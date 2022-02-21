China sanctions Raytheon, Lockheed over Taiwan deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Wang Wenbin
    Chinese diplomat

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China said Monday it will impose new sanctions on U.S. defense contractors Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin due to their arms sales to Taiwan, stepping up a feud with Washington over security and Beijing’s strategic ambitions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the move at a daily press briefing, citing a newly passed Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law that took effect in 2021. It was in response to a $100 million deal approved by the U.S. for maintenance of Taiwan's missile defense systems by the two companies.

“China once again urges the U.S. government and relevant parties to . . . stop arms sales to Taiwan and sever military ties with Taiwan," Wang said.

“China will continue to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty and security interests in accordance with the development of the situation," he said without giving any details.

Taiwan is a democratically self-governed island that communist-ruled China claims as its own territory. The two sides split amid civil war in 1949.

The U.S. has no formal relations with Taiwan but is its main ally. It has increased weapons sales in recent years, angering China with the sales. U.S. law requires the government to ensure Taiwan can defend itself.

Beijing regularly pressures American companies to try to influence U.S. policy.

In October 2020, Beijing also announced sanctions against Raytheon and other defense contractors and “relevant American individuals.” A day later, the State Department said it had notified Congress of plans for a $2.37 billion sale of Harpoon attack missiles to Taiwan.

It's unclear what penalties, if any, were imposed. U.S. weapons or military aircraft sales to Taiwan in 2010, 2015 and 2019 drew similar threats of sanctions.

China maintains that U.S. arms sale to Taiwan violates its so-called “one-China principle" and provisions of agreements between Beijing and Washington.

Tensions over Taiwan have been mounting as Beijing has stepped up military activity around the island to try to force concessions from the pro-independence administration of President Tsai Ing-wen. The Communist Party also is using the Chinese mainland’s growing economic weight to pressure other governments to cut diplomatic and unofficial ties with Taiwan.

Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and other defense industry giants face controls on sales to China of military and dual-use technologies that have both defense and commercial applications. But they also have major civilian businesses and China is a huge market for aviation, among other industries.

___

Associated Press video producer Liu Zheng contributed to this report from Beijing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Closing arguments to begin in Ahmaud Arbery U.S. hate-crimes trial

    With closing arguments set to begin Monday in the trial of three white men accused of federal hate crimes in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger, in south Georgia, legal experts say the prosecution had a high bar to meet. Arbery, who had been out for a run through a mostly white neighborhood in February 2020, was chased down by Travis McMichael, now 36; his father, former police officer Gregory McMichael, 66; and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52. The younger McMichael then killed Arbery with a shotgun.

  • German economy likely to shrink again in Q1: Bundesbank

    The German economy will probably shrink again in the current quarter as a new wave of coronavirus infections stops many people from going to work, the Bundesbank said on Monday, while predicting a rebound in the spring. Europe's largest economy went into reverse in the last three months of 2021 as its large industrial sector was hit by supply snags. The Bundesbank said German industry was providing "a positive impulse" to the economy thanks to easing supply bottlenecks and high demand, setting the stage for a rebound in the spring if the pandemic subsided.

  • It's Official: Eileen Gu Wins Gold For Most Excited at Closing Ceremony

    China's Eileen Gu shows the biggest animation toward the closing ceremony, fiercely waving China's flag and smiling from ear to ear.

  • Myanmar junta urges ASEAN envoy not to engage with 'terrorist' groups

    With little sign of the junta implementing a five-point peace plan agreed upon with ASEAN last year, which included an immediate end to hostilities and letting a special envoy facilitate dialogue, growing divisions have emerged in the 10-member bloc over how to restore stability. After last Thursday's ASEAN foreign ministers meeting, Indonesia said it was crucial for the envoy to meet all parties in the conflict, with Malaysia calling for talks with the National Unity Government (NUG), a group made up of members of the ousted administration and other junta opponents. "The ministry notes that while some deliberations were constructive on the implementation of the five-point consensus, two members have suggested special envoy to engage with unlawful associations and terrorist groups," Myanmar's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

  • Russia Says Putin-Biden Summit Not Confirmed Yet: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said Monday there were “no concrete plans” yet for a summit between Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, hours after the White House said it had agreed in principle to a meeting to help resolve the standoff over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Wel

  • Chicago firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze in Albany Park

    The Chicago Fire Department is battling an extra-alarm fire in the Albany Park neighborhood Monday morning.

  • Oil Dives Then Recovers With Putin-Biden Ukraine Meeting Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped then recovered after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine, offering hope of an easing in tensions that have roiled energy markets. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russ

  • Biden and Putin are live-blogging a pre-war

    President Biden and Vladimir Putin are each trying to shape the narrative of what is happening in Ukraine and get inside the heads of a global audience — and each other — to gain the upper hand in an information war as a possible prelude to a real one. Why it matters: U.S. officials say Putin is stoking disinformation in order to blame Ukraine if Russia invades. The White House is trying to announce Putin's plays before he runs them — a novel and risky strategy they hope might stave off an invas

  • Tencent Quashes Talk of New Crackdown as Tech Wipeout Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. denied online speculation that it’s facing a major regulatory crackdown, issuing an unusually aggressive public response after fears of more tech-sector restrictions tanked markets on Monday.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.

  • Wall St futures, euro rally on Biden-Putin summit hopes

    U.S. stock index futures rallied, the euro rose and global stocks steadied on Monday as a glimmer of hope emerged for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff. U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. A summit would be held only if Russia did not first invade Ukraine, which Western countries have said it could do at any moment despite repeated denials.

  • Ukrainians, Russians in New York hopeful war can be avoided

    People in the Tri-State Area with family and friends in Ukraine and Russia are watching the developments closely.

  • Kremlin says "daily" Western predictions of Ukraine invasion are provocative

    Repeated Western predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are provocative and may have adverse consequences, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade Ukraine, and though there was still room for diplomacy, he expected Russia to move on the country in the coming days. Russia has repeatedly denied preparing to invade Ukraine.

  • Celebs pay tribute to Jamal Edwards as cause of death is revealed

    Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31.

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes at the Winter Games, posted a video on her social media page Jan. 23 showing her training in what appeared to be a Chinese suit, the Central News Agency reported.

  • U.S. tells UN Russia making list of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" after invasion

    The U.S. says it has "credible information" indicating "Russian forces are creating lists" of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," the Washington Post first reported Sunday.Driving the news: Bathsheba Crocker, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, warns in a letter to the UN, confirmed by a State Department official, that the information "indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath

  • Trump Shoots Himself In Foot With Screed Over Accountants Who Ditched Him

    Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.

  • Now Trump Says His Accounting Firm Was 'Broken' By 'Radical Leftist' Racists

    That's not what the accounting firm says.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Kremlin knocks back Emmanuel Macron over proposed Biden-Putin summit

    Mystery over 'Z' markers daubed on Russian tanks Princes Andrew and Charles 'need' war, says Russian TV Dispatch: Ukrainians evacuated to far-flung parts of Russia Joe Biden agrees to summit with Vladimir Putin

  • Finland's president sees changes in Putin: 'It was a different kind of behavior'

    He said his nation might consider joining NATO if it felt threatened.

  • U.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to the “principle” of a summit, according to statements from the White House and France. There was no immediate confirmation from the Kremlin.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another Winte