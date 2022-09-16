China Sanctions Boeing, Raytheon Executives for Taiwan Arms Deal

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China said it is sanctioning two top executives at Boeing Co. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. over the US’s biggest weapons deal with Taiwan in almost two years, a move that usually ends up being symbolic for the targeted individuals.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Beijing took the action against Ted Colbert, chief executive officer of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, and Raytheon CEO Gregory Hayes, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Friday at a regular press briefing.

“The arms sales gravely undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests, and severely harm China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Mao said, without providing details on the measures. “China firmly opposes and strongly condemns them.”

Previous sanctions by China have restricted people from entering China, Hong Kong or Macau, or doing business there, measures that would likely have little effect on Colbert or Hayes.

In August, China sanctioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a visit to Taiwan -- the first by someone in her position in a quarter century. Her trip raised China’s ire because it considers the democracy a part of its territory to be taken by force if necessary, and the People’s Liberation Army responded to her trip with unprecedented military drills and by firing missiles over Taiwan.

Taipei rejects Beijing’s claims, saying it deserves greater recognition on the world stage.

Taiwan Stocks Up on US Weapons Helping Ukraine Thwart Russia

The State Department early this month signed off on the $1.1 billion arms sale for which the Boeing and Raytheon executives were sanctioned. The deal is the largest since a $2.4 billion sale in October 2020.

It includes logistics support for a Taiwanese radar program, up to 60 Harpoon anti-ship missiles and some 100 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles.

Both weapons have been sold to Taiwan before, and Ukraine has used Harpoons from the US in thwarting Russia’s attack.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Armenia and Azerbaijan Say Truce Holding After Clashes Kill 206

    (Bloomberg) -- Azerbaijan and Armenia reported that a truce appeared to be holding after border clashes that killed more than 200 troops on both sides in the worst fighting between the Caucasus neighbors since a 2020 war.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionGermany Sei

  • Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea

    The head of China’s legislature called for cooperation with South Korea in advanced technology and supply chains, as he met South Korean leaders Friday amid concerns that their moves to solidify a military alliance with Washington could hamper Seoul's ties with Beijing. Li Zhanshu, third in the Chinese Communist Party hierarchy and one of President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants, is the highest-level Chinese official to visit South Korea since his predecessor did so in 2015. Li’s visit is also crucial for South Korea's government, which wants to assure Beijing that its push to strengthen its alliance with the U.S. and participate in U.S.-led regional initiatives won’t target China, its biggest trading partner.

  • Families, ex-prisoners urge Biden administration to secure release of Americans held in Iran

    Families and friends of Americans held in Iran are urging President Biden to secure release of their loved ones amid signs of deadlock in nuclear talks with Tehran.

  • Argentina Budget Forecasts 60% Inflation as Economists See 100%

    (Bloomberg) -- The Argentine government projects prices rising 60% next year, a much lower rate than private economists estimates of over 100%, according to Economy Ministry officials who asked not to be named to discuss the 2023 budget proposal before it’s published. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After De

  • Taiwan chipmaker Macronix says 'doing very well' after Huawei ban

    Taiwanese chipmaker Macronix International Co Ltd is "doing very well" in replacing customers after the Trump administration's ban on supplying China's Huawei, its chairman said on Friday. In August 2020 the Trump administration expanded its curbs on Huawei and banned suppliers from selling chips made using U.S. technology to the Chinese firm without a special licence. Macronix Chairman and CEO Miin Wu told reporters at company headquarters in Taiwan's chip hub Hsinchu that Huawei used to be their number one customer in 5G-related chips.

  • Dollar rally sees China’s currency fall through key threshold

    The surge in the U.S. dollar continues to reverberate through global financial markets and moved Thursday through an important threshold versus China’s currency. Indeed, the CFETS RMB index, which measures China’s renminbi against a basket of currencies, “remains steady and well off the highs from earlier in the year pointing to the idea that on a broad basis the RMB (renminbi) is not really weakening that much here with this USD (U.S. dollar) move,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies, in a note.

  • In Hong Kong, public grief over Queen doubles as dissent

    Hundreds of Hong Kong residents are lining up in front of the British Consulate General for hours each day to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, leaving piles of flowers and handwritten notes. The collective outpouring of grief after her death last week is perhaps the most ardent among the former British colonies, where mourning has been generally subdued. It's seen by some experts as a form of dissent against increasingly intrusive controls by communist-ruled Beijing, which took over the territory in 1997. The Queen is nicknamed “si tau por” in Hong Kong.

  • Elon Musk says we should start worrying about deflation, even though prices are still growing at a four-decade high

    The Tesla CEO called on the Fed to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, clashing with forecasts for a three-quarter-point increase.

  • China's consumer, factory activity improve but still weak

    Chinese consumer spending and factory output edged up in August but still were weak, official data showed Friday, and forecasters warned the second-largest economy is vulnerable to repeated shutdowns of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Housing sales plummeted while prices edged lower, adding to a slide in real estate activity under pressure from a government campaign to control surging corporate debt that set off an economic slump in mid-2021. “China’s economy held up slightly better than anticipated last month, but momentum still weakened,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

  • US Senate Panel Approves $4.5 Billion Weapons Deal for Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bill Wednesday to boost ties with Taiwan and give it more military hardware to deter a Chinese invasion, though the final legislation will need to address White House objections if it has any chance of becoming law.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbl

  • Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $149.78, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day.

  • iPhone 14 confirmed to deliver incredible Android schooling power upgrade

    iPhone 14 schools every Android phone flagship with world's fastest-ever mobile benchmark scores

  • Modi’s Outreach to Putin Risks Putting India in US Crosshairs

    (Bloomberg) -- As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin and attends a summit with China’s Xi Jinping on Friday, he’ll need to avoid looking too chummy with the US’s two top adversaries.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionGermany Seizes Asse

  • China to Ease Credit Market Stress

    China credit is showing signs of recovery after months of distress sparked by a property debt crisis. Alice Huang reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Biden takes a big swing on the world stage before turning to the midterms

    The president will head to London for the queen's funeral, then speaks to the U.N. to urge support for Ukraine.

  • Russians leave tons of military equipment after fleeing from Izyum, says deputy interior minister

    Invading Russian forces left more than 100 pieces of military equipment in the town of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast after fleeing from advancing Ukrainian army units, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin wrote on Facebook on Sept. 13.

  • Fox News Hosts in Unison: Have a Migrant Sleepover, Obama!

    Fox NewsAll four of Fox News’ primetime hosts were on the same page Thursday in their response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard the day before: Island resident and former President Barack Obama should throw open his doors and welcome the surprise newcomers.First, Jesse Watters played a clip of a female Martha’s Vineyard resident telling reporters matter-of-factly that the Massachusetts island isn’t equipped to house and otherwise support that many migran

  • China plans sanctions on CEOs of Boeing Defense, Raytheon over Taiwan sales

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will impose sanctions on the CEOs of Boeing Defense and Raytheon over their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday. The sanctions on Boeing Defense, Space, and Security CEO Ted Colbert and Raytheon Technologies Corp boss Gregory Hayes are in response to the U.S. State Department on Sept. 2 approving the sale of military equipment to Taiwan.

  • Russian forces cut off gas supply to 5,000 residents of Balakliia before withdrawing Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

    THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:38 Russian forces destroyed the Kharkivgaz (Kharkiv Gas) building in the city of Balakliia before withdrawing from the city, leaving nearly 5,000 local residents without gas.

  • Inside the Chinese Dealings of Nebraska’s Red-Baiting Governor

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyA global helium shortage has meant fans of Nebraska’s beloved Cornhuskers can’t release red balloons at home games any more—but the state’s deep-pocketed Gov. Pete Ricketts has floated a new crimson-tinged tradition: Victims of Communism Remembrance Month.The 31-day memorial for the lives lost to the red peril was launched with Ricketts’ proclamation in July 2021. In a press conference marking the start of solemnities last year, the secon