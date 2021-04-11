China, Russia undermine international Myanmar response, EU's top diplomat says

  • FILE PHOTO: EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Borrell and Georgia's PM Garibashvili hold a news conference in Brussels
  • Protest against the military coup, in Launglon township
1 / 2

China, Russia undermine international Myanmar response, EU's top diplomat says

FILE PHOTO: EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Borrell and Georgia's PM Garibashvili hold a news conference in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Abnett
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat said on Sunday Russia and China were hampering a united international response to Myanmar's military coup and that the EU could offer more economic incentives if democracy returns to the country.

"It comes as no surprise that Russia and China are blocking the attempts of the U.N. Security Council, for example to impose an arms embargo," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a blog post.

"Geopolitical competition in Myanmar will make it very difficult to find common ground," said Borrell, who speaks on behalf of the 27 EU member states. "But we have a duty to try."

Borrell said security forces have killed more than 550 unarmed protesters, including 46 children, in a bloody crackdown since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup.

"The world watches in horror, as the army uses violence against its own people," he said.

China and Russia both have ties to Myanmar's armed forces, as the first and second largest suppliers of weapons to the country, respectively.

The U.N. Security Council last week called for the release of Suu Kyi and others detained by the military but stopped short of condemning the coup.

The EU is preparing fresh sanctions on individuals and companies owned by the Myanmar military. The bloc in March agreed a first set of sanctions on 11 individuals linked to the coup, including the commander-in-chief of the military.

While EU economic leverage in the country is relatively small, Borrell said the EU could offer to increase its economic ties with Myanmar if democracy is restored. That could include more trade and investments in sustainable development, he said.

EU foreign direct investment in Myanmar totalled $700 million in 2019, compared with $19 billion from China.

The military says it staged the coup because a November election won by Suu Kyi’s party was rigged. The election commission has dismissed the assertion.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by John Chalmers and Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken and French, German counterparts reaffirm support for Ukraine -State Department

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French and German counterparts on Friday called on Russia to halt a troop buildup on Ukraine's borders and reaffirmed their support for Kyiv in its confrontation with Moscow, the State Department said. The statements from the top diplomats suggested stepped-up consultations among the NATO allies on Russia's massing of forces and what Ukrainian and Western officials say have been ceasefire breaches by Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine. The Russian military movements have fueled concerns that Moscow is preparing to send forces into Ukraine.

  • Fact check: Viral image of a conceptual design does not show Vladimir Putin's house

    A viral image claiming to show Russian leader Vladimir Putin's house is actually a 3D concept that was designed by a Russian architect.

  • Analysis: Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

    Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine. Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to support proxy fighters who seized a swathe of the eastern Donbass region in 2014. Moscow denies it is part of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and says it provides only humanitarian and political support to the separatists.

  • German president: Buchenwald a reminder of Nazi 'barbarism'

    Germany’s president on Sunday marked the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp by reminding his compatriots of the inconceivable atrocities the Nazis committed there during the Third Reich. “With its diversity of victims' groups, Buchenwald represents the entire barbarism of the Nazis, its aggressive nationalism to the outside, it's dictatorship on the inside, and a racist way of thinking,” Steinmeier said. Holocaust survivors and their families were not allowed to gather for anniversary observances this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Thousands of low-level U.S. inmates released in pandemic could be headed back to prison

    For Kendrick Fulton, the COVID-19 pandemic opened the door to an unexpected opportunity to rebuild his life in Round Rock, Texas, after serving 17 years behind bars for selling crack cocaine. As officials scrambled last year to stem the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, the Justice Department let Fulton and more than 23,800 inmates like him serve their sentences at home. But as more people are vaccinated, thousands could be hauled back into prison to serve the remainder of their sentences, thanks to a little-noticed legal opinion issued by the Justice Department in the waning days of Republican former President Donald Trump's administration.

  • Chinese health official says country's COVID vaccines "don't have very high protection rates"

    The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention's director said Saturday authorities are considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines because the country's domestically made doses "don't have very high protection rates," per AP.Why it matters: The remarks by the Gao Fu at a news conference in the southwestern city of Chengdumark mark the first time a Chinese health official has spoken publicly about the low efficacy of vaccines made in China.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChina has sent millions of doses of its coronavirus vaccine around the world.Driving the news: Gao said officials were looking at two options designed "to solve the problem that the efficacy of ... existing vaccines is not high," according to the South China Morning Post.One is mixing vaccines, known as "sequential immunization," and the other is to "adjust the dosage, the interval between doses or increase the number of doses," the SCMP reports. The intrigue: Experts say the mixing of vaccines may "boost effectiveness rates," AP notes.Scientists in the United Kingdom are conducting clinical study into the mixing of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.The big picture: China's government has only approved locally made vaccines for use against the virus.Sinopharm announced just before its coronavirus vaccine was approved for use late last year that its vaccine was 79.3% effective, though experts said important data was missing. China's health regulator approved Sinovac's vaccine last February. Several phase 3 trials in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia have shown efficacy rates of 50.38% to 91.25%, Axios' Shawna Chen notes.Of note: Gao said "everyone should consider the benefits" of mRNA vaccines, used by Western drug makers as a tool against the pandemic but not by their counterparts in China, AP reports.What they're saying: Tao Lina, a Shanghai-based vaccine expert who attended Gao's news conference, told the SCMP the "levels of antibodies generated by our vaccines are lower than mRNA vaccines and the efficacy data are also lower." It's a "natural conclusion that our inactivated vaccines and adenovirus vectored vaccines are less effective" than mRNA vaccines he said.But he added, "We should not wait till a perfect vaccine is available."By the numbers: Gao said about 34 million people had received "both of the two doses required by Chinese vaccines and about 65 million received one," according to AP.Go deeper: China and Russia vaccinate the worldEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Turkey's Erdogan calls for end to 'worrying' developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held more than three hours of talks with Erdogan in Istanbul as part of a previously scheduled visit, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the conflict in Donbass. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.

  • Photos show people flocking to Buckingham Palace to mourn Prince Philip's death with flowers and flags

    Despite the palace's discouragement, crowds mourned with flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace following Prince Philip's death on Friday.

  • Prince Philip tributes: World leaders react to passing of Duke of Edinburgh

    Donald Trump has paid tribute to Prince Philip, saying he "defined British dignity and grace", as world leaders and personal friends remembered the Duke of Edinburgh. The former US president, a keen monarchist who visited Buckingham Palace during a state visit to the UK in 2019, said he personified the "quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom." "Over the past few years, Melania and I were honored to have the opportunity to visit the United Kingdom," Mr Trump said in a long statement. "We saw firsthand how the Monarchy epitomizes and carries on the virtues of the British People—and no one did so more than Prince Philip. "As we grieve his loss, we celebrate his memory and rededicate ourselves to the values to which he devoted his extraordinary life. He will be greatly missed. " Joe Biden, the US President called Prince Philip "one heck of a guy" and praised the Duke for his public service, saying "his legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavours he shaped." Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world. "We give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh." Prince Philip latest news and live updates

  • Inter Miami’s preseason matches Sunday vs Toronto FC, Miami FC canceled

    Inter Miami’s final preseason games on Sunday against Toronto FC and Miami FC have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

    Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times. Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass said an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city in the southern province of Luxor. It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

  • Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday

    Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday. Denny Hamlin passed pole-sitter Joey Logano just four laps into the race and led the rest of the way until light drizzle intensified and the drivers were told to come down pit road for a red flag delay. Conditions on the track were good, but pit road was very wet.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 19 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 5-0

    Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “All shutouts are a team shutout and tonight was no different,” Hellebuyck said. “Earlier in the game they had more action,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

  • Two women killed inside Fresno apartment complex

    Two women were fatally shot inside an apartment complex and police say they may know the identity of the assailant. The identities and ages of the women killed Friday night and a description of the potential suspect were not released due to the ongoing investigation, Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes told the Fresno Bee. "There’s a lot of investigating we need to do," Cervantes said shortly after midnight Saturday, offering a no comment on what, if any, motive had been determined.

  • Amazon warehouse workers vote to reject forming union in Alabama

    Efforts to unionize Amazon.com warehouse workers in Alabama were defeated on Friday by a more than 2-to-1 margin in a major win for the online retailer. But the union trying to organize workers was set to challenge the results, assailing the company's methods.

  • ‘Corsage on one wrist and the mask on the other’: Can KC schools hold prom amid COVID?

    “There’s a lot of risk going on,” says one health official.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernández on IL after COVID close contact

    The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball's guidelines after Hernández's close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue.

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.