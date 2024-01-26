China says British national sentenced to jail in 2022 for spying

A British national was sentenced to five years in jail for spying in 2022, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) has now revealed.

The defendant - named as Ian J Stones - committed the "crime of illegally obtaining intelligence for overseas actors", a Mofa spokesman said.

The spokesman added that he had appealed against the sentencing but the case was upheld last September

This was only revealed in a Mofa briefing on Friday.

An article by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) says Stones worked for China for four decades with big US firms like General Motors and Pfizer.

When asked about WSJ's report, Mofa spokesman Wang Wenbin said the court "tried the case strictly in accordance with the law" the AFP news agency said.

Wang had added that "China is a country governed by the rule of law".