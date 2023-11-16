China says it has launched super-fast 1TB-per-second Internet network

China says it has launched a backbone network, which forms the data route between cities. It spans 1,860 miles and can send the equivalent of 150 movies per second. Photo by Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- China launched an "ultra-high-speed next-generation" Internet network linking Beijing, Wuhan and Guangzhou with the capability to transfer 1.2 terabytes of data per second.

The backbone network, which forms the data route between cities, spans 1,860 miles and can send the equivalent of 150 movies per second, the South China Morning Post reported. There has been no independent verification of the claims.

Tsinghua University teamed with China Mobile Ltd, Huawei Technologies and Cernet.com Corp. to build what China calls a "major technological achievement of the national Future Internet Technology Infrastructure (FITI) project."

"Since its trial operation on July 31 this year, the FITI backbone has (been) running stably and reliably, successfully passing various tests," university officials said.

Tsinghua University said the software and hardware are made domestically.