China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited (HKG:2198): Exploring Free Cash Flows

Two important questions to ask before you buy China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited (HKG:2198) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, 2198 is currently valued at HK$2.2b. Today we will examine 2198’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

What is free cash flow?

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

The two ways to assess whether China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

After accounting for capital expenses required to run the business, China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals is not able to generate positive FCF, leading to a negative FCF yield – not very useful for interpretation!

Does China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals have a favourable cash flow trend?

Does China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow going forward. Over the next few years, 2198 is expected to deliver a decline in operating cash flow compared to the most recent level of CN¥1.5b, which is not an encouraging sign. Breaking down operating cash growth into a year-on-year basis, it seems like 2198 will face a continued decline in growth rates, from 46% next year, to -47% in the following year.

Next Steps:

Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I recommend you continue to research China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Historical Performance: What has 2198’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

