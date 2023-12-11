China says ‘enough is enough’ as UN officials see devastation of Gaza first-hand

Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border. The UN Secretary General has warned of the global threat to peace and security posed by the ongoing conflict - AP/Ohad Zwienberg

China’s ambassador to the UN said “enough is enough” as he joined a Security Council visit to the besieged Gaza Strip.

It came after the United States vetoed a proposed Security Council demand for an immediate ceasefire as Israeli tanks and troops press an invasion that has displaced most of Gaza’s population and killed more than 18,000 people.

A dozen UN Security Council envoys attended the trip organised by the United Arab Emirates to visit Rafah, just days after Antonio Guterres, its secretary general, warned that thousands of people in the besieged Palestinian enclave were “simply starving”.

A majority of UN member states support an immediate and lasting ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, as dire conditions worsen for its 2.3 million residents.

After flying to the town of Al-Arish, they were briefed by the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) on conditions in Gaza before heading towards Rafah, 30 miles away.

Zhang Jun, China’s representative to the United Nations, asked by reporters if he had a message to countries that opposed a ceasefire in Gaza, said simply: “Enough is enough.”

That view was backed up by Jose De La Gasca, Ecuador’s UN representative, who said after the UNRWA briefing: “The reality is even worse than what words can speak. We need to see...we will witness what is happening and what can we do in order to address the situation.”

Palestinians use a donkey-pulled cart to flee Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip further south toward Rafah - AFP/Said Khatib

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and from land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for the October 7 attack by Hamas that Israel says killed 1,200 people and saw 240 people taken hostage. Gaza health authorities say about 18,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks, with 49,500 injured.

The vast majority of the Palestinian enclave’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini described an “implosion of civil order” where Gazans who have not eaten for days looted aid distribution centres and stopped trucks on roads as they tried to secure supplies for their families.

“There is not enough assistance,” Mr Lazzarini said. “Hunger is prevailing in Gaza...most of the people are just sleeping on the concrete.”

Limited humanitarian aid and fuel deliveries have crossed into Gaza via the Rafah crossing, but aid officials say it comes nowhere near to satisfying the most basic needs of Gazans.

The 15-member Security Council is negotiating a UAE-drafted resolution that demands warring parties “allow the use of all land, sea and air routes to and throughout” Gaza for aid.

It would also establish a UN-run aid monitoring mechanism in Gaza. It was not clear when the draft resolution could be put to a vote.

Mr Guterres last week formally warned the Security Council of the global threat to peace and security posed by the conflict. He told it that half of Gazans in the north of the territory and at least a third of those displaced in the south were “simply starving” and later criticised it for having “failed” to help bring about a humanitarian ceasefire.

Gaza health authorities say about 18,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks, with 49,500 injured - Avalon /Saher Algorra

The UN General Assembly will meet on Gaza on Tuesday at the request of Arab and Muslim states. The 193-member body is likely to vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, diplomats said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that 100 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entered Gaza from Egypt on Sunday, the same number as the previous day. It noted that was “well below” the daily average of 500 truckloads, including fuel, that entered every working day before October 7.

A UNICEF employee, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said the logistics centre near Al-Arish was storing items Israel had banned from being sent into Gaza, including solar panels and an ultrasound machine. The employee said they were banned because they were electrical and contained metal.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.