China and Russia Draft UN Measure to Ease North Korea Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- China and Russia have circulated a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that would ease sanctions against North Korea for its nuclear program, even as Kim Jong Un’s government threatens to take provocative action unless President Donald Trump relaxes the economic penalties by the end of this month.

The draft resolution asks the Security Council to adjust sanctions against North Korea “in light” of the country’s compliance with certain United Nations resolutions and for “humanitarian and livelihood” purposes, according to a draft provided by diplomats who asked not to be named.

The resolution, which is expected to prompt negotiations among Security Council members starting on Tuesday, comes as Trump’s envoy on North Korea countered Kim’s threat of an unwelcome “Christmas gift” for Trump by urging renewed talks over denuclearization to usher in a “season of peace.”

Urging Kim to return to negotiations, Stephen Biegun said Monday that the coming holiday was “one of the most sacred days on our calendar.” Biegun made the remarks during his first visit to Seoul since North Korea set a year-end deadline for U.S. concessions. The U.S. has said it won’t lift sanctions unless North Korea commits to eliminating its nuclear weapons capabilities.

Biegun’s comments came after North Korea’s claims of a second “crucial test” Saturday that it said had boosted its nuclear-deterrent capabilities. Such tests have put further pressure on the U.S. to try to break the deadlock in negotiations between the two countries after working-level talks collapsed in October in Stockholm.

Last week, the U.S.’s UN ambassador, Kelly Craft warned of “deeply troubling indications” that North Korea is poised for a major provocation such as launching “space vehicles using long-range ballistic missile technology” or even test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missiles “which are designed to attack the continental United States.”

Without specifying that the U.S. might accept an easing of sanctions, Craft said, “We are prepared to be flexible in how we approach this matter. And we recognize the need for a balanced agreement that addresses the concerns of all parties.”

Asked Monday about the North Korean deadline, Trump told reporters he’d be “disappointed if something would be in the works” but “we’re watching it very closely.”

