China Says Covid Deaths Top 12,600 and More Than 1 Billion Infected

China Says Covid Deaths Top 12,600 and More Than 1 Billion Infected
18
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China said its Covid-related death toll topped more than 12,600 in the week before the Lunar New Year holiday, while a top health official suggested more than 1.1 billion people had been infected since virus controls were abruptly dismantled late last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

There were 12,658 Covid-linked deaths at hospitals between Jan. 13-19, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement dated Saturday. A week earlier, the country reported 59,938 such deaths for the period Dec. 8-Jan. 12.

The data comes after China came under fire for dramatically narrowing its definition of a Covid death and halting daily caseload reports. The World Health Organization has urged Beijing to release more detailed information on the country’s Covid situation as the virus spreads rapidly throughout China after the sudden lifting of extensive Covid Zero restrictions.

China now appears to be trying to appease those concerns by reporting on deaths that fall outside the narrowed definition, which only counts fatalities from infected people with respiratory failure. Even so, the numbers China is now revealing still present just a partial picture given they count only deaths at hospitals, ignoring those that occur at home and in aged-care facilities. The true toll could be hundreds of thousands higher given the extent of the outbreak and mortality rates in other countries.

Separately, the China CDC’s chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou, said in a Weibo post at the weekend that 80% of the population have been infected in the current outbreak. China had a population of 1.41 billion at the end of 2022, suggesting more than 1.1 billion people have contracted the virus so far.

Wu didn’t elaborate on how the figure was calculated, given the country’s vast testing apparatus — once key to maintaining Covid Zero — has been dismantled.

While travel during the Lunar New Year holiday period, currently under way, may lead to an uptick in cases in some regions, Wu said there is “very little chance” for large-scale infections or a second nationwide outbreak in the next two to three months.

Chinese officials have been eagerly pushing the view that the current Covid outbreak has peaked as they look to encourage a fast economic rebound after about three years of crippling restrictions and lockdowns. The economy grew just 3% last year, the second-slowest pace since the 1970s.

Vice Premier Liu He last week told the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that growth will rebound to pre-pandemic levels after infections passed their peak. Outgoing Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who once was synonymous with the country’s hardline pandemic approach, last week said infections have fallen to a “relatively low” level.

Concern Over Rural Spread

Still, there are signs the ruling Communist Party are concerned about the virus spreading into parts of the country less resourced than the major cities when it comes to hospitals and medical supplies.

President Xi Jinping singled out Covid’s rural spread in a nationwide video address before the New Year holiday, saying he’s especially concerned about efforts to battle the virus in the countryside. Experts are worried Covid could ravage vulnerable people in villages that have sparse health care infrastructure, with the reopening wave already leading to overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums in the major cities.

There are only 1.62 doctors and nurses combined for every 1,000 people in rural China, compared to rates of 2.9 and 3.3 nationally. Access to intensive care with experienced doctors and equipment like ventilators to help gravely ill patients survive is often miles away.

Expectations the holiday — which typically falls in winter and sees millions of people travel home to their villages and towns — will supercharge spread saw predicative health analytics firm Airfinity Ltd. raised its estimate for Chinese Covid deaths to 36,000 a day, an increase of 11,000 every 24 hours from a previous forecast, after taking into account travel during holiday.

Read more: China’s Covid Deaths Expected to Hit 36,000 a Day During Holiday

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fireworks, flowers in Wuhan for Lunar New Year but grief lingers

    Three years after a once-mysterious virus plunged the Chinese city of Wuhan into a terrifying lockdown, residents are celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit with fireworks, flowers and offerings to the loved ones they have lost to Covid-19.- 'I love Wuhan' - On Saturday, a few hours before the arrival of the New Year, the city was seemingly back to normal and gearing up for the festival that is the most important family gathering of the year.

  • COVID-19 wave didn't grow as expected, appears to be receding in Ventura County

    Community levels of COVID-19 in Ventura County have dropped from “medium” to “low” in a weekly federal assessment.

  • Lunar New Year celebrated in Davis

    Lunar New Year celebrated in Davis

  • Tucker Carlson on Chinese government co-parenting children

    Tucker Carlson on Chinese government co-parenting children

  • CDC reports significant changes in COVID-19 levels in Boise area. What they mean to you

    “Your risks really go up with reinfections. It’s almost like Russian roulette,” said Dr. David Pate, former CEO of the St. Luke’s Health System in Boise.

  • Umerov refuted the data about Russian offensive from three sides in February

    A new Russian assault on Ukraine in February isn't likely, Head of State Property Fund of Ukraine, who participated in peace talks after Feb. 24, 2022, Rustem Umerov, said on Facebook on Jan. 21.

  • Japan wins World Pastry Cup

    Japan scored their third win Saturday in the World Pastry Cup, seeing off France and Italy at Sirha, the plum event for catering and hotel professionals.Feted French pastry chef and chocolatier Pierre Herme saluted the winning entrants for their "attention to detail, perseverance, commitment" in producing a dessert on the theme of wind and lightness at Chassieu, outside Lyon in eastern France.

  • Lunar New Year celebrations happening in Chicago

    Sunday is the Lunar New Year for people in China and all around the world.

  • Lunar New Year 2023 launches the Year of the Rabbit

    Lunar New Year 2023 is celebrated this year on Sunday (Jan. 22) as the new lunar cycle turns over into the Year of the Rabbit, according to the Chinese zodiac.

  • Oil prices fall but remain buoyed by China outlook

    Oil prices drifted lower in early trade on Monday, thinned by the Lunar New Year holiday in east Asia, but held on to most of last week's gains on the prospect of an economic recovery in top oil importer China this year. Brent crude futures retreated by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.17 at 0031 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 40 cents, also down 0.5%, to $81.24 a barrel. Data shows a solid pick-up in travel in China after COVID-19 curbs were eased, ANZ commodity analysts said in a note, pointing to a 22% jump in road traffic congestion so far this month from a year earlier in the country's 15 key cities.

  • Clarence Hill: The Dallas Cowboys wanted rematch vs. 49ers. What must they do to win?

    There is an old adage: Be careful what you ask for because you just might got it.

  • Microsoft will shut down AltspaceVR on March 10th

    Microsoft announced this week it would shut down AltspaceVR, the social virtual reality platform it acquired in 2017, to focus its Mesh mixed reality tech.

  • Pedri helps Barca squeeze win from drab Getafe clash

    Pedri Gonzalez's goal made the difference for Barcelona in a 1-0 win over Getafe on Sunday, moving them provisionally six points clear at the top of La Liga.The Catalans have kept 13 clean sheets in 17 La Liga matches, conceding just six goals in the top flight.

  • Latest on Jets coaching staff: Team requests permission to interview Bills QB coach Joe Brady

    Here's the latest on the Jets' coaching staff heading into the 2023 season...

  • Chinese New Year brings new COVID-19 fears in rural areas as millions travel home for holiday

    China celebrates the Lunar New Year on Saturday, and as people travel home to celebrate the holiday, experts are bracing themselves for a COVID-19 outbreak in rural areas.

  • Treasury's Yellen breaks ground on rural electrification project in Senegal

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday helped kick off a new rural electrification project in Senegal that will bring reliable power to 350,000 people, while supporting some 500 jobs in 14 U.S. states. Yellen traveled to the site of the project, led by Illinois-based engineering firm Weldy Lamont, as part of a three-country trip to Africa that aims to expand U.S.-African ties and address challenges such as climate change, food security and debt. The new project received technical assistance from the U.S. Power Africa initiative, capacity building through the U.S. Agency for Trade and Development, and a $102.5 million loan guarantee from the Export-Import Bank, Yellen said.

  • U.S. wants to see quicker progress on World Bank reforms- Yellen

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the United States wanted to see quicker progress on the World Bank's plans for expanding its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises. The World Bank's "evolution roadmap", reported by Reuters earlier this month, calls for the bank to negotiate with shareholders ahead of April meetings on proposals that include a capital increase and new lending tools. It calls for World Bank management to develop specific proposals to change its mission, operating model and financial capacity that could be approved by the joint World Bank and International Monetary Fund Development Committee in October.

  • Bali welcomes back 1st flight from China as COVID rules ease

    A direct flight from China landed in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for the first time in nearly three years on Sunday after the route was suspended due to the pandemic. At least 210 people were on board the chartered plane operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air from Shenzhen in China's southern Guangdong province.

  • Medvedev calls war with Ukraine "new Patriotic War"

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has said that Russia's war against Ukraine is a "new Patriotic War" for Russians [a Patriotic War is how Russians call their wars against occupying forces - ed.

  • Pentagon’s Lloyd Austin and fellow defense chiefs fail to achieve breakthrough on German tank deliveries to Ukraine

    A dispute over sending the tanks from Western allies to help Ukraine against Russia's invasion played out both in public and private on Friday, as more than 50 defense leaders meeting in Germany failed to hammer out an agreement — stalled by Berlin's hesitation.