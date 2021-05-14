China says its first Mars landing - of both a lander and a rover - is happening as early as Saturday

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
Mars photographed by china tianwen-1 orbiter
The surface of Mars, as photographed by the Tianwen-1 spacecraft circling the planet. CNSA via AP

  • China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft could land on Mars as early as Saturday.

  • The country's space agency said the expected landing time is between May 15 and May 19 local time.

  • This is China's first attempt at a Mars landing.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

China said that its Tianwen-1 spacecraft could land on Mars as early as Saturday.

China's National Space Administration said on Friday said the spacecraft is expected to land on Mars between early May 15 and May 19 Beijing time, which is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Time.

This is China's first attempt at a Mars landing.

As Insider's Morgan McFall-Johnson reported, it would be the first mission to send a spacecraft to Mars, drop a landing platform onto its surface, and deploy a rover all in one expedition.

The Tianwen-1 first launched in July 2020.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • China Mars rover to land between Saturday and Wednesday

    China says its Mars probe and accompanying rover are expected to land on the red planet sometime between Saturday and Wednesday Beijing time. The China National Space Administration said in a brief notice that the Tianwen-1 probe has collected a large amount of scientific data since entering Mars orbit on Feb. 10 and the window for setting down on an icy area of the planet known as Utopia Planitia was determined by “current flying conditions.” The mission is the first attempt at a soft landing on Mars by a Chinese spacecraft.

  • China becomes only second nation in history to land a rover on Mars

    The landing is a major milestone for China's space agency, which has advanced rapidly in just a few decades.

  • Israeli ground troops join the fight near Gaza, raising threat of war

    Israeli ground troops have joined the fight near the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday night. Driving the news: While tanks and artillery were deployed for the first time on Thursday, the IDF says no ground troops have crossed into Gaza. Israel has called up 9,000 reservists and massed at least three brigades on the frontier with Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The last ground war between Israel and Hamas took place in 2014.The big picture: The current escalation began on Monday in Jerusalem, where Palestinians were protesting the planned evictions of six Palestinian families in favor of Jewish settlers, and Israeli nationalists were planning an annual march to celebrate the reunification of the city under Israeli control.With the city braced for violence, Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, and violently dispersed Palestinian protesters, some of whom were throwing stones.As images from al-Aqsa spread around the region, Hamas warned that they would attack Israel if Israeli police didn’t leave the compound, one of the holiest sites for both Muslims and Jews.An air war has followed, with Hamas firing thousands of rockets from Gaza and Israel conducting airstrikes, which the Gaza Health Ministry says have killed at least 109 Palestinians, including 28 children. Several high-rise buildings have been toppled, and the Israeli military says it has killed several Hamas commanders.One Israeli soldier and six others, including one child in Israel have been killed by Hamas attacks, which have targeted Israel's largest cities. Most of the rockets fired from Gaza have been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system.International actors including the UN, U.S. and Egypt have been attempting to prevent further escalation, though the Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself and has not publicly called for a ceasefire.Meanwhile, in the streets of Israeli cities with Jewish and Arab residents, horrific scenes of mob violence have unfolded over the past three nights, with both Arab and Jewish individuals and businesses targeted.It’s the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000, Axios’ Barak Ravid reports.Thursday's escalation comes on the Eid al-Fitr holiday, normally a joyous day on which Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan.Go deeper: Israel's "change bloc" collapses, leaving Netanyahu in chargeEditor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the IDF confirmed no ground troops have entered Gaza. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • China lands its Zhurong rover on Mars

    The six-wheeled robot has made the hazardous descent to the surface of the Red Planet, China announces.

  • China lands on Mars in latest advance for its space program

    China landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time on Saturday in the latest advance for its space program, state media said. It will join an American rover that arrived at the red planet in February. China’s first Mars landing follows its launch last month of the main section of what will be a permanent space station and a mission that brought back rocks from the moon late last year.

  • China plans to attempt an ambitious Mars landing as early as Friday, dropping both a lander and a rover to the red planet

    China's Tianwen-1 mission could be the first to deploy an orbiter, lander, and rover all at once. But only half of Mars landings have succeeded.

  • China completes historic Mars spacecraft landing

    BEIJING (Reuters) -An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft successfully landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported, making China the second space-faring nation after the United States to land on the Red Planet. The Tianwen-1 spacecraft landed on a site on a vast plain known as Utopia Planitia, "leaving a Chinese footprint on Mars for the first time," Xinhua said. The landing module separated from the orbiter three hours later and entered the Martian atmosphere, the official China Space News said.

  • Bus rider attacked driver because of hatred of Hispanics, police say

    METRO police said the 29-year-old is also accused of assaulting one of their officers and a county jail officer, both of whom are also Hispanic.

  • 'Bachelor' star's preppy-chic tennis skirt is a must-have for summer sports

    Game, set, buy the matching set.

  • NASA finally let Perseverance stretch its arms and do some work

    NASA fancy new Perseverance rover has been sitting on Mars since late February. It landed perfectly and everything has been going well in the months since then, but it's had a lot to do before it could begin conducting serious science. Top of the list was the deployment of the Mars helicopter Ingenuity, and while the rover has been allowed to roam the area where Ingenuity was performing its flight tests, it couldn't stray too far because it had to be close enough to record video of the flights from the ground. Now that Ingenuity has demonstrated much of what it can do and has flown to a new area where Perseverance will eventually head, the rover has a bit of time to put its high-tech instruments to good use. In a new blog post, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory reveals that Perseverance recently used some of its tools, including a high-resolution camera and laser zapper, to begin studying the rocks that sit beneath its wheels. NASA picked the landing location of Perseverance for a reason. The location, which is inside of a massive impact site called the Jezero Crater, is believed to have once been a lake. If the theories that Mars once had an abundance of water on its surface are true, the Jezero Crater would have collected a lot of that water and perhaps even served as a home to aquatic life. By studying the rocks on the surface of the crater, scientists can get a better idea of where they came from, and whether they were created by sediment that settled and hardened over time. As NASA explains, there are two possibilities for the rocks, and scientists are eager to classify them: One important question scientists want to answer: whether these rocks are sedimentary (like sandstone) or igneous (formed by volcanic activity). Each type of rock tells a different kind of story. Some sedimentary rocks – formed in the presence of water from rock and mineral fragments like sand, silt, and clay – are better suited to preserving biosignatures, or signs of past life. Igneous rocks, on the other hand, are more precise geological clocks that allow scientists to create an accurate timeline of how an area formed. Sedimentary rocks would be great for searching for signs of ancient life. On Earth, sandstone can hold all manner of clues about long-extinct species, and the same could be true on Mars. If the rocks were formed by volcanic activity, they aren't likely to serve as a time capsule of ancient life, but would still be useful in other ways. As the mission progresses, Perseverance will observe and test many different rocks in locations all over the Jezero Crater. Even if the first rocks return results suggesting they were created from flowing lava, other locations in the crater could still be covered in sedimentary rock.

  • Drop everything: MacBook Pro laptops are on sale at Amazon, today only

    Ready to give your old laptop the boot? Save big today on a fully loaded refurbished MacBook Pro.

  • Thai PM tells UN envoy he won't push back Myanmar refugees

    Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha promised a United Nations special envoy on Friday that he will not force back people fleeing violence in neighboring Myanmar, where the military ousted a democratically elected government in February. U.N. Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told Prayuth in a meeting in Bangkok that she hopes Thailand will help find ways to work with Myanmar’s military to ease the crisis, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. People across Myanmar have participated in massive protests against the military coup.

  • Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on All of Your Favorite Apple Products

    Including AirPods Pro with over $50 in savings.

  • Exclusive: U.S. senators close to announcing $52 billion chips funding deal - sources

    A group of U.S. senators are close to unveiling a $52-billion proposal Friday that would significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years sources briefed on the matter said. Senators Mark Kelly, John Cornyn, Mark Warner and Tom Cotton have been negotiating a compromise measure to address the issue in the face of rising Chinese semiconductor production and shortages impacting automakers and other U.S. industries. A spokesman for Cornyn said the senator has "not signed on to a semiconductor amendment."

  • Kim and Khloe Kardashian Uncover Who's Behind Nori’s Black Book

    On ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian do some detective work and find out who is behind the infamous Instagram handle @NorisBlackBook, a parody account of Kim’s daughter, North West, with over a million followers.

  • NC Gov. Cooper expected to address CDC mask guidance. How to watch today’s briefing.

    Will North Carolina follow the new CDC guidance for masks and vaccinated people?

  • Woman sets herself on fire and Hummer explodes as drivers hoard gas amid Colonial Pipeline fallout

    South Carolina driver ‘completely flips’ car carrying extra fuel, causing vehicle to burst into flames and forcing officer to push burning woman to ground to extinguish flames

  • GOP congressman let his son live in Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit alleges

    Rep Doug Lamborn ‘gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the US Capitol,’ the lawsuit alleges

  • Man arrested for riding in back seat of driverless Tesla gets out of jail, buys another Tesla, and does it again

    ‘I have unlimited money to blow on Teslas. If you take my Tesla away, I will get another Tesla’

  • Woman says $26m winning lottery ticket was destroyed in the wash

    California’s public schools will now be given all of the unclaimed cash prize