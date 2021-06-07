China, Russia loom over Biden meeting with NATO SG

President Joe Biden supported strengthening NATO during talks with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. In preparation for the June 14 summit in Brussels, Stoltenberg said "biggest challenge is that we live in a much more unpredictable world." (June 7)

Video Transcript

JENS STOLTENBERG: We agree that in the more competitive world, we need to strengthen NATO. And we face security challenges which no ally can face alone. So therefore, we need to stand together in NATO.

A strong NATO is good for Europe, but it's also good for the United States. No other major power has so many friends and allies as the United States has in NATO. So I look forward to welcoming President Biden to Brussels. We had a very good discussion, and I look forward to have him and all the other NATO leaders at the NATO summit in three days time.

A dialogue with Russia is not a sign of weakness. We are strong. We are united. And then we can talk to Russia. And we need to talk to Russia partly to strive for a better relationship. But even if we don't believe in a better relationship with Russia, we need to manage a difficult relationship with Russia. Arms control, transparency, restrictions-- all of these issues are important.

- What is your biggest challenge going into the summit?

JENS STOLTENBERG: I think the biggest challenge is that we live in a much more unpredictable world, and we see much more global competition, so we need to be prepared for a wide range of different challenges and threats at the same time-- a more assertive Russia responsible for aggressive actions against neighbors, China coercing neighbors and investing help in military capabilities. Cyber threats-- we see more sophisticated and frequent cyber attacks against the NATO allies, including, as we have seen here in the United States recently.

So it is this fact that we have a much more complex and unpredictable security environment that makes it even more important to have the strong international institutions. In an age of global competition, we need to strengthen NATO. And that was the message from the President. And that's the message from me. And I--

