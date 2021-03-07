China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' restrictions on cooperation

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday that Beijing is willing to communicate with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and hopes Washington will remove all "unreasonable" restrictions on cooperation as soon as possible.

Last week U.S. President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the Asian country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century.

Questioned about recent U.S.-China frictions over Taiwan, Xinjiang and the South China Sea during his annual news conference, Wang said that Beijing "will never accept baseless accusations and smears", and said the United States had used democracy and human rights as a basis for arbitrarily interfering with other countries' affairs.

"The U.S. should realise this as soon as possible, otherwise the world will continue to experience instability," he said.

Wang added that differences between China and the United States must be managed carefully and that the two sides must advocate healthy competition not zero-sum finger-pointing.

The United States and China are at odds over influence in the Indo-Pacific region, Beijing's economic practices, Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights in China's Xinjiang region.

The Biden administration has indicated it will broadly continue a tough approach to China taken by former President Donald Trump, but do so in coordination will allies.

During Trump's administration, the United States levied a series of sanctions against China and its officials over Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Beijing's economic policies, which have not been lifted under the new administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he agrees with his predecessor Mike Pompeo's determination that genocide against Muslims is underway in Xinjiang.

Activists and U.N. experts say 1 million Muslim Uighurs are held in Chinese camps. China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

During Wang's Sunday news conference, the diplomat also spoke broadly on accusations over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, saying that some Western politicians chose to believe lies about the region.

Biden wants to signal a break with Trump's "America First" approach by re-engaging with allies and focussing on multilateral diplomacy, while also recognising the world has changed since he served in the Obama administration that preceded Trump.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Dinner table' politics: Why Joe Biden ditched bipartisan dealmaking to pass his COVID-19 relief bill

    Biden's decision to go it alone on his COVID-19 relief plan could sink any specter of bipartisanship as he moves on to the next big-ticket item in his first 100 days.

  • Driven By Stem, a Vertically Integrated, Farm-to-Home™, DaaS Platform Upticking the Future of the Cannabis Industry in 2021

    Driven By Stem was a sponsor at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on February 25-26, 2021. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only. With cannabis industry sales projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%, reaching more than $41 billion by 2025 (from $13.2 billion in 2019), 2021 is proceeding at a steady pace with multiple mergers-and-acquisitions (M&As) underway. Many deals have caught the industry's attention in the past few months with companies like Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) acquiring GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH); Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) acquiring Origin House; Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) and Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRHF) on a path to merge; and Indus Holding Inc. (OTCQX: INDXF) acquiring Lowell Herb Co. The time has not been better for the industry. As more states legalize cannabis and the dream to be federally legal moves closer, more M&As will likely keep getting headline attention during 2021. One great example of industry expansion and innovation is cannabis and hemp company Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM). Stem recently completed the acquisition of e-commerce and DaaS (delivery-as-a-service) provider Driven Deliveries, Inc. (formerly OTCQB: DRVD), giving birth to Driven By Stem. Without a doubt, this is only one of the many great things ahead for the company this year. Why Is This M&A Special? Vertical integration is known as owning all production stages of a business without involving a third party. The cannabis chain starts with seeds for great genetics, cultivation and processing, and wholesale/retail operations with branded finished goods sold directly to end-users. This business model allows cannabis operators to have better oversight and control of the seed-to-sale process including superior quality and compliance with the current state-by-state regulatory environment, a prerequisite for the leaders of the space that want accretive margins. However, as social distancing and the current pandemic took over last year and accelerated the need for virtuality, an additional layer to the vertical model became necessary as consumers required more than just relying on going to retail cannabis dispensaries (stores), and demanded home delivery as in other consumer goods sectors. Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven By Stem, is known for its proprietary capabilities in sustainable cultivation, processing, extraction, and R&D with a family of cannabis brands in all segments from flower to edibles and extracts, as well as wholesale and retail distribution operations aligned with state-by-state regulations. Stem Holdings' CEO Adam Berk, a pioneer in home meal delivery who started Osmio, quickly recognized the trend toward cannabis home delivery and acquired Driven Deliveries. Driven Deliveries is a proprietary cannabis DaaS platform servicing California, the single largest cannabis market, reaching 92% of the state population with its Budee and Ganjarunner services. This created, as Berk describes, "the first multistate, vertically integrated, Farm-to-Home™ (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company, featuring a proprietary DaaS marketplace platform that can rapidly be expanded into new markets." Driven By Stem will integrate this platform into its existing markets beginning in Oregon, and expand in its own trading areas as well as through strategic partnerships. "Driven By Stem will accelerate growth with great brands and products, disruptive innovation, streamlined supply chain and infrastructure, and a DaaS platform for home delivery, the fastest-growing trend in cannabis to build shareholder value with excellence in execution as a unique cannabis and technology company," stated Berk. "Customer loyalty driven by superior CX/UX will be pivotal to our growth." Stem Holdings Third Quarter 2020 Results Prior to the acquisition of Driven Deliveries, 2020 was an excellent year for Stem Holdings. During CY20/Q3, it reported gross revenues of $6.7 million, a 960% revenue spike over the prior year, and its first positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million from ongoing operations. Additionally, its gross margin for the quarter rose to $1.77 million compared to $0.36 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 as it reduced SG&A by 27%. In the same period, Driven achieved record gross revenues of $7.2 million, a 393% increase YOY. Operational and financial synergies will continue to drive performance post-consolidation beginning in CY21/Q1. Corporate Highlights The company's combined operations are expected to generate gross revenues of $75 million and a combined gross profit of $30M in CY21. The management team has extensive experience and a strong track record for delivering results. The company's strong balance sheet reflects real estate assets of over 1.8MM sq. ft. Market cap of $149 million as of 3/3/21, trading a significant discount to the sector. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Industry Pioneer KushCo Raises Million In a Direct Stock OfferingItem 9 Labs and Why Franchising is the Growth Vehicle to Propel the Cannabis Industry© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China's top diplomat says Hong Kong needs electoral reform for 'brighter future'

    The Chinese government's top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi on Sunday said the electoral system in Hong Kong must be improved for long-term stability, saying reform would bring about a "brighter future" for the city. China imposed a tough national security law on the former British colony last year, saying it was needed following months of sometimes violent anti-government protests. Speaking at his annual news conference, Wang said there was no democracy in Hong Kong during colonial times, and that China has confidence electoral reforms will be beneficial.

  • Trump set to return to NYC for first visit since leaving office

    The NYPD will be providing additional security around Trump Tower, where police presence has significantly scaled back over the past month.

  • Denver Mayor Michael Hancock signals break from politics

    Denver Mayor Michael Hancock appears headed for the political exit once his third term ends in 2023 to "go enjoy family and life for a while and earn a decent living," he told Axios.Between the lines: The mayor's salary is $179, 842 this year.Yes, but: A congressional bid isn't out of the question, he told us, nor is a role in President Biden's administration.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I would never say never to any of that," Hancock said. Of note: The Denver Institute of Equity and Reconciliation won't be his landing pad post-mayorship. Hancock announced last summer he was establishing the think tank to become a "national leader" in addressing systemic racism. "I'm sure I'll be involved in some way or the other, but no, that's not where I plan to go," he told us. What to watch: Denver's 2023 mayoral race is a wide-open contest.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Myanmar protests strong in Mandalay after raids

    The biggest protest was in Myanmar's second city of Mandalay, local media said. Protests were also held in Yangon, in Kale near the Indian border, and in Dawei, a coastal city in the south. There were no reports of violence.The Southeast Asian country has been plunged into turmoil since the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1. Daily demonstrations and strikes have choked business and paralysed administration and the United Nations says security forces have killed more than 50 people.Into the early hours of Sunday, residents said soldiers and police moved into several districts of Yangon, firing shots. They arrested at least three in Kyauktada Township, residents there said. They did not know the reason for the arrests.

  • Dalai Lama Receives COVID Vaccine, Calls on Others to Get the Injection

    The Tibetan spiritual leader received a shot Covishield on Saturday, marking his first public outing since the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

  • S Korea, US scale back drills over virus, N Korea diplomacy

    The South Korean and U.S. militaries are scaling back their annual exercises this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support diplomacy focusing on North Korea’s nuclear program, officials said Sunday. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the allies decided to start the nine-day drills on Monday after reviewing factors like the status of the pandemic and diplomatic efforts to achieve denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula. It said the drills are defensive in nature and are mostly tabletop exercises and simulations that won’t involve field training.

  • The New York attorney general holding Trump and Cuomo accountable

    Letitia James has been making big legal waves, from investigating the Trumps to Cuomo’s nursing home scandal, generating a torrent of national attention Letitia James in New York City on 19 November 2019. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters The two men were born a decade apart in Queens, New York, one the heir to a real estate fortune and the other to a political dynasty. Donald Trump went on to be president, and Andrew Cuomo became governor, like his father. Over the course of their long and controversial careers, both men have seemed untouchable. But thanks to the recent work of one lifelong public servant, who was born into a big family in Brooklyn without legacy money or power, each man is suddenly facing a moment of unaccustomed accountability. The state attorney general, Letitia James, the first woman of color ever to hold statewide elected office in New York, blasted a hole in the fable of Cuomo’s pandemic leadership with a report in January showing the state was under-reporting deaths in nursing homes by as much as half. A quick succession of sexual harassment claims against Cuomo in the ensuing weeks has knocked him from his political perch and left open the question of whether he will withdraw his 2022 re-election bid – or even resign before his current third term ends. Trump might be in even greater peril. Since 2019, James’s office has been conducting an investigation of business practices inside the Trump Organization and family. Trump has fought fiercely in court, but month after month, James has succeeded in unearthing financial records that appear to be adding up to a giant legal hazard for the former president, analysts say. “He should be very concerned,” said George Albro, co-chair of the New York Progressive Action Network who has known James going back to when he was a union officer in New York City and she was a public defender. “She’s going to take this to its logical conclusion.” The Trump case and the Cuomo nursing home scandal have generated a torrent of national attention for James, with people outside New York politics wondering how a single state officer could make such big legal waves. People who know her from her time as public advocate in New York City – when she was the first woman of color to be elected citywide – and her time as a city council member before that nod in recognition: that’s Tish. As state attorney general, James has aggressively pursued a full catalogue of progressive causes. She sued the police department over brutality against people of color, blocked unlawful evictions during the pandemic, won a major sexual harassment settlement for women in the construction industry, filed an amicus brief before the supreme court opposing a rushed census, and sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association. She also sued Amazon for allegedly failing to protect workers, sued Facebook as an alleged monopoly and investigated Google on similar grounds. She has asked federal regulators to clamp down on toxins in baby food and called for student debt relief. I see the law both as a shield and as a sword Letitia James “I see the law both as a shield and as a sword,” she said in a public discussion last year about Black leadership. “And so I wake up every day with a fire in my belly, and I march into the office – well, I actually march into my kitchen – and the question is, what can I do today to make a difference in the life of somebody? Who can I sue?” James has acknowledged past critics who thought that she filed too many lawsuits without making enough stick. But she argues that “the law should be a tool for social change” – and with the pressure she has exerted on Trump causing visible stress among family members, the impact of her efforts is plain and the public mood is enthusiastically with her. That kind of momentum has led to speculation about what might be next for the political pioneer with impeccable grassroots credentials who maintains a huge store of goodwill in New York City as well as a disarming, down-to-earth approach on and off the campaign trail. “Everyone still calls me Tish,” she told Melva M Miller, chief executive officer of the census watchdog Association for a Better New York, in a public forum last year. “I still have to do my laundry later – I’m still Tish. I have to go to the grocery store – I’m still Tish.” James, 62, one of eight children, went to Brooklyn public school, graduated from the City University of New York’s Lehmann college and earned a law degree at Howard University, the historically Black university in Washington DC. Her earliest memory of the legal system, she has said, was seeing a court officer verbally abuse her mother at a hearing for a brother. “When I looked around the courtroom, all the defendants and all the family members looked like me, but everyone in a position of power did not, and there was something really unbalanced about that and unfair about that,” James told Miller. Before her election to the New York city council in 2003, James worked as a public defender, as counsel to the speaker of the state assembly and as an assistant attorney general for Brooklyn, where she targeted predatory lenders, advocated for working families and brought the first case against the New York City police department for so-called stop-and-frisk abuses. She lost a primary race to join the city council, but was able to resume her bid when the incumbent was shot and killed inside city hall. In her 10 years on the council, she emerged as an advocate for police reform and for better public housing. She also showed a fearlessness about taking on powerful political figures, helping to lead the charge against an effort by the then mayor, Michael Bloomberg, to change city rules and seize a third term in power (a fight Bloomberg won). She told us that she would be independent of the governor and I think she’s proven that George Albro, co-chair of the New York Progressive Action Network Some political allies wondered, however, whether James’s posture of antagonism towards the powerful would apply to Cuomo, who cleared the path for her political future by endorsing her to be attorney general. As a candidate under Cuomo’s protection, James insisted she was “unbossed and unbought” by the governor. The results of her bombshell investigation of how the Cuomo administration failed to report Covid-19 nursing home deaths shows she meant those words, said Albro. “She told us that she would be independent of the governor and I think she’s proven that,” he said. Her battle against Trump has the potential to elevate James’s profile – and prospects – even further, encouraging open speculation about whether she might even succeed the governor whose alleged misconduct she helped expose. Before he was elected governor, Cuomo was state attorney general – the very job James now holds. “I think she wants to be governor, I think that’s clear, and she’d be a formidable candidate,” said Albro. “I think she’d be a formidable candidate because she is very well liked and known in the city and that’s a big chunk of the vote.”

  • U.S. cites Ukrainian oligarch for involvement "in significant corruption"

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday designated former Ukrainian billionaire and former public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy as an individual involved "in significant corruption."Why it matters: The designation prohibits Kolomoysky and his immediate family from traveling to the U.S. and signals that the Biden administration will help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his fight against oligarchs and entrenched corruption. U.S. authorities view Kolomoyskyy as among the most powerful of the oligarchs. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA source close to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy told Axios: "The presidential administration in Kyiv is elated — this is a huge story in Ukraine."Background: Kolomoyskyy was long seen as Zelenskyy's patron. He owns the TV station that made Zelenskyy famous and his support helped Zelenskyy land the presidency. But their relationship has soured since Zelenskyy took office and sought to crackdown on corruption. Buzzfeed News reported in May that Kolomoyskyy was being investigated "for allegedly laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. real estate," with much of the money landing in downtown Cleveland.In 2019, the FBI announced it would be investigating Kolomoyskyy for alleged financial crimes, including money laundering, The Daily Beast reported.Kolomoyskyy, owner of PrivatBank, Ukraine’s biggest bank, allegedly moved out over $5.5 billion via fraudulent schemes. But he denies the accusations, per the Kyiv Post.What they're saying: From 2014 to 2015, "Kolomoyskyy was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public's faith in their government's democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit," Blinken said in his statement announcing the action."This designation reaffirms the U.S. commitment to supporting political, economic, and justice sector reforms that are key to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path. The United States continues to stand with all Ukrainians whose work drives reforms forward."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.N. condemns up to 23 killings in Iran's border area with Pakistan

    At least a dozen people and possibly up to 23 have been killed in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province where Revolutionary Guards and security forces have used lethal force against fuel couriers from ethnic minorities and protesters, the United Nations said on Friday. Iran is investigating an incident in which at least two Iranians were shot dead this week at the border with Pakistan, and Islamabad has handed over the body of one of the victims, the Iranian foreign ministry said a week ago.

  • Some wait hours as thousands receive vaccinations at New England race track

    New Hampshire's first mass vaccination event got underway Saturday at race track in Loudon, but some reported waiting three to four hours for their turn to get the shot.

  • China Tightens Grip on Hong Kong With Planned Electoral System Changes

    China on Friday said it would revamp Hong Kong’s electoral system to tighten its grip on the city, a strong move against the region’s democratic governance and freedoms that has incited backlash from critics abroad. Beijing’s rubberstamp parliament, known as the National People’s Congress (NPC), convened for the first day of its annual week-long meetings […]

  • Sixers are showing interest in trading for Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr.

    The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr.

  • For just $25 billion, the U.S. could jump-start a project to quickly vaccinate the entire world against COVID

    A crash program to increase manufacturing and distribution could save millions of lives and prevent economic disaster.

  • Brazil working with Biden on climate, Amazon deforestation, says foreign minister

    The Brazilian government and the Biden administration are working together on climate change, an area that appeared to be the main hurdle to good relations, Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Friday. Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro had developed a close alignment with former U.S. President Donald Trump and shared his disdain for climate change issues and international accords. But that has changed now, according to Araujo, speaking remotely to the Council of the Americas hemispheric business forum.

  • Boogie director Eddie Huang explains how casting Pop Smoke was a last minute 'blessing'

    While the Brooklyn rapper was a late addition to the film, his addition to it had a huge impact on Huang's directorial debut.

  • Meet Sidney the seal! NYC aquarium introduces rescued harbor seal from California

    Sidney the harbor seal was rescued in Laguna Beach, California in 2020 but now calls New York home.

  • Tropical Cyclone Niran leaves damage despite not making landfall

    Tropical Cyclone Niran brought a damaging blow to New Caledonia and Australia despite not making landfall in either country. On Friday, local time, Niran approached New Caledonia as a Category 5 Tropical Cyclone on the Australian and Fiji tropical cyclone scales. This made Niran's strength equivalent to that of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Severe Tropical Cyclone #Niran earlier today near New Caledonia #CycloneNiran #TCNiran pic.twitter.com/GnTAYf0S45— Zoom Earth (@zoom_earth) March 6, 2021 Ultimately, as Niran passed near southern New Caledonia early on Saturday, it lost wind intensity to that of a Category 3 tropical cyclone, or equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane. Even with weakening and not making a direct landfall, Niran dealt a significant blow to the country causing damage and sending hundreds into shelters. In the capitol city of Noumea, three evacuation sites housed 400 people on Saturday, according to Franceinfo. Le #cyclone #Niran laisse en #NouvelleCalédonie des dégâts matériels et des blessés légers💻📱 https://t.co/q7h4rqNhpb pic.twitter.com/4lbHbEwZR2— La1ere.fr (@la1ere) March 6, 2021 The site also reported that there was damage to roofs, trees and boats in addition to 69,000 customers without electricity. As of Saturday, evening there has been no reports of fatalities and just one injury. Le #CycloneNiran a longé la #NouvelleCalédonie ce samedi. Il est passé au plus proche de Nouméa vers 17h locale. Le vent et l'absence de pluies ont notamment fait voler les poussières de minerais de la SLN dans le ciel de la capitale. Ici, une des baies de Nouméa (vidéo Facebook) pic.twitter.com/OpkO9o3rGX— Outremers360 (@outremers360) March 6, 2021 As Niran made its closest pass to Noumea, wind gusts of 75 mph (121 km/h) was reported. And in Kone, wind gusts of 88 mph (144 km/h) was announced. Due to the storms relatively fast movement, flooding rainfall was not a significant issue with many locations seeing less than 3 inches (75 mm) of rain. Before passing New Caledonia, Niran battered northern Queensland, Australia, earlier in the week. Strong winds and heavy rain caused an estimated $180 million in damage to the banana crop in the region. This equates to about a third of the entire country's crop. Wind gusts around 62 mph (100 km/h) caused extensive damage despite the storm staying well offshore. Niran is now forecast to track into the open waters of the southern Pacific Ocean, well to the south of Fiji, and dissipate through the early parts of the coming week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover just went for its first drive on Mars, then spotted its own wheel tracks in the dirt

    Perseverance's six-wheel drive leaves quite an imprint in its path. Those wheels are ready to carry the rover over an ancient river delta.