China says 85% of citizens will use Mandarin by 2025

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China is launching an aggressive campaign to promote Mandarin, saying 85% of its citizens will use the national language by 2025.

The move appears to put threatened Chinese regional dialects such as Cantonese and Hokkien under even greater pressure, along with minority languages such as Tibetan, Mongolian and Uyghur.

The order issued Wednesday by the State Council, China’s Cabinet, said use of Mandarin, known in Chinese as “putonghua" or the “common tongue," remains “unbalanced and inadequate” and needs to be improved to meet the demands of the modern economy.

Critics have sporadically protested changes to the education system and employment requirements that have steadily eroded the role of minority languages, calling it a campaign to eradicate cultures that don’t conform with the dominant Han ethnic group.

Along with the 2025 goal, the policy aims to make Mandarin virtually universal by 2035, including in rural areas and among ethnic minorities.

The promotion of Mandarin over other languages has sparked occasional protests, including last year in the Inner Mongolia region when the Mongolian language was replaced by standard Mandarin as the language of instruction.

China's ruling Communist Party has denounced all such movements as a form of separatism and repressed them ruthlessly. It says language conformity is necessary for the sake of the economy and national unity.

The policy is backed up by legal requirements and the document issued Wednesday demanded strengthened supervision to “ensure that the national common spoken and written language is used as the official language of government agencies and used as the basic language of schools, news and publications, radio, film and television, public services and other fields."

It calls also on officials to “vigorously enhance the international status and influence of Chinese" in academia, international organizations and at global gatherings.

Government attempts to promote Mandarin through its worldwide network of Confucius Institutes have been controversial, with critics denouncing them as an attempt to promote the party's agenda and quash discussion of topics such its human rights record.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thaddeus Moss, Joe Burrow's LSU teammate, has NFL debut postponed by hamstring injury

    Tight end Thaddeus Moss had five catches for 44 yards during the Cincinnati Bengals' preseason game against Miami in August.

  • Ohio State basketball knocks off No. 1 Duke

    Down goes No. 1! #GoBucks

  • Kristin Cavallari Keeps It Cozy in White Knit Sweater, Cheetah Print Skirt & Versatile Ankle Booties at Uncommon James Store

    In a new Instagram photo, the former "Laguna Beach" star shared a photo of herself at the Uncommon James flagship store in Nashville, Tennessee. Cavallari sat underneath the brand logo wearing a short white cable knit sweater. She paired her top with a cheetah print skirt that included a thigh-high slit. She finished off her outfit with black suede ankle booties that featured a stiletto heel. She accessorized with a gold jewelry and dark nails.

  • Despite variants, Singapore's COVID-19 strategy on track

    When Singapore embarked upon its strategy of living with COVID-19, backed by one of the world's leading vaccine programs, the wealthy city-state saw a spike in its rate of infections, leading many to question whether the time was right. “I guess now COVID seems like it's just a normal flu to everybody,” said Glacier Chong, taking a break from shopping on Singapore's popular Orchard Road to people-watch by a fountain and listen to the Christmas music being piped out of large speakers lining the street.

  • Honduras' ruling party concedes presidential election to leftist

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Honduras' conservative ruling party candidate late on Tuesday conceded defeat in the presidential election, paving the way for his leftist rival Xiomara Castro to become the first female leader of the struggling Central American country. Calling Castro "president elect," National Party contender Nasry Asfura said he had visited his opponent at her family home to offer his congratulations for winning Sunday's vote, in a move that will end his group's 12-year hold on power. Minutes after Asfura's concession, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Castro and said Washington looked forward to working with her.

  • Audi-FAW electric vehicle venture in China delayed

    Volkswagen's premium automaker Audi's joint venture to build electric vehicles in China with state-owned FAW Group is behind schedule due to a delay in approval by the relevant authorities, Audi said on Monday. German auto publication Automobilwoche first reported on Monday that the licence for Audi and FAW to begin building the plant, which was due to start producing cars from 2024, is expected to arrive in December after intervention from Germany's economic ministry.

  • Daring smugglers ferry millions of dollars of illegal, unregulated meat into China each year via Hong Kong's waterways, and the government can't seem to stop them

    The Hong Kong authorities are playing catch-up with gangs who, under the cover of darkness, transport tonnes of frozen meat into the Chinese mainland via speedboat.

  • Interrupted auto burglary leads to fatal shooting near Lake Merritt

    A man was shot and killed after interrupting a car burglary near Oakland's Lake Merritt, authorities said. Elissa Harrington reports

  • Zambia's Hichilema urged to walk the talk after 'slow' start

    The August election of Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, which he won by a landslide, was widely hailed as a milestone for African opposition movements.

  • Omicron expected to cause a travel 'ripple effect,' experts warn

    News of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and a growing list of new restrictions is putting a crimp in freshly made travel plans.

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin? My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

    Bitcoin was the first widely adopted cryptocurrency, a type of digital asset built on blockchain technology and secured by cryptography. Bitcoin achieved a price of $1.00 in 2011, and has since soared over 5,380,000%. After that run, its market value sits at $1.0 trillion, meaning Bitcoin is still worth more than any altcoin.

  • MI6 chief says British intelligence now considers China, Iran and Russia the top security threats

    International terrorism joins the three countries among ‘big four’ security threats, says U.K. intelligence agency head Richard Moore.

  • Covid news – live: Biden says omicron could mean quarantine for all US travellers as Austria extends lockdown

    Follow the latest updates live

  • Fauci: We’ll Know How Severe Omicron Is In “A Week, Week And A Half”; S. African Cases Up 16X In 2 Weeks – Update

    UPDATED: Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s Jake Tapper today that it will be 7-10 days before we know for sure about how severe cases caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 generally are. Fauci said that South African officials have “assured us they’d know probably in […]

  • Majority of Americans see China as top threat, concerned about war breaking out: poll

    FIRST ON FOX – Most Americans view China, not Russia or any other country, as the top threat currently facing the U.S., with the majorities of those from both parties being worried about the possibility of the two nations going to war, according to a new poll released by the Ronald Reagan Institute.

  • Family of man murdered in Oakland asks public for help

    "He was always looking out for other people. He loves kids, he went to bible study... he gave out turkeys this past Thanksgiving," said the aunt of the 28-year-old, who says this caring nature is what led to his tragic death.

  • Omicron isn’t stopping New York’s next mayor from his spiritual visit to Ghana

    Eric Adams, New York City's second ever Black mayor, insisted on proceeding with a visit to Ghana.

  • U.N. pushes cash handouts to avert mass poverty in Afghanistan

    The United Nations said on Wednesday that a program to pay $300 million a year in cash to Afghan families with children, elderly or people with disabilities is the best way to target increasing poverty. In what the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) described as an "alarming" socio-economic outlook for Afghanistan for the next 13 months, it also pushed a $100 million "cash for work" project to boost employment and $90 million in small business payments. "This will be probably the best shot at halting this massive collapse into near universal poverty," UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja, told Reuters.

  • Taiwan seeks to work with new Honduras government as China looms

    Taiwan will work with the Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro to deepen relations on the basis of their long-standing friendship with the country, the government said on Wednesday, though she has floated the idea of ditching Taipei for Beijing. Honduras' conservative ruling party candidate late on Tuesday conceded defeat, paving the way for his leftist rival Castro to become the first female leader of the struggling Central American country, one of only 15 nations with formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan. Taiwan, which had held off offering congratulations until formal results were in, said its ambassador in Tegucigalpa, Diego Wen, had "at the first moment" congratulated Castro on behalf of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

  • MrBeast's IRL Squid Game Sees Contestants Just Running The Red Light

    YouTuber James Steven “MrBeast” Donaldson’s Squid Game recreation is so popular on the video-sharing platform that its view count almost mirrors that of the hit Korean survival drama that inspired it. While it’s easy to get caught up in how accurate the non-lethal set was, it’s even easier to miss some of the shenanigans in the nearly 26-minute long video. One particularly funny moment is in the beginning, where it seems contestants just didn’t know how to play red light, green light.