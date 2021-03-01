China says it aims to vaccinate 40% of population by June

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HUIZHONG WU
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is lagging in its coronavirus vaccination rollout because it has the disease largely under control, but plans to inoculate 40% of its population by June, Chinese health experts said Monday.

Zhong Nanshan, the leader of a group of experts attached to the National Health Commission, said the country has delivered 52.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 28. He was speaking at an online forum between U.S and Chinese medical experts hosted by the Brookings Institution and Tsinghua University.

The target is the first China has offered publicly since it began its mass immunization campaign for key groups in mid-December.

China has been slow to vaccinate its people relative to other countries, inoculating only 3.56% of its population of 1.4 billion so far, according to Zhong. Ranked first in the world in terms of percentage of population is Israel, which has vaccinated over 90% of its people. The U.S. has vaccinated about 22% of its population.

Chinese health experts say the country has enough vaccine supply for its population, although the country has pledged to provide close to half a billion doses abroad, roughly 10 times the number it has delivered at home.

“The current vaccination pace is very low due to outbreak control (being) so good in China, but I think the capacity is enough,” said Zhang Wenhong, an infectious diseases expert based in Shanghai who also spoke on the panel.

Developers of China’s four currently approved vaccines have said they could manufacture up to 2.6 billion doses by the end of this year. Still, vaccinating China’s massive population will be a daunting task.

Even at the rate of vaccinating 10 million people a day, it would take roughly seven months to vaccinate 70% of its population, Zhang noted.

The experts all acknowledged the complex task of vaccinating the world's population, pointing to the slowness in the global rollout of vaccines.

“Demand will outstrip supply for many months, and unless there is more manufacturing, … for years,” said Tom Frieden, the former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They also cautioned against expecting a quick return to normal.

The head of China’s Center for Disease Control, Gao Fu, predicted that life could return to an “approximate normal” in summer next year.

Gao, along with Zhong and other Chinese health experts, urged more U.S.-China cooperation. Gao specifically called on the U.S. and China to cooperate on COVAX, an initiative to distribute vaccines more fairly across the developing world.

“Let’s work together,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese investment in Australia hits new low

    As tensions between Beijing and Canberra continue to simmer, Chinese investment in Australia has slumped to its lowest level in six years.The annual tracking study from the Australian National University recorded A$1 billion Australian dollars of Chinese investment in 2020, consisting of real estate, mining and manufacturing deals.That's a 61% fall, larger than the 42% decrease in foreign direct investment globally measured by the United Nations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to Shiro Armstrong, the director of the East Asian Bureau of Economic Research.Australia announced a shakeup of its foreign investment laws in 2020 to give the government the power to veto, or force the sale of a business if it creates a national security risk.Chinese company Mengniu abandoned a deal to buy the Australia dairy firm Lion Dairy and Drinks from Japanese company Kirin in August, after the Australian government indicated it would block the sale.The Chinese embassy said in November that 10 Chinese investments had been blocked in Australia on national security grounds, among a list of 14 grievances Beijing had about Australian government policy.China has since imposed dumping tariffs on Australian wine and barley, and restricted the unloading of Australian coal at Chinese ports.Chinese investment in Australia peaked at A$16.5 billion Australian dollars in 2016.

  • China's furtive bitcoin trade heats up again, worrying regulators

    Bitcoin's 300% price surge since October has revived China's grey market in cryptocurrency trading, putting regulators on alert over financial risks and capital outflows as volatility spikes. China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017, smothering a speculative market that had accounted for 90% of global bitcoin trading. Onshore investors now trade bitcoin on platforms owned by Chinese exchanges that have relocated overseas, including Huobi and OKEx.

  • China not ready to allow the Boeing 737 Max back in the air

    Beijing isn’t ready to follow the United States in allowing Boeing’s 737 Max back into the air after a pair of fatal crashes two years ago. China was the first country to ground the 737 Max in 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people. American regulators approved the plane in November to resume commercial flights after Boeing made technical changes and a new training regime was put into place for pilots.

  • Minneapolis on edge ahead of George Floyd murder trial

    The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd is set to begin in just one week, and tension is palpable in many parts of the city.What's happening: Barbed-wire fences, concrete barriers and plywood are fortifying city buildings and private towers downtown, as officials prepare for the possibility of large crowds and civil unrest.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers will be on hand to help with security.Businesses are grappling with whether to board up or stay open.Protesters are vowing to show up downtown to demand justice and more police accountability.And organizers at 38th and Chicago are planning to create "space for grief, love and community-building" at the site of George Floyd's killing.What you're saying: "Way more on edge than normal." "Anxious about civil unrest." "Very concerned that police/security presence will escalate the situation again." "Scared that justice won’t be served, but determined and ready to stand with my neighbors and raise my voice."What's next: City staff will hold another briefing at 10 a.m. Monday to go over plans ahead of the March 8 start of jury selection. Watch here.The Minnesota Court of Appeals, meanwhile, will hear oral arguments in the prosecution's request to reinstate third-degree murder charges ahead of the trial.What you can do: Cassie Sawyer, a Twin Cities therapist who specializes in race-based trauma, has seen an influx in clients since May.She recommends leaning on community, especially "people you feel safe with and that you trust," moving your body through walking, dancing or art, and tapping into spirituality or ancestral wisdom.Sawyer's practice, Root to Crown Healing & Wellness, offers reduced rates to Black, Indigenous and people of color clients who suffer financial hardship.Go deeper: Torey's dispatch from downtown in Axios Today.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh transferred to second hospital in ambulance

    The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to another hospital by ambulance where he will undergo tests for an pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was taken from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital at 11.15am on Monday morning. Buckingham Palace said doctors would continue to treat him for an infection but would also "undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition". "The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," it said. In 2011, the Duke received treatment for a blocked coronary artery after suffering chest pains. A "minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting" was performed, which was said to have given him a new lease of life. The Duke was carefully shielded as he left the private King Edward VII hospital in Central London. Large umbrellas were used as a protective screen as he was transferred into a waiting ambulance (below).

  • Countries urge drug companies to share vaccine know-how

    In an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. The factories are all still awaiting responses.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • The Queen accepted several horses from the ruler of Dubai after he was accused of kidnapping his daughter

    Sheikh Mohammed's daughter, Princess Latifa, says she was beaten on her father's orders and imprisoned after a failed escape attempt.

  • The Senate filibuster has a racist past and present. End it so America can move forward.

    The filibuster hurts all of us, not just the Black community. Anyone who needs real change or help loses out to the Republican obsession with power.

  • European Commission raises hopes of coronavirus vaccine passports to ease travel for work and tourism

    European Union plans for a coronavirus vaccine passport could be opened up to British tourists and other non-EU holidaymakers, Brussels said on Monday.. Ursula von der Leyen said the EU-wide “Digital Green Pass” would be proposed this month and that it could be a first step towards a virus passport for travel from outside the bloc. "The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans‘ lives. The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the EU or abroad - for work or tourism,” the European Commission president said. The chief spokesman for the European Commission said the process would be done "step by step". “We work on a European solution now, this is where we start and then anything else would need to come after,” he said. "We’re of the view that in collaboration with the World Health Organisation there should be a way to scale this up globally." The UK said it was looking into the idea. “The Department for Transport will work and speak to countries across the world in terms of how they may look to introduce passports," the Prime Minister’s spokesman said in London. The Green Pass will include information such as whether the carrier has ever had coronavirus, been tested or vaccinated and is aimed at “facilitating safe free movement in the European Union.” The legislation will be put forward on March 17. Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said that work should be speeded up to save the summer season and enable safe travel from the UK. “It is important to have the tools ready to start mobility and make Europe a safe travel destination again as soon as the virus incidence data allows for this,” Ms Maroto said at a meeting of EU tourism ministers in Lisbon.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, moves hospital for heart tests

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was transferred to a different hospital in central London on Monday to have tests for a pre-existing heart condition and receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to London's private King Edward VII hospital two weeks ago for treatment for an unspecified infection that is not related to COVID-19. On Monday, Buckingham Palace said he had been moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital, which is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, for further treatment and observation.

  • The best-dressed celebrities at the 2021 Golden Globes

    At the Golden Globes, Regina King wore a metallic gown, and Angela Bassett rocked statement sleeves. Amanda Seyfried and Dan Levy had colorful looks.

  • John Rich: Vox’s critique of Dolly Parton's 'dark side’ is ‘off the rails’

    The country music artist reacts to a Vox article criticizing Dolly Parton for staying silent on politics.

  • Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunisation drive

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign as infections rise in some big states. India, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has so far vaccinated 12 million health and front-line workers since starting its immunisation programme in mid-January. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine," 70-year-old Modi said on Twitter, posting a picture of him getting the shot at a government hospital in New Delhi.

  • Trump targets disloyal Republicans, repeats election lies and hints at 2024 run

    Former President Donald Trump hinted on Sunday at a possible presidential run in 2024, attacked President Joe Biden and repeated his fraudulent claims he won the 2020 election in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Trump vowed to help Republicans try to regain majorities - lost during his presidency - in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in 2022 congressional elections and dangled himself as a possibility for president in 2024. Trump's weeks away from Washington do not appear to have dimmed his anger at Republicans who voted to impeach or convict in a failed congressional effort to hold him responsible for inciting a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Huawei daughter back in Canada court in US extradition case

    A senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies was returning to a Canadian courtroom Monday to begin a series of hearings in which her lawyers will argue her extradition to the U.S. should be halted because her rights have been violated. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

    Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner says the show's new villains were originally part of the plan for season 11

    Angela Kang tells Insider the reapers were supposed to be introduced on season 11. The pandemic changed that.

  • Here are all of the Golden Globes 2021 winners

    Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a drama while "The Crown," "The Queen's Gambit," and "Nomadland" were all big winners.

  • Minneapolis approved funding to hire social media influencers to spread information about ex cop Derek Chauvin's trial

    Minneapolis is hiring social media influencers to spread information about the trial of the cop, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd's neck.