China, Russia leaders to hold virtual meeting on Wednesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss international issues as Russia faces condemnation from the West for its military aggression at the Ukraine border.

"President Xi Jinping will have a virtual summit with President Putin on December 15, Beijing time. The two heads of state will take stock of the bilateral relations and cooperation outcomes over this year, make top-level design for the relations next year, and exchange views on major international and regional issues of common concern," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a briefing on Monday.

Wang did not specify what topics the two leaders will be discussing but said their talk is expected to "provide more stability and positive energy for the complex and fluid international landscape."

Putin's meeting with Xi comes about one week after he met with President Biden virtually. During the two-hour video call, Biden warned Putin against invading Ukraine.

On Monday, Russia stepped up its rhetoric, saying it may be forced to deploy nuclear missiles in Europe in response to what it perceives to be NATO's intentions to take similar actions.

"Lack of progress towards a political and diplomatic solution to this problem will lead to our response being of a military and technical military nature," said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that ongoing aggression from Russia will make an in-person meeting between Putin and Biden "pretty unlikely."

"In the absence of de-escalation and taking the diplomatic path, seems pretty unlikely," Blinken said of a possible face-to-face meeting between the U.S. and Russia. "There's no prohibition against meeting in person with Mr. Putin. If he's once again sending troops into Ukraine, hard to imagine that would be a good context for a meeting."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan musicians look to recreate famed school in Portugal

    Students and faculty members from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived with their families Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. “The arrival of the (institute's) community today means that the first and most important step of saving lives and insuring freedom is now over,” said the institute’s founder and director, Dr. Ahmad Sarmast. “From now on, (the institute’s) musicians will be a symbol of courage and resolve, not only for Afghan artists, but also for the people of Afghanistan, in their struggle against the oppression and tyranny of the Taliban,” Sarmast said. The musicians are among tens of thousands of Afghans, including many from the country’s sports and arts community, who have fled since Taliban fighters seized Afghanistan in August, when the U.S. and NATO ended their 20-year military presence.

  • ‘A police massacre’: Colombian officers killed 11 during protests against police violence, report finds

    Protesters against police brutality were met with more police brutality The report concluded that ‘the national police openly abandoned the principles of proportionality’. Photograph: Leonardo Muñoz/AFP/Getty Images Colombian police were responsible for the deaths of 11 protesters during anti-police protests that swept the capital in September 2020, according to a report published on Monday after an independent investigation backed by the mayor of Bogotá’s office and the United Nations. “It was

  • EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

    The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East, Africa and Ukraine. EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people involved with the Wagner Group, including founder Dmitry Utkin, and three energy companies linked to the group in Syria. EU headquarters said in a statement that “the Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world to fuel violence, loot natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international human rights law.”

  • South Korea: End to Korean War agreed to in principle

    But talks have yet to begin because of North Korea's demands, says President Moon Jae-in.

  • Starbucks plans food safety checks in China after expiry violations

    BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. coffee chain Starbucks on Monday apologised and said it would carry out inspections and staff training across all its roughly 5,400 stores in China after a state-backed newspaper said two of its outlets used expired ingredients. The Beijing News newspaper, in what it described as an undercover investigation, said the incidents occurred at two stores in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi. The incident became a trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media site after the report was published and Starbucks initially said it had shut the two stores and was carrying out an investigation. "We sincerely apologise to all of Starbucks' customers," it said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

  • Koffi Olomidé cleared of rape but convicted of holding dancers

    A French court clears Koffi Olomidé of rape but convicts him of holding four dancers against their will.

  • The AP Interview: Japanese tourist says space trip 'amazing'

    A Japanese space tourist on Monday rejected criticism from those who questioned his decision to pay a fortune for a trip to the International Space Station, saying the “amazing” experience was worth it. Speaking to The Associated Press in a live interview from the orbiting space outpost, billionaire fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa said even though he had imagined what his mission would be like before the flight, he was struck by the reality of space travel. Maezawa, 46, and his 36-year-old producer Yozo Hirano are the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. Asked about reports claiming that he paid over $80 million for a 12-day mission, Maezawa said he couldn’t disclose the contract sum but admitted that he paid “pretty much” that amount.

  • Cyril Ramaphosa: South Africa president being treated for Covid

    Cyril Ramaphosa started feeling unwell on Sunday and has delegated all responsibilities to his deputy.

  • 2 arrested, accused of stealing from 2,000 Charlotte-area mailboxes, sheriff says

    Authorities say they got a tip earlier this week about two people throwing mail out of a car in a Walmart parking lot.

  • Kremlin says Putin, Biden agreed to more discussions

    The Kremlin on Sunday said President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a highly anticipated call last week amid mounting tensions centered around Ukraine to hold more discussions in the future."[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen," Putin told Biden, according to a video released on Russian state TV, Rossiya 1, that was cited by Reuters.The Kremlin, however, said it was too early to...

  • Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

    The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany's new foreign minister said Monday. Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina was “worrying” and the Bosnian Serb secession attempts were “unacceptable.” “For me personally, this means (...) that the existing sanctions regime should now also be used against Mr. Dodik," Baerbock said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, where she pressed for the measures to be imposed.

  • Factbox: Five potential flashpoints between Russia and Ukraine

    A Russian troop build-up near Ukraine has led to fears that a war could break out between the former Soviet neighbours. Confrontation has periodically flared up in the Sea of Azov, flanked by the Ukrainian and Russian coastlines, since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014. The waters contain two large Ukrainian ports - Mariupol and Berdyansk, where Kyiv is building a naval base. Kyiv says Moscow seeks de facto control of the entire sea and impedes shipping.

  • Black Axe: Leaked documents shine spotlight on secretive Nigerian gang

    Documents suggest the feared 'cult' has infiltrated Nigerian politics and launched a global fraud operation.

  • White House cut Taiwanese official's video feed over map: report

    After a Taiwanese minister showed a map that labeled Taiwan in a different color than China during President Biden's "Summit for Democracy" last week, the video of her presentation was reportedly cut by the White House over diplomatic concerns.Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang's map was shown for about a minute on Friday before the video feed of her presentation was removed, people familiar with the situation told Reuters. The video was...

  • North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

    North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

  • 2021 NFL Playoff Picture: Latest update on race for AFC's No. 1 seed after Week 14

    Here's a breakdown of the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC entering Week 14, beginning with the remaining schedules for the teams in a playoff spot.

  • Biden to survey Kentucky tornado damage Wednesday

    A severe storm across several states has left dozens dead and tens of thousands without power.

  • Police break up large brawl outside Modesto nightclub early Sunday. 5 people arrested

    Shots were fired into the air, witnesses told police.

  • Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly struggled with poor turnout at tour debut, with upper deck ticket holders 'upgraded' to fill lower bowl of 'cavernous' Florida Panthers arena

    Photos from the Florida arena showed swaths of empty seats, and eventually "the top level was closed," the Sun-Sentinel reported.

  • Could Ocean City's topless ordinance head to the Supreme Court? The latest legal battle

    The legal battle over Ocean City's topless ordinance continues. This time the petitioners are sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court.