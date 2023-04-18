China says G7 communique grossly interfered with China's affairs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said a communique by the G7 meeting grossly interfered in its internal affairs, and maliciously smeared and discredited the country, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks when responding to a question about statements made by the G7 foreign ministers in a communique.

Wang said "it was full of arrogance, prejudice against China and we have made a strong demarche to the host Japan."

