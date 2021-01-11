China says WHO COVID-19 origins probe team to arrive Jan. 14

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the WHO in Geneva
BEIJING (Reuters) - A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan. 14, China's national health authority said on Monday.

The team was initially aiming to enter China in early January for the investigation but their arrival was delayed due to lack of authorisation from Beijing for their entry.

The National Health Commission, which announced the date, did not offer details on the team's itinerary.

The pandemic first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

