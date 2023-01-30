China says COVID situation at 'low level' after holiday

FILE PHOTO: A person wearing a protective suit sits in Beijing Railway Station as passengers wait to board a train to travel for Spring Festival ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year festivities in Beijing
2
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the country was at a "low level", and that fever clinic visits due to the coronavirus during the Lunar New Year dropped about 40% from before the week-long holiday

"The overall epidemic situation in the country has entered a low level, and the epidemic situation in various places has maintained a steady downward trend," National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng told a media briefing on Monday .

Travel domestically as well as in and out of China during the holiday period rose sharply as millions boarded planes, trains, buses and highways after Beijing abruptly dismantled an almost three-year zero-COVID policy in early December.

Passenger trips during the annual travel rush period reached 892 million between Jan. 7 and Jan. 29, up 56% from 2022, a transport ministry official told reporters, but down 46.9% from the same period in 2019.

China's sudden relaxation of COVID restrictions was followed by a wave of infections across its 1.4 billion population. A prominent government scientist said on Jan. 21 that 80% of people had already been infected - making remote the possibility of a big rebound in cases in the coming months.

Some experts had warned that Lunar New Year travel, known before the pandemic as the world's largest migration of people, would trigger a wave of infections in rural areas less equipped to deal with them.

Last week, however, the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there was no significant rebound in cases during the holiday, the number of severe COVID cases and deaths had dropped, and no new mutant strains had been identified.

The CDC also said last week critically ill COVID cases in China fell 72% from a peak early this month while daily deaths among COVID patients in hospitals dropped 79% from their peak.

Some global experts have said China's reported data on COVID-related deaths may vastly undercount the actual total because it excludes those who die at home, while some doctors have said they were discouraged from citing COVID as a cause of death.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Bernard Orr; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia Giuffre won’t ‘remain silent’ over Prince Andrew case, says lawyer Lisa Bloom

    Settlement clause barring Giuffre from speaking out expires in February

  • Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing 3 and wounding 14 civilians

    Three people were killed and 14 more received injuries as a result of an attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of Saturday, 28 January. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook Details: Kyrylenko has reported that the attack happened on the morning of Saturday.

  • Zelensky: Ukraine needs ATACMS missiles to stop ‘Russian terror'.

    President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Jan. 28 that Ukraine needs longer-range missiles, including MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), to stop "Russian terror.

  • These bills seek to protect the environment and Hoosiers' health. They die every year.

    Bills to protect the environment and Indiana citizens keep popping up year after year. And over and over again, the bills have died.

  • Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank

    Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The killing marks the latest bloodshed in spiraling violence that comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

  • Philippines to offer value-added tax refund to foreign tourists by 2024

    Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has approved a value-added tax refund programme for foreign tourists by 2024 to attract more visitors, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Sunday. The government collects a 12% VAT on goods consumed within the Southeast Asian country. The plan is to allow foreigners to get a VAT refund on items they are taking out of the Philippines, similar to what many other countries offer.

  • Spanish police seize cocaine worth $114 million from cattle ship

    Spanish police seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of 105 million euros ($114 million) after raiding a cattle ship off the Canary Islands earlier this week, a statement said on Saturday. The ship had stopped at ports in about a dozen countries before Tuesday's raid, and police said drug smugglers had started using livestock ships because it was more difficult for police to trace their illicit cargo. "International organisations are reinventing themselves to transport drugs from Latin America to Europe, using livestock to make the control and localisation more difficult," the Spanish police statement said.

  • Biology: New immune-evading COVID variants could fuel surge

    New Omnicron strain XBB.1.5 shows COVID virus is still evolving. Understanding why virus has changed, and what it means for the future can be helpful.

  • Barclays turns bullish on European banks, downgrades utilities

    Analysts at the British investment bank, led by Emmanuel Cau, upgraded the European banking sector to "overweight" from "market weight" and downgraded the utilities sector to "underweight". "Given the move in rates thus far, banks are enjoying positive earnings momentum," Barclays said. The brokerage added that moves were part of its shift to cyclical exposure for European equities from a prior defensive position as it sees better macro conditions and the energy crisis slowing down this year.

  • 11 Great Monster Movies And TV Shows On Netflix

    From King Kong to Stranger Things, there are plenty of shows and movies that have monsters galore.

  • India rocks to Asia's first Lollapalooza festival

    One of the world's longest-running festivals kicked off in Mumbai Saturday for the Indian financial hub's biggest music extravaganza since the end of the pandemic. "It's almost like signifying the end to the dark days."

  • Tesla 'Spontaneously' Catches Fire on California Highway

    Sacramento firefighters said a Tesla Model S was engulfed in flames on a highway on Saturday, January 28, after its “battery compartment spontaneously caught fire”.The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the fire on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova. Crews used jacks to access the underside and “extinguish and cool the battery,” they said, adding “thousands of gallons were used in extinguishment.”No injuries were reported, the fire service said. Credit: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District via Storyful

  • Zelenskyy commemorates Heroes of Kruty from earlier struggle for Ukrainian independence

    Top Ukrainian officials gathered on Heroes of Kruty Remembrance Day, Jan. 29, at a memorial site in Kyiv to honor the memory of those who died in the struggle for independent Ukraine during the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917-1921.

  • Exclusive-India's LIC reviews Adani response to short seller's allegation

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -State-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest insurer, is reviewing Adani Group's response to scathing criticism by a U.S. short-seller and will hold talks with the group's management within days. LIC has invested more than $4 billion in the group, which has lost about $66 billion since Hindenburg Research flagged concerns early last week about the business house's debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani, founded by Asia's richest person, Gautam Adani, says it complies with all local laws and has made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

  • The Biden administration could exclude North Africans and Middle Easterners as 'white' in the 2030 Census. New categories will prevent undercounting of MENA people, advocates say.

    The proposal also includes the removal of the term "Negro" to describe Black people and "Far East" to describe people of East Asian descent.

  • Michael B. Jordan Broke His Silence on ‘Public Breakup’ From Lori Harvey

    And his preferred dating app…

  • The Fed’s Interest-Rate Hikes Seem to Be Working. Here’s How You Can Tell.

    The Federal Reserve’s measure of monetary reserves in the economy went negative for the first time since data were compiled. But while that suggests some slowing in the economy, it’s more complicated than that.

  • Digital Addiction Expert Explains How Excessive Screen Time Can Negatively Impact Brain Development In Kids

    Brittney says she and her family’s lives have been turned “upside down” ever since her teenage daughter became addicted to social media on her phone two years ago. She claims that whenever she has tried to limit her daughter’s phone use, the now 17-year-old’s behavior has escalated to include physical altercations, dropping out of school, making false allegations to child protective services, and running away from home to live in a tent. “This is classic addiction 101,” says Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, who is widely considered the foremost expert on digital addiction. “I don’t care if it’s a substance or if it’s a behavior or if it’s a digital platform; addiction is typified by this type of behavior where it’s destroying her life.” Watch the video above to hear Dr. Kardaras explain how excessive screen time can negatively impact the development of a child's brain in ways that mirror substance addiction. This episode of Dr. Phil, “Growing up Digital: Are Your Kids Addicted?” airs Monday. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: Mom Says Teen Daughter’s Addiction To Social Media Has Turned Their Lives ‘Upside Down’ TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Life in crisis?

  • The trade deadline rapidly approaches

    Week 16 is the final full week of games before the trade deadline, which could impact how some teams use their players. (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Goldman Sachs restructures Russian asset holdings -RBC, citing sources

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has restructured its assets in Russia, the RBC daily reported on Monday, citing two investment market sources, a move that could take the U.S. bank closer to a full exit from the country. U.S. banks have cut exposure to Russia since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year, but foreign lenders require special permission from President Vladimir Putin to sell stakes. Goldman Sachs, which in March said it was winding down its business in Russia, in November said it had reduced its credit exposure to Russia by 9% to $205 million in the third quarter.