China says to hold talks with Kerry in Shanghai on COP 26

  • FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Le Maire meets US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry in Paris
  • FILE PHOTO - Xie Zhenhua, China's special representative for Climate Change Affair speaks during a press conference in Beijing
1 / 2

China says to hold talks with Kerry in Shanghai on COP 26

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Le Maire meets US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry in Paris
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, will meet with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Shanghai this week and exchange views on a key United Nations climate conference, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Sino-U.S. ties had sunk to the lowest level in decades under the Trump administration. High-level talks in Alaska last month, the first since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, yielded no breakthrough.

Kerry, who Biden selected to represent the United States in international climate talks, will seek to find common ground on climate change with Xie, whom he has been acquainted with for years.

Kerry is in Shanghai at the invitation of the Chinese ministry of ecology and environment, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, when asked at a regular media briefing who proposed the face-to-face meeting.

The two will exchange views on COP 26, said Zhao.

COP 26, as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is also known, will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Kerry has been urging countries around the world to set ambitious targets for cutting their greenhouse gas emissions. The United States is set to announce its own new target for emissions cuts by 2030 in the coming week.

Biden's Earth Day summit, scheduled for April 22-23, will be a chance for the White House to reassert U.S. leadership on climate change. Biden brought the United States back into the Paris climate accord, from which Donald Trump withdrew in 2017.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Catherine Evans and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • ArcLight Hollywood Lost Supremacy Even Before the Pandemic Shut It Down for Good

    The demise of ArcLight Cinemas and its flagship Hollywood location has been met with mourning by dozens of filmmakers that had flocked to the Cinerama Dome for decades. But even before the pandemic that shuttered the premium theater chain permanently, there were already signs that the Arclight Hollywood’s reign as Los Angeles’ top theater was coming to an end. Analysts and distribution execs tell TheWrap that over the past three years, Arclight Hollywood was seeing stiffer competition from nearby cinemas in the L.A. basin, most notably the AMC Century City theater located seven miles southwest. And while the ArcLight Hollywood benefited for years with exclusive dibs on Oscar contenders along with one or two prime screens in New York City, many specialty film distributors are considering moving away from the four-screen, Los Angeles/New York platform release strategy now that the pandemic has hastened the shortening of the theatrical window. “Pacific Theaters probably saw the writing on the wall and realized there was no way for them to quickly get back to the model they relied on with ArcLight,” Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock told TheWrap. “They threw in the towel rather than try to brave what was always going to...Read original story ArcLight Hollywood Lost Supremacy Even Before the Pandemic Shut It Down for Good At TheWrap

  • Biden, Pelosi, and top lawmakers mourn the loss of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans alongside his wife and two young children

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Evans "a martyr for our democracy." Biden told Evans' family: "You're gonna make it by holding each other together."

  • Cotton watchdog removes statement on Xinjiang forced labor from its website

    Last year, an international cotton watchdog organization announced it was ceasing all operations in Xinjiang amid reports of widespread forced labor. That statement has now disappeared from the organization's website as backlash grows in China against international attempts to boycott Xinjiang cotton.The big picture: The Chinese government is pressuring foreign companies and organizations to stay silent on repression in Xinjiang, or in some cases, to even actively promote Xinjiang-made products.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a Europe-based nonprofit, has recently faced pressure to rescind its October 2020 announcement that it was enacting a policy of "responsible disengagement" and pulling out of Xinjiang. In late March, the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times ran a series of articles lambasting BCI for ceasing its Xinjiang operations.On March 26, BCI's Shanghai branch said that it had found no evidence of forced labor in the Xinjiang cotton industry.Driving the news: Major global clothing retailers including H&M and Adidas have recently faced a state-fanned consumer boycott in China over their previous statements disavowing Xinjiang cotton.Background: A growing body of evidence indicates that hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs may be working under coerced conditions in the Xinjiang cotton industry, amid a campaign of repression including mass internment and forced sterilization of Muslim minorities.The U.S. has banned imports of all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang.What they're saying: "We will not be providing input on this at the moment," BCI spokesperson Joe Woodruff told Axios in an email.When asked in a follow-up email if BCI now believed there was no forced labor in the Xinjiang cotton industry and if BCI would be resuming operations there, Woodruff did not respond.Go deeper: Global textile watchdogs struggled to raise alarms in XinjiangMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Analysis: Iran's powerful Guard faces scrutiny after attacks

    The recent sabotage at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility is just the latest setback for the country's Revolutionary Guard, though the paramilitary force is rarely publicly criticized due to its power. Its forces failed to stop both an earlier attack at Iran's Natanz facility and the assassination of a top scientist who started a military nuclear program decades earlier. Then on Sunday, the nuclear facility, of which the Guard is the chief protector, experienced a blackout that damaged some of its centrifuges.

  • India Covid-19 migrants: 'Lockdown will make us beg for food again'

    Workers are again facing loss of wages and migration as local lockdowns loom amid a surge in Covid-19.

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • John Boehner calls Trump 'a guy who's unemployed' and 'has nothing else to do but cause trouble'

    "The president abused the loyalty and the trust that voters placed in him by perpetuating this noise," Boehner said of Trump's false election claims.

  • Internet freaks out over NYPD ‘black mirror’ robot dog, but should we be worried?

    ‘Get ready for terminators soon,’ was one reaction to a Facebook post of Digidog in action

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.

  • 'Misleading' for Biden to claim Republicans aren't interested in infrastructure of future: West Virginia senator

    West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito joins 'America's Newsroom' to talk about Biden's infrastructure spending bill.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • It’s time to trade Teddy Bridgewater, for his sake and the Carolina Panthers

    The Carolina Panthers need to admit their mistake and move on by trading QB Teddy Bridgewater

  • Royal funeral offers chance for William, Harry to reconcile

    When Prince Philip’s funeral takes place on Saturday, it will be more than a focal point for national mourning. Many will also be watching for any signs of reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royal family, especially with his elder brother Prince William. It will be the first time that Harry comes face-to-face with the royal family since he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped away from royal duties last March and moved to California with their young son, Archie.

  • Myanmar's military is charging families $85 to retrieve the bodies of relatives killed by its own forces

    The country has been embroiled in unrest since a February 1 coup. At least 82 people were killed in Bago, Myanmar, on Friday alone.

  • Driver jailed for 22 years for killing 4 Australian police

    A truck driver was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Wednesday for hitting and killing four police officers on an Australian freeway. Mohinder Singh was drug-effected and sleep-deprived when his truck veered into an emergency stopping lane of Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway where three policemen and a policewoman were standing after stopping a speeding car on April 22 last year. Singh, 48, pleaded guilty in the Victoria state Supreme Court last year to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three charges of drug trafficking and one of possessing illicit drugs.

  • Biden's dog Major is reportedly getting 'additional training' to help him adjust to the White House after biting people twice

    Major, a three-year-old rescue dog, has been involved in two separate incidents in the White House during Biden's presidency.

  • Biden 'absolutely' willing to negotiate with Republicans on spending bill, Psaki says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki says President Biden is interested in bipartisanship during press briefing.

  • Joe Biden to 'withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11'

    The Biden administration plans to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks later this year, ending American involvement in its longest war. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce that he will keep thousands of forces beyond the May 1 deadline that was negotiated last year with the Taliban, but will promise to be out by September 11, according to several reports. And it was reported on Tuesday night that Britain will withdraw nearly all of its 750 troops stationed in Afghanistan after Mr Biden's announcement. British troops are heavily reliant upon US infrastructure and bases in the country. The US invaded the country shortly after the attacks on the World Trade Center buildings, marking the start of a decades-long “war on terror”. His predecessor, Donald Trump, had promised a swift drawdown but was urged by military advisers not to withdraw too quickly from the messy and intractable conflict.

  • Johnson & Johnson 'pause' adds new wrinkle in Biden's vaccination plans

    Just days after Johnson & Johnson announced that 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine had been contaminated at a Baltimore plant, federal officials recommended that states stop using that vaccine altogether, citing reports of blood clots.