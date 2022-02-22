China concerned about 'worsening' Ukraine situation, warns nationals there

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Wang Yi
    Chinese diplomat and politician
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is concerned about the "worsening" situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, repeating his call for all parties to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue.

Accelerating a crisis the West fears could spark a war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent.

Russia denies any plan to attack Ukraine, but has threatened unspecified "military-technical" action unless it receives sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that its neighbour will never join NATO.

The legitimate security concerns of any country should be respected, Wang, who is also a Chinese state councillor, told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The situation in Ukraine is worsening," Wang told Blinken. "China once again calls on all parties to exercise restraint."

On the call, Blinken underscored the need to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid Russia's

"aggression", said Ned Price, a U.S. State Department spokesperson.

Earlier on Tuesday, China's embassy in Ukraine warned its nationals there not to venture into unstable areas, but stopped short of telling them to leave, as many other nations have advised their own citizens. [L1N2UX0EH]

"The Chinese embassy in Ukraine has issued a reminder to Chinese citizens and enterprises to strengthen security precautions," said Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman.

The embassy will ensure that dietary needs of Chinese citizens in Ukraine are met in a timely way, Wang said at a regular media briefing in response to a query about when China would pull out its citizens.

China is closely following the evolving situation in Ukraine, Wang told the briefing, which drew more reporters than usual.

TAIWAN, NORTH KOREA

The United States should not include Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, in America's Indo-Pacific strategy, Wang told Blinken.

This month, the United States said it would commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific, and vowed to work with partners both in and outside the region to maintain peace and stability in the strait dividing Taiwan from China.

The attempt to include Taiwan in the strategy to contain China is sending all the "wrong signals", Wang told Blinken on the telephone call, the foreign ministry said in its statement.

Still, China is willing to manage its differences with the United States and stabilise two-way ties, Wang added.

On Monday, China said it had placed Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp under sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan, in at least the third time it has announced punishments for the U.S. firms.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said it would continue to urge the United States to keep selling the island weapons "in the face of China's military threats and intimidation".

"The U.S. provision to us of defensive weapons helps defend Taiwan's democracy and freedom, as well as ensures national security and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," spokesperson Joanne Ou told reporters on Tuesday.

Blinken and Wang also spoke on developments in North Korea.

China calls for direct dialogue between the United States and North Korea, and will, as always, seek to play a constructive role in promoting resolution of the nuclear issue on the Korean peninsula, Wang said.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Martin Quin Pollard in Beijing; Additional reporting by and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble hits over 15-month low after Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine

    The Russian rouble sunk to a more than 15-month low on Tuesday before paring losses after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent. The rouble suffered its biggest one-day drop since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, plunging on Western fears that Putin's move to recognise the two regions as independent and send in forces to "keep the peace" may presage a major war. At 0613 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 79.64, recovering slightly after sliding to 80.5825 in early trade, its weakest point since Nov. 2, 2020.

  • UK says: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already begun so Britain will impose sanctions on Russia, a senior British minister said on Tuesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired an emergency government response meeting over the Ukraine crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk after Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions and ordered the deployment of Russian forces to "keep the peace".

  • Iraq, Nigeria Say No Need for OPEC+ to Raise Oil Output Faster

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq and Nigeria said OPEC+’s strategy of gradually raising oil production is enough to balance the market and the group has no need to be more aggressive, despite crude’s surge to almost $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump

  • Ukraine-Russia tensions: Oil surges on supply fears

    Investors are concerned about the impact of sanctions on Russia, a major producer of oil and gas.

  • Russian Markets Extend Slump as Ukraine Tensions Ratchet Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian assets extended their declines on Tuesday as investors braced for fresh sanctions after President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered forces to the breakaway regions.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit A

  • U.K. Posts First Budget Surplus Since Pandemic Began

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. recorded its first fiscal surplus since the start of the pandemic, setting Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on course for an almost 18 billion-pound ($24 billion) budget windfall.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds O

  • The contorted Presidential Records Act is a bipartisan scam to hide White House mischief

    Former presidents should forfeit any right to confidentiality of their papers on the day they sign a (very lucrative) contract to write a memoir.

  • Why Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Can Create More Value Than Expected - Evaluating Key Fundamental Drivers

    What is it, that makes the company so valuable to investors? In this article, we will analyze the fundamental contributing factors to the company's performance.

  • European stocks and U.S. equity futures slide as Kremlin says U.S-Russia summit not a done deal

    Optimism returned for Monday, with U.S. futures also gaining as investors welcomed news of a potential meeting this week between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Flood of Japanese Cash Ready to Buy Treasuries After Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are off to their worst start to a year in over four decades, but a familiar set of supporters may soon ride to their rescue. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesMomentum is

  • Biden blocks U.S. investment and trade in separatist regions of Ukraine

    Biden blocks U.S. investment and trade in separatist regions of Ukraine

  • Radio host apologizes for tweets about Patrick Mahomes’ family that led to QB’s denial

    Here’s how that Patrick Mahomes rumor about banning his family from games got out.

  • As California continues to burn, finally a pushback against wildland development

    The increasing difficulty of building near the convergence of wildland and urban sprawl will force legislators to come up with creative ideas.

  • Manatee numbers in death spiral; Florida wildlife staff struggles to keep up

    Through Feb. 4, 2022, 164 manatees have died in Florida waters. Wildlife officials are struggling to recover them all.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky: 'We are not afraid of anything or anyone'

    "We are on our own land. We are not afraid of anything or anyone", says Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky after Russia ordered its troops into eastern Ukraine. Duration - 00:31

  • U.S. ambassador to U.N. warns Putin is 'testing our international system' to see 'how far he can push us'

    U.S. ambassador to U.N. warns Putin is 'testing our international system' to see 'how far he can push us'

  • Tim Scott, only Black Senate Republican, hints he could be Trump running mate

    South Carolinian tells Fox News ‘Everybody wants to be on President Trump’s bandwagon, without any question’Opposition to Trump stirs among Republicans Tim Scott speaks at a press conference on 16 February. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock The only Black Republican in the Senate, Tim Scott of South Carolina, has indicated a willingness to be Donald Trump’s running mate should the former president mount another White House campaign. Asked by Fox News if he would conside

  • China’s Demand for Metals Has Wavered as Inventories Pile-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- A pile-up of inventories suggests that China’s metals consumption remains on the back-foot after disruptions to industrial activity during the Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapTrump Holds Onto Mountains of Cash, G

  • ‘Euphoria’ Episode 7 Is the Best of the Series

    Euphoria episode 7 focuses on Lexi's school play, which features reenactments of Lexi, Cassie, Maddy, Rue, and Kat's life.

  • FAA leadership transition puts troubled Boeing programs in the spotlight

    The aviation agency's new administrator will be tasked with rebuilding confidence between the U.S. and international regulators, with potentially expensive implications for Boeing.