China, Russia exploiting United Nations to push back against US interests, report says

Adam Shaw
·3 min read

EXCLUSIVE: China and Russia are exploiting their influence at the United Nations as part of a pushback against U.S. interests and to advance their own authoritarian interests on the world stage, according to a new report released Wednesday.

"Despite America’s status as the leader of the free world, a champion of human rights, and the largest financial contributor to the UN system, the authoritarian regimes that rule China, Russia, Iran, and other rogue states increasingly exploit the systems Washington created to maintain a peaceful international order after World War II," the report by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) says.

WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS UN IS WORKING WITH CHINA AS SHE FACES LOSING HER PROTECTION

The U.S. has been tackling increasing Chinese influence at the U.N. for years, even as it pumps the most money into the institution's various bodies. The Trump administration defunded or pulled out of a number of agencies amid fears they were anti-American and did not advance U.S. interests.

The administration pulled out of the World Health Organization (WHO) over its alleged pro-China bias in its handling of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Human Rights Council over its controversial membership and alleged anti-Israel bias, and it also pulled money from the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) for anti-Israel bias. The Biden administration has moved to reverse those measures.

Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under then-President Donald Trump who pushed a tough line on China at Turtle Bay, wrote the foreword for the report and warned how other countries are frightened of the communist regime’s growing influence at the body.

"Like Russia, Beijing uses its seat on the Security Council to block justified and moral measures," she writes. "Equally concerning, China is quietly working to corrupt the United Nations from top to bottom. Beijing is pursuing control of virtually every UN agency. Its actions are malicious and often disastrous."

Haley pointed to institutions like the WHO and warns that while reform can sometimes be possible, sometimes those agencies are irredeemable.

"The WHO’s struggles illustrate another sad reality: Many UN agencies are broken. The United States should try to fix them where possible. Yet we cannot fall into the trap of mistaking process for progress," she says. "Some parts of the United Nations just cannot be salvaged. Sometimes we are better off leaving them behind."

CHINA PUSHES BACK AGAINST G-7 JOINT STATEMENT, BLAMES 'SINISTER INTENTIONS' OF US, OTHERS

The report outlines how China is pursuing a "multi-pronged strategy" that includes taking control of standards-making bodies and aggressively promoting the international infrastructure program known as the Belt and Road Initiative, which has been praised by a number of U.N. officials.

The report notes how China has grown its influence and won a number of elections in order to dominate a third of U.N. specialized agencies, while picking up a slew of seats on tribunals, councils and other bodies within the U.N.

Meanwhile, it accuses Russia of using the border to cover up its non-compliance with international agreements and shielding of Syria and Iran from accountability on bodies like the U.N. Security Council.

The report calls on the U.S., including the State Department and Congress, to wage a reform battle agency-by-agency to reestablish a U.S.-led order.

HUGH DUGAN: BIDEN AND UNITED NATIONS – HERE'S HOW HE CAN USE SECRETARY-GENERAL SELECTION TO INSPIRE CHANGE

The FDD report points to a number of bodies where more U.S. participation and funding cannot save those agencies, including UNRWA, the Human Rights Council, the U.N. Interim Forces in Lebanon and the International Criminal Court.

The report cites the COVID-19 pandemic and the WHO’s mishandling of it as proof that the U.S. must not wait before pushing back against malign influences from countries like China and Russia at the U.N.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When China is able to take control of organizations, China wins, but America and our allies lose," FDD’s Richard Goldberg told Fox News. "What will be the next COVID-19? What will be the next international organization that has been taken over by China or Russia or other US adversaries that will work against our interests and cost, perhaps, unfortunately, more American lives, more American treasure in the future."

Fox News' Ben Evansky and Eric Shawn contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gunmen take to streets in Lebanese city over economic crisis

    Gunmen took to the streets in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Wednesday, firing in the air and at times throwing stones at soldiers amid rising anger at power cuts, fuel shortages and soaring prices. The anger was fueled by rumors that a young girl died after electricity cuts stopped a machine that supplied her with oxygen. Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest and most impoverished city, has witnessed acts of violence in recent days linked to the country’s severe economic and financial crisis.

  • China trying to rewrite history in Xinjiang with online propaganda push

    A new report reveals China's latest propaganda push in the Xinjiang region, where tens of thousands of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities have been forced into reeducation camps. The New York Times and ProPublica analyzed thousands of videos posted on social media that appear to show Beijing's version of life across the region. ProPublica journalist Jeff Kao joins CBSN to explain their findings.

  • Putin reveals he was vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V

    President Vladimir Putin revealed Wednesday that he had received the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, stressing the importance of getting vaccinated amid a surge of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Russia. During an annual call-in show taking pore-screened question s, Putin voiced hope the immunization drive could help avoid a nationwide lockdown. Russia on Wednesday reported 21,042 new infections and 669 deaths — similar to numbers it has been reporting daily since June 24.

  • Covid in Namibia: Mortuaries at capacity

    The southern African country has one of the world's worst daily death rates from coronavirus.

  • China's Didi raises $4.4 billion in upsized U.S. IPO

    Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global Inc raised $4.4 billion in its U.S. IPO, pricing it at the top of its indicated range and increasing the number of shares sold, the company said. Didi sold 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288 million, at $14 apiece. This would give Didi a valuation of about $73 billion on a fully diluted basis and $67.5 billion on a non-diluted basis.

  • Economic crisis, severe shortages make Lebanon 'unlivable'

    Ibrahim Arab waits in line several hours a day in the hot summer sun to buy gas for his taxi. When he's not working, the 37-year-old father of two drives from one Beirut pharmacy to another, looking for baby formula for his 7-month-old son — any he can find — even though the infant got severe diarrhea and vomiting from an unfamiliar brand. Once among the best in the region, Lebanon's hospitals are struggling amid the country's economic and financial crisis that has led to daily power outages that last for hours, shortages of diesel fuel for backup generators, and a lack of medical equipment and drugs.

  • Amnesty says HK law crushes human rights

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: NO USE CHINA Digital: NO USE CHINA.~**One year after a sweeping national security law was introduced in Hong Kong, Amnesty International has called the situation a 'human rights emergency'.In their report released on Wednesday, Amnesty's Regional director in South East Asia, Joshua Rosenzweig pointed to a list of court decisions and interviews with activists that showthe law has been used to target dissent, justify censorship and arrests."There does seem to be a political element to this where some of these charges and prosecutions appear to be politically motivated and designed to curb political opposition and silence voices that the government doesn't want to hear and doesn't want other people to hear."Beijing imposed the national security law to punish anything it deems as subversion, secession, colluding with foreign forces and terrorism with up to life in prison.Authorities have said the law would affect an 'extremely small minority' of people and that it had restored stability after months of often violent protests in 2019.According to a Reuters tally, more than 100 people have been arrested and more than 60 charged,in the first year under the new law.Amnesty, has sounded the alarm and said the actions under the law including harassment and prosecutions violate human rights."We're calling on the United Nations, particularly the human rights council, but also the high commissioner for human rights, to really look into the way in which national security, terrorism and these other concepts are being used by the Chinese government."The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Bank of England's Andy Haldane voices 4% inflation fear

    The Bank of England's departing chief economist warns that the risk of high inflation is "rising fast".

  • China's Didi valued at $80 billion in mega U.S. IPO as shares soar

    China's Didi Global Inc shares soared nearly 19% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, valuing the ride-hailing giant at $80 billion in the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014. SoftBank-backed Didi's stock opened at $16.65, compared with the initial public offering price of $14 per share. It had priced an upsized offering of 316.8 million American Depositary Shares at the upper end of its $13 to $14 range, raising $4.4 billion.

  • TikTok removes six million videos in Pakistan after bans

    More than six million videos were removed from TikTok in Pakistan in three months, the app said on Wednesday, as it battles an on-off ban in the deeply conservative country.

  • Finding relevance in the Communist Party among China's Gen-Z

    Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched American teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement. She is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. China's Communist Party, which celebrates its 100th anniversary on Thursday, is at the peak of its power under President Xi Jinping, analysts say, as China's post-COVID economy surges and its international stature grows.

  • Hong Kong security law 'a human rights emergency' - Amnesty

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Amnesty International said on Wednesday that Hong Kong authorities have used a new national security law to target dissent and justify "censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecutions that violate human rights" in the year since it was implemented. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in June last year that sets out punishment for anything it deems as subversion, secession, colluding with foreign forces and terrorism with up to life in prison, setting the city on a more authoritarian path. "In one year, the National Security Law has put Hong Kong on a rapid path to becoming a police state and created a human rights emergency for the people living there," said Amnesty International's Asia-Pacific Regional Director Yamini Mishra.

  • China has eliminated malaria

    “Their success was hard-earned and came only after decades of targeted and sustained action,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO.

  • Four-star WR Carnell Tate announces top schools

    One of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class is down to 10 schools.

  • Cambodia sees COVID-19 records as government warns of stricter curbs

    Cambodia on Wednesday reported record daily rises in coronavirus deaths and cases, reaching what its government called the "red line" in its biggest outbreak so far. Cambodia successfully contained its outbreaks throughout last year and had among the world's smallest caseloads, but it has been battling to control the spread since its detection of a highly transmissible variant late in February. "We do not want to pass the red line which will require lockdown again," she said.

  • Putin: Russia could sink United Kingdom warship without triggering 'world war'

    Russian forces could sink a British warship without triggering a “world war,” according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who predicted Moscow would prevail if shooting broke out.

  • Historians rank Trump among worst presidents in US history, new C-SPAN survey shows

    William Henry Harrison, who died 32 days into his presidency and had the shortest tenure of any commander in chief, ranked just above Trump.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Trump said, 'yeah, okay' and hung up the phone when his health secretary warned him about the coronavirus in January 2020, a new book says

    Trump kept trying to end the call with then-HHS Secretary Alex Azar, who had been warning him about the coronavirus, according to a new book.

  • Ted Cruz’s ‘Brazen Gaslighting’ Message Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

    The Texas GOP senator's attempt to slam White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn't go well.