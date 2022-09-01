China says automakers must have licences for mapping data in smart cars

·1 min read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China has said that automakers must apply for licences to collect geographic data using sensors on their intelligent vehicles, highlighting Beijing's security concerns about the growing sophistication of smart cars' mapping capabilities.

The statement, a clarification of China's surveying and mapping law, reflects regulators efforts to prevent any scenario where highly-detailed visual data collected by smart cars could fall into the hands of hostile foreign actors.

The rules, effective since publication, could further complicate the local operations of foreign companies like Tesla, which already have to seek partnerships with Chinese firms when it comes to collecting and processing such data.

Automakers and developers of autonomous driving software should either apply for mapping licences or ask a licensed company to collect, store, transform and process geographic data, according to the statement published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The official newspaper of the ministry said that the rapid development of China's intelligent and connected vehicle industry meant a "safety bottom line" had to be drawn for the "real-time high-precision coordinates, high-definition images and other data support" on which it is highly dependent.

The global market for the intelligent and connected vehicle industry is projected to reach $470 billion in 2030, Wan Gang, vice-chairman of China's national policy-making advisory body, told a conference in Beijing on Saturday.

Vehicles such as self-driving cars need to collect large amounts of geographical data in order to create high-precision maps that are essential for accurate and safe navigation.

China has so far issued mapping licences to more than 20 companies including search engine giant Baidu and Tencent-backed mapping company Navinfo.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai, Eduardo Baptista in Beijing; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia calls ageing space station "dangerous" as it plans successor

    Yuri Borisov, head of the Roscosmos agency, said mass equipment failures and ageing parts were endangering crew safety on the 24-year-old station. The ISS had been a rare area of cooperation between the United States and Russia even as diplomatic ties worsened. But since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and subjected to a barrage of Western sanctions, it has become more intent on leaving and launching its own space station sometime after 2024.

  • United Airlines, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- sources

    WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) -United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce a codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, sources told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington. The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier.

  • China Is Leading the World on Manufacturing, But the Race Isn’t Over

    America is a manufacturing powerhouse, holding commanding positions in industries ranging from paper products to pharmaceuticals. The bad news is that China’s manufacturing might continue to expand and exceed America’s in a number of key sectors like electrical equipment, chemicals and computers. Recent figures from the United Nations’ “International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics” make that conclusion unmistakable.

  • India Is New Major Player in Russian Oil Market Once Dominated by China

    (Bloomberg) -- India has pushed into a corner of the Russian oil market once dominated by China, taking a record number of shipments of a Far Eastern grade as the fallout from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine reshapes trade flows.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionPutin Brings Chi

  • Flooding in Pakistan, drought in Texas, and the Xinjiang ban are pushing cotton into crisis

    A cotton crisis is looming. Severe climate events and political tensions have disrupted each of the world’s top-five cotton-producing countries, spelling trouble for downstream businesses globally, including apparel, homewares, and even medical supplies.

  • Gas and electricity prices are soaring so high in Europe that policymakers want to artificially sever their link

    "Skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing, for different reasons, the limitations of our current electricity market design."

  • The U.S. Is Exporting Natural Gas and Importing High Prices

    What’s good for the oil and gas industry has been lousy for the U.S. economy as a whole, writes Clark Williams-Derry.

  • Amazon, facing 'unfavorable' regulatory environment, struggles to expand in India

    Amazon is lagging its chief rival Flipkart in India on several key metrics and struggling to make inroads in smaller Indian cities and towns, according to a scathing report by investment firm Sanford C. Bernstein. The American e-commerce giant’s 2021 gross merchandise value in the country, where it has deployed over $6.5 billion, stood between $18 billion to $20 billion, lagging Flipkart’s $23 billion, the analysts said in a report to clients Tuesday that was obtained by TechCrunch. India is a key overseas market for Amazon, where it competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail, which launched grocery shopping on WhatsApp this week, Walmart-owned Flipkart and social commerce startups SoftBank-backed Meesho and Tiger Global-backed DealShare.

  • Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges

    Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.

  • Making EVs without China's supply chain is hard, but not impossible – 3 supply chain experts outline a strategy

    Two electrifying moves in recent weeks have the potential to ignite electric vehicle demand in the United States. First, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, expanding federal tax rebates for EV purchases. Then California approved rules to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The Inflation Reduction Act extends the Obama-era EV tax credit of up to US$7,500. But it includes some high hurdles. Its country-of-origin rules require that EVs – and an increasing percentage of thei

  • Analysis-Full gas storage no fix for Europe's winter energy crunch

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is on track to beat targets for filling gas storage, but analysts warn the bigger factor for energy security this winter will be whether countries can slash consumption enough to ensure stored fuel lasts through the coldest months. Following a scramble for fuel over the summer after top European gas supplier Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe's gas storage is now 79.94% full, Gas Infrastructure Europe data shows, setting up countries to exceed their target to have 80% full storage by November. In a normal year that could cover Europe's winter peak in gas use.

  • Peso Crisis Imperils Coffee Supplies in Famed Cafes of Argentina

    (Bloomberg) -- An escalating currency crisis is threatening a touchstone of Buenos Aires life: coffee.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Argentina is tightening restrictions on imports to s

  • EU Power Market Not Working Thanks to Putin, Von Der Leyen Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s power price-setting system is no longer functioning properly and requires changes after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned energy into a weapon, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressurePowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morg

  • Toyota to add 350 jobs, spend an extra $2.5B on EV battery plant at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

    Toyota more than doubling its investment in planned North Carolina battery plant, due to start production in 2025, as electrification demand booms. And a second phase is still under consideration.

  • Has the Crypto-crash Really Burst the High-end Watch Bubble?

    Prices of certain models may have come tumbling down, but experts say the secondary market still has golden days ahead.

  • The US and its allies are getting close to a price cap on Russian oil - which could slash Moscow's revenues yet send crude soaring

    G7 finance ministers are set to meet Friday to thrash out the details of a plan to limit the price of Russian oil, as Moscow's exports continue to boom.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • As natural gas prices jump, shale oil firms get gassy

    Natural gas a few years ago was so unwanted that U.S. shale oil producers sold it at cost just to pump more oil. U.S. benchmark natural gas prices in late August topped $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), a level not seen since 2008, and the boom-bust cycles from North American demand appear to have been broken amid surging exports. The U.S. fuel has become key to Western Europe cutting its reliance on Russian gas.

  • The 2022 World Dongguan Entrepreneurs Convention and Semiconductor Industry Development Forum Was Held in Dongguan City

    Dongguan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - The 2022 World Dongguan Entrepreneurs Convention and Semiconductor Industry Development Forum was held in Dongguan City. Under the guidance of the Economic Daily, the forum was hosted by the Dongguan Municipal Party Committee and the Dongguan Municipal People's Government. The theme of the forum was "deeply integrating into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and building a new pattern of development." Numerous professionals and ac

  • Is Now the Time to Start Investing in Speculative Altcoins?

    In the early days of crypto, altcoin was a catch-all term to describe any crypto that wasn't Bitcoin. Subsequently, though, there has been a much-more nuanced understanding about the different types of altcoins available to investors, ranging from stablecoins to staking coins. In 2022, we've already seen the potential of altcoins to lead a market higher, irrespective of what Bitcoin might be doing.