provisional agreement takes into account the court's concerns and offers stronger legal protections.

  • How 'Harry Potter' prepared Daniel Radcliffe for his new film 'The Lost City'

    Daniel Radcliffe chats with USA TODAY's Bryan Alexander about his new film "The Lost City," which also stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

  • Watch: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Oversees Missile Test

    North Korean state media released a heavily edited video showing leader Kim Jong Un wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket as he oversees the test-launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which he called a new strategic weapon. Screenshot: KRT via AP

  • Russia Is Talking About Using Bitcoin as Payment for Exports

    Russia's energy chief said Thursday that "friendly" countries could potentially pay for oil and gas exports with Bitcoin.

  • Rob Gronkowski’s agent says he’s undecided on playing in 2022

    Will the 32-year-old continue breaking records with his QB in Tampa?