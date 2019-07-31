China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited (HKG:2198): What Does The Future Look Like?

The most recent earnings update China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited's (HKG:2198) released in April 2019 indicated that the company faced a immense headwind with earnings declining by -42%. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts predict China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for the upcoming year seems positive, with earnings climbing by a robust 10%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 29% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CN¥520m by 2022.

Even though it is informative knowing the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful to determine the rate at which the business is rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this technique is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 9.4%. This means that, we can expect China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals will grow its earnings by 9.4% every year for the next couple of years.

For China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals, there are three important factors you should further research:

