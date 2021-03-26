China sanctions Britons after EU move on Xinjiang

  • China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks during a meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hundreds of members from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, staged protests in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, denouncing Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region. (Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool)
  • Residents wearing masks pass near a H&M store in Beijing on Thursday, March 25, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions imposed on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey steps on a China flag during a protest against the visit of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Turkey, in Istanbul, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, denouncing Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
1 / 3

Turkey China Uyghurs

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks during a meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hundreds of members from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, staged protests in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, denouncing Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region. (Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool)
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday announced sanctions on British individuals and entities following the U.K.’s joining the EU and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the move by the Western bloc was based on “nothing but lies and disinformation, flagrantly breaches international law and basic norms governing international relations, grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, and severely undermines China-U.K. relations.”

Britain’s ambassador to China has been summoned for a diplomatic protest, the statement said. Sanctioned individuals and groups would be barred from visiting Chinese territory and banned from having financial transactions with Chinese citizens and institutions.

Nine British individuals and four institutions were placed on the sanctions list, including member of Parliament Iain Duncan Smith and the Conservative Party's Human Rights Commission. Duncan Smith is a former leader of the Conservatives.

China's sanctions are the latest move in an increasingly bitter row over Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of detaining more than 1 million members of Uyghur and other Muslim minority group. engaging in forced labor and imposing coercive birth control measures.

Chinese state TV called Thursday for a boycott of Swedish retail chain H&M as Beijing lashed out at foreign clothing and footwear brands following Monday’s decision by the 27-nation European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada to impose travel and financial sanctions on four Chinese officials blamed for abuses in Xinjiang. Cotton and other agricultural products form a major component of the local economy in vast but thinly populated Xinjiang.

Companies ranging from Nike to Burberry that have well-established presences in China were also targeted online, with some Chinese celebrities announcing they were severing endorsement deals with some firms.

“China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and warns the U.K. side not go further down the wrong path. Otherwise, China will resolutely make further reactions," the Foreign Ministry said.

Others on the Foreign Ministry sanctions list included politicians, scholars and human rights activists Tom Tugendhat, Neil O’Brien, David Alton, Tim Loughton, Nusrat Ghani, Helena Kennedy, Geoffrey Nice and Joanne Nicola Smith Finley. The China Research Group, established by a group of Conservative MPs, independent research group Uyghur Tribunal and the Essex Court Chambers, a law firm that also described Chinese policies toward minorities in Xinjiang as crimes against humanity and genocide, were also listed.

Numerous other Chinese government departments and state media outlets joined in condemning the Western sanctions.

The Xinjiang government issued a lengthy statement touting economic growth. political stability and population increase in the region and pointing to violence and violations of human rights in the U.S., Britain, Canada and elsewhere and chaos brought by military interventions in Iraq and Libya.

“Any plot to to undermine Xinjiang's prosperity and development ... will certainly be doomed to shameful failture," the statement said.

China's ruling Communist Party and nominally independent nationalists operating mainly online have a long history of attacking foreign firms and even entire countries seen as insulting China's national dignity or harming the country's core interests.

South Korean retail giant Lotte saw its China business destroyed after it provided land for a U.S. air defense system that Beijing objected to, while relations with Norway had been strained for years after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to pro-democracy writer Liu Xiaobo. who died in a Chinese prison in 2017.

Recommended Stories

  • China sanctions UK entities, individuals for Xinjiang 'lies'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom on Friday over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement it sanctioned four entities and nine individuals, including lawmakers such as former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith and the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, that "maliciously spread lies and disinformation."

  • Biden's COVID-vaccine goal was overshadowed by other crises

    President Joe Biden came to his first press conference eager to talk about COVID-19, but was instead repeatedly asked about other growing crises.The big picture: Biden opened with a prepared statement pledging to provide 200 million vaccines in his first 100 days, doubling his previous goals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe then found himself answering multiple questions on the border, hinting that he may be willing to end the filibuster and giving every indication that he plans to run for re-election.He essentially pleaded for time to fix a border situation that he said President Trump left in tatters.Note: Because of reporting delays in CDC data, the real counts only go through March 19, 2021; Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosHighlights from Biden, via Axios' Zachary Basu:Rejected the notion that the surge in migrants at the U.S. border is because he's a "nice guy" who is soft on immigration, insisting it "happens every year."Tore into Republican efforts to restrict voting in states like Georgia, calling it "pernicious," "un-American" and "sick."Called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "smart, smart guy" who "doesn't have a democratic bone in his body."Said it's his "plan" to run for re-election and that he "fully expects" Vice President Harris to be his running mate.Acknowledged that it would be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline that the Trump administration negotiated with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan.Go deeper.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Patrick Schwarzenegger Joins Chris Pratt In ‘The Terminal List’ Amazon Conspiracy Thriller Series

    EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger is joining Chris Pratt in Amazon’s conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel, in a key recurring role. Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn also star in the series, which Pratt executive produces along with Antoine Fuqua, who directs, and writer David DiGilio. The Terminal […]

  • Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang

    Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the Chinese backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. China on Friday sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns.

  • City of London grasping that EU will be closed for financial services, says lawmaker

    The is a growing realisation that Britain should not wait for unlikely European Union access for financial services but get on with building a more competitive City of London, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday. Britain left the bloc's orbit in December and its new trade deal with the EU does not include financial services. Jonathan Hill, the former EU financial services commissioner who authored a report this month into easing UK listing rules, said he does not expect Brussels to grant any significant access to the City.

  • H&M Is Erased From Chinese E-Commerce Over Xinjiang Stance

    The Hennes & Mauritz clothing brand had been wiped off e-commerce, ride-hailing, daily-deals and map applications in China as of Thursday, amid the brand’s decision to stop sourcing from the Xinjiang region.

  • Fox News Report On Kamala Harris Not Saluting Gets Fierce Fact Check

    People on Twitter accused the right wing network of a phony attempt to stoke discord.

  • California debating the future of rooftop solar's biggest incentive

    Policies made in California, the nation's biggest market for rooftop solar panels, often serve as a template for other states that are seeking to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy to fight climate change. This week utilities, solar industry representatives, ratepayer advocates and others are presenting their ideas on potential reforms to officials at the California Public Utilities Commission, who will make a decision later this year. The competing proposals presented on Tuesday and Wednesday focus on a decades-old policy called net metering, which allows homeowners with solar panels to sell the excess power to their utility at or near the full retail rate.

  • IMF warns of 'diverging recoveries' post-pandemic

    The IMF on Thursday warned of "diverging recoveries" among global economies as they struggle with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, even as vaccines are approved.

  • Australia endures droughts, fires, floods and marauding mice

    Rob Costigan bought a rugged farm in rural Australia three years ago with the dream of building it into something he could leave to his kids. One year later, he was needing to truck in water to battle an extreme drought. Then Australia's deadly wildfires raged perilously close in late 2019, forcing Costigan to spend day after day stamping out embers and running sprinklers on his roof to save his home, in an eerie atmosphere he likens to Armageddon.

  • LGBT groups want equality law in Japan before Tokyo Olympics

    Activists submitted a petition with over 106,000 signatures to Japan's ruling party Thursday, calling for an LGBT equality law to be enacted before the Tokyo Games, saying Japan as host nation should live up to the Olympic charter banning gender and sexual discrimination. LGBTQ and other human rights activists say the momentum for the law is rising as Japan gets attention over its handling of gender equality, diversity and other human rights issues.

  • Biden Order Hits Private U.S. Prisons’ Credit Ratings

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, private U.S. prison companies have faced scrutiny from social justice advocates, politicians and investors. Now that the Biden administration is severing the federal government’s ties, the industry’s creditworthiness is taking a hit.On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings lowered its credit ratings on Geo Group Inc. and CoreCivic Inc. -- the nation’s largest operators of private detention facilities -- citing growing questions about the outlook for the companies’ profits and concerns over their ability to refinance debt. A few hours later, Moody’s Investors Service took similar actions on both companies.The review was prompted by President Joe Biden’s executive order in January that instructed the Department of Justice not to renew contracts with private prisons. These deals accounted for about 27% of Geo’s revenue and 24% of CoreCivic’s revenue last year, according to S&P.“The controversial topic of human rights, combined with evolving public sentiment and policy views on criminal justice reform, expose privately operated criminal detention facilities operators to ongoing social and governance risks,” S&P said in a report.From S&P, Geo suffered a two-notch downgrade to B, a junk rating five steps below investment-grade, in spite its having sold a convertible bond last month. S&P said the company may struggle to refinance $1.7 billion of debt maturing in 2024 and warned that it may cut the company’s rating further over the next 12 months if Geo doesn’t make progress in lowering that risk.CoreCivic, which has already begun diverting cash flow to debt repayment, saw a more modest one-notch downgrade from S&P to BB-, or three levels below investment grade. S&P said the company’s $1 billion of debt maturing by mid-2023 is manageable if the company continues on its debt paydown path.Moody’s lowered Geo’s rating to B2 and CoreCivic’s to Ba2, or five and two notches into junk, respectively. It said that while the private prison industry could transform itself by selling or leasing detention facilities rather than operating them, the outlook for federal agency contracts remains uncertain.Geo’s bonds maturing in 2024 have been trading at around 80 cents on the dollar, while CoreCivic’s notes due in 2027 last traded at 89 cents on Tuesday, according to Trace.Both companies have seen their financing options dwindle in recent years, after major investment banks pledged to cut ties with private prison operators and as money managers face increased pressure to incorporate environmental, social and governance criteria into their investment selection.(Updates with Moody’s rating actions in second and seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • H&M Removed From All Major Chinese Platforms Over Xinjiang Cotton Ban

    PVH Corp., Fast Retailing, Nike, Gap and Inditex had also previously distanced themselves from Xinjiang cotton and could be targeted next.

  • Five dead in Alabama as South braces for tornadoes and 166mph winds

    Much of the South is bracing for continued storms this Thursday

  • Quebec Delays Balanced Budget to 2028 So Recovery Can Take Hold

    (Bloomberg) -- Quebec is pushing back plans to balance its books by two years, giving itself room to support the post-pandemic recovery as it ramps up vaccination and boosts spending on health care and education.Canada’s second-largest province will need seven years to eliminate its deficit, instead of the five previously expected, according to budget documents tabled Thursday. It now expects a deficit of C$12.3 billion ($9.8 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1, 48% larger than a November estimate, following a C$15 billion shortfall this year.That’s after contributions to a debt-reduction pool known as the Generations Fund, which the government pledged to continue. A balanced budget is projected for the fiscal year ending March 2028.“One thing at a time,” Finance Minister Eric Girard said during a news conference. “We’re going to make sure that the Quebec economy finds its strength back before taking action to return to budget balance.”The government vowed to stay away from deficit reduction measures for the next two years, until employment returns to pre-pandemic levels. The majority French-speaking province, which has had the most Covid-19 deaths in Canada, shut down 40% of the economy for eight weeks at the start of the crisis and still has restrictions in place to contain virus variants.Concerns about jobs echo the sentiment of the Bank of Canada, which has maintained extraordinary monetary stimulus to give the labor market time to heal. Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is also weighing additional spending worth as much as C$100 billion over three years to support the recovery.The budget is built on a growth forecast of 4.2% this year after a 5.2% contraction in 2020. Quebec earmarked C$1.5 billion in the coming fiscal year to help boost growth, including funds to retrain workers and spur business investment. It’s also cutting the tax rate on small businesses to match neighboring Ontario’s.Election NearingProgram spending will increase 5.9%, with an additional C$4.3 billion of Covid-19-related measures. Government revenue growth is expected to slow down to 1.9%, mainly because of a drop in federal transfers, which jumped 20% in the current year to help provinces fight the pandemic.Girard estimated the cost of the virus, combining aid and missed revenue, will reach about C$30 billion by 2025-2026.The crisis upended years of efforts to bring Quebec back to fiscal health, which had turned the province into an investor favorite. Net debt is set to hit 45% of gross domestic product as of March 31, from 39.9% a year earlier.The government plans to borrow at least C$28.5 billion in 2021-22, down from C$38.4 billion this fiscal year. About 32% of Quebec’s borrowing was in foreign currencies.With a provincial election expected next year, the government pledged to refrain from raising taxes and keep spending growth in line with revenue gains. It’s also hoping to get additional federal funds to cover health costs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tornado warning - live: At least five dead as 50 million people across southeast brace for 135mph wind

    Follow the latest updates

  • Retail Trader Army Is Signaling Retreat on Latest Stimulus Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- From bullish options to basketball trading cards, the multibillion-dollar retail frenzy is showing signs of fading.Just as $1,400 stimulus checks arrive all across the U.S., day-trader favorites are losing steam, stirring speculation that the army of individual investors who disrupted markets over the past year have opted to spend the cash on plane tickets and restaurants rather than their trading apps.Volumes in bullish options favored by members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum are down. Blank-check stocks are falling. Even Robinhood Markets Inc.’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has slipped below the top 100.For now, these are just dents in millennial traders’ yearlong remaking of financial markets, which saw hedge funds whipsawed, volume records shattered and even a Congressional hearing over a struggling video-game retailer that surged 1,400% in a month. Many of their favorite trades are still not far from their peaks. But their almost concurrent declines over the past month, especially in recent days, suggest the speculative force driving them is fading.“I think retail interest in trading ebbs and flows,” said Don Calcagni, chief investment officer at Mercer Advisors. “When you see something like a GameStop, or when you see Bitcoin has done exceptionally well, there’s increased interest. And after that hype sort of fizzles out, I think you see retail interest tend to recede from markets.”Here are some signs of a retreat among the retail army:Stock FavoritesSince peaking on March 15, a Goldman Sachs basket of retail favorites dropped about 7%, compared with a 2% decline in the Russell 3000.Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF -- which has become synonymous with the retail adoration for daring tech bets -- is headed toward its worst month since the pandemic selloff a year ago, while inflows and volumes have also tapered off. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, which invests in cannabis stocks, has slid 32% from its peak.In another proxy for retail trading, the 10-day average portion of equity volumes taking place off-exchange -- where most individual traders’ orders are routed -- has declined to 42%, compared with nearly 50% in late January.Blank-Check FirmsThe record-breaking listing spree in special-purpose acquisition companies was seen as a sign of excess, since these so-called blank-check firms raise money publicly before looking for companies to buy.An index of these stocks is now 21% from its February peak. Three-quarters of SPAC debuts on Tuesday traded below their listing price -- “the sound of the IPO window closing,” Julian Klymochko, chief executive officer of Accelerate Financial Technologies and a SPAC expert, said on Twitter.Online InterestOver the past month, Robinhood’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has steadily declined, going from the top spot among free apps in early February to below the top 100 now, data from Sensor Tower show. Similarly, Google searches of “buy stock” and “bitcoin” have also dropped over the period.Equity OptionsA feature of the bout of retail trading mania is the Reddit horde’s use of short-dated bullish options, or calls, to wager on their darling shares. Now that’s fading somewhat, though activity remains historically elevated. A daily average of 23 million contracts has changed hands on U.S. exchanges over the past five days -- down from more than 30 million in February.Crypto AssetsBitcoin is down more than 8% from its peak, while Ethereum has dropped about 13%. Bitcoin volumes have fallen, and flows into listed funds tied to the crypto asset has slowed, according to JPMorgan. While it’s difficult to peg specific catalysts behind swings in this market, it’s yet another speculative favorite that’s losing momentum.Even prices in NBA Top Shot trading cards -- sports collectibles with a crypto twist -- have started declining, data compiled from the website Add More Funds show.All told, the YOLO -- You Only Live Once -- crowd appears distracted of late, though their mark on financial markets remains.To be sure, macro forces have turned against some of these trades. The jump in bond yields hurts tech wagers such as the ARKK ETF and Tesla Inc., which are essentially long-duration bets on a distant, transformed future.But while the more adventurous day traders turn elsewhere, this doesn’t necessarily mean individual investors as a whole aren’t putting more cash into stocks. Equity funds attracted a record $68 billion in the week through March 17, the latest data from Bank of America show, with a bias still toward U.S. and tech shares.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US, Europe, NATO close ranks to counter 'aggressive' China

    The United States and European countries are closing ranks to respond to what the U.S. calls “aggressive and coercive” behavior by China, days after the U.S. and its allies launched coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials accused of rights abuses in the far-western Xinjiang region. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he wants to work with the U.S.'s partners on “how to advance our shared economic interests and to counter some of China’s aggressive and coercive actions, as well as its failures, at least in the past, to uphold its international commitments.”

  • U.S. says promoting chip cooperation with Taiwan is a priority

    The United States and Taiwan are natural partners when it comes to semiconductors and promoting this cooperation is a U.S. priority, the de facto U.S. ambassador in Taiwan said on Thursday. Washington has increasingly viewed tech-powerhouse and democratically ruled Taiwan as a key part of its strategy to shift global supply chains away from China, especially when it comes to technology and chip companies.

  • China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

    At least one million Uyghurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps in Xinjiang, rights groups say